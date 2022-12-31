French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne is meeting the major players involved in, or largely opposed to, the government's pension reform plans. The reform is set to be the big political battle of the next six months, with President Emmanuel Macron promising to push it through before the summer. But the plans face considerable opposition, particularly from France's powerful unions, with protests expected. In Perspective, we speak to Bruno Cautrès of CEVIPOF, the political research wing of Sciences Po university. He says "there is no support in the population for the pension reform", adding that Macron has not explained the "social philosophy" of the reform and that "it can't be just a budgetary issue".

