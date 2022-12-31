Read full article on original website
Vladimir Putin's Mystery Blonde Spotted By His Side During New Year's Address Identified
The mystery blonde woman spotted by Vladimir Putin’s side during his New Year’s address over the weekend has been identified as an alleged Russian army medic named Anna Sidorenko, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sidorenko, who was one of the dozens of alleged soldiers flanking Putin during his annual address on Sunday, was honored by the 70-year-old Russian leader for her contribution to the Russian war effort.But according to the New York Post, this was far from the first time Sidorenko has been spotted by Putin’s side in recent years.Sibir.Realii, a Russian media outlet, took to Telegram on Monday to reveal Sidorenko was...
Live: Putin orders screening of Ukraine war films showing 'heroism' of soldiers
President Vladimir Putin ordered his government on Tuesday to organise cinema screenings of documentaries showing the “heroism” of Russian soldiers in Ukraine and their fight against "neo-Nazi" ideology. Earlier on Tuesday, mourners in Russia voiced grief and anger at a rare public commemoration for soldiers killed by a Ukrainian strike on New Year's Eve in the Donbas town of Makiivka. Read our live blog for the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).
EU agrees to 'coordinated approach' for changing Covid situation
The European Union Health Security Committee said on Tuesday EU member states agreed on a "coordinated approach" to the changing Covid-19 situation, adding that included implications for increased travel fromChina. EU health chief Stella Kyriakides said the committee worked on targeted measures including pre-departure testing for travellers from China, stepped...
Five fact-checks about the war in Ukraine
Russia's invasion of Ukraine this year kept our fact-checkers very busy. We wrote 92 articles debunking false claims about information related to the war. These ranged from claims the Bucha massacre was staged to false TV reports and accusations of Nazism among Ukrainians. To mark the end of the year, we made a list of some of our top fact-checks about Ukraine.
Vladimir Putin Critic Hospitalized With Severe Burns After Mysterious Fire Breaks Out In Apartment Complex On NYE
An outspoken critic of Vladimir Putin was rushed to the hospital with severe burns over the weekend after his New York apartment mysteriously went up in flames, RadarOnline.com has learned.Dmitry Krymov, 68, and his wife were hospitalized on Saturday in New York City following a fire at their home as they prepared to celebrate New Year’s Eve together.Krymov reportedly suffered severe burns on at least 50% of his body and remains hospitalized in stable but critical condition. His wife has since been released from the hospital after suffering minor injuries from the incident.According to Daily Star, Krymov and his wife...
Unreliable data, piecemeal estimates: Why China’s Covid-19 wave is sparking fear
China is experiencing a huge Covid-19 surge after years of hardline containment restrictions were dismantled last month. A growing number of countries are worried about a lack of data and transparency surrounding China's outbreak. Here is why China's Covid-19 surge is sparking concern:. Unreliable data. Beijing has admitted the scale...
Debunking claims that Western media is 'exaggerating' Covid-19 in Shanghai
As China eases its zero-Covid policy amidst international fears of a new wave, a report by an anglophone journalist in China from late December is being used online as "proof" that the coronavirus figures in Shanghai are hardly cause for concern. But is all as it seems? We take a closer look in this edition with Vedika Bahl.
Global economy faces tough year in 2023, IMF head Georgieva warns
For much of the global economy, 2023 is going to be a tough year as the main engines of global growth - the United States, Europe and China - all experience weakening activity, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Sunday. The new year is going to be...
US, Mideast powers condemn Israel minister's visit to Al-Aqsa mosque compound
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were among nations to condemn a visit Tuesday by Israel's extreme-right new national security minister to Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound. The move by firebrand Itamar Ben-Gvir has enraged Palestinians, while the United States warned of steps which may harm the status quo.
Record 45,000 migrants crossed English Channel to UK last year
More than 45,000 migrants crossed the Channel to the UK from mainland Europe in 2022, surpassing the previous year's record by more than 17,000, according to government figures released Sunday. The issue has become a huge political problem for the Conservative government, which has promised to bring down illegal immigration...
Israeli far-right minister visits Al-Aqsa mosque compound, Palestinians slam ‘provocation’
Israel's extreme-right firebrand Itamar Ben-Gvir visited Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound Tuesday for the first time since becoming national security minister, his spokesman said, enraging Palestinians who see the move as a provocation. "Our government will not surrender to the threats of Hamas," Ben-Gvir said in a statement published by his...
‘No support in the population’ for France’s pension reform, political analyst says
French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne is meeting the major players involved in, or largely opposed to, the government's pension reform plans. The reform is set to be the big political battle of the next six months, with President Emmanuel Macron promising to push it through before the summer. But the plans face considerable opposition, particularly from France's powerful unions, with protests expected. In Perspective, we speak to Bruno Cautrès of CEVIPOF, the political research wing of Sciences Po university. He says "there is no support in the population for the pension reform", adding that Macron has not explained the "social philosophy" of the reform and that "it can't be just a budgetary issue".
New sworn-in President Lula vows to rebuild, reunify Brazil
Staying in Brazil and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been sworn in as President. In his inaugural speech the leftist leader pledged a radical change in course after four years under Jair Bolsonaro vowing to tackle hunger, poverty, deforestation and racism. FRANCE 24's correspondent in Brasilia Jan Onoszko tells us more.
Health sects and conspiracy theories in France: How Covid led to a misinformation surge
By: Sonia BARITELLO Follow | Stéphanie CHEVAL | Julia GUGGENHEIM | Romain CALVETTI | Thomas WATERHOUSE. The inter-ministerial watchdog set up to monitor and fight against sects in France has released its latest findings on everything from online coaches to conspiracists, neo-Shamans and would-be healers. The alarming report from MIVILUDES states that since 2020 – and especially since the coronavirus pandemic – such movements are on the rise and are spreading worrying quantities of misinformation when it comes to healthcare.
Exiled Iran opposition figures predict 2023 ‘victory for nation’ after protests
A group of prominent exiled Iranian pro-opposition figures have issued a coordinated message predicting 2023 will be a year of "victory" with the regime shaken by protests. Those sending the message include leaders from the fields of culture, human rights and sports. The Iranian diaspora has long been seen as...
Deadly Israeli missile strike puts Damascus airport out of service, says Syrian military
The Israeli army carried out a missile strike on Damascus International Airport on Monday that killed four people, including two Syrian soldiers, according to a human rights monitor. This is the second time in less than seven months that the Damascus airport, where Iranian-backed armed groups and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters...
Retirement age hike to 65 ‘not set in stone’ says French PM ahead of crunch union talks
The French government is prepared to show flexibility on a plan by President Emmanuel Macron to raise the retirement age to 65, the prime minister said Tuesday ahead of crunch talks with unions. The age of 65 is "not set in stone," Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne told FranceInfo radio, adding...
An historic third term for the left-wing leader Lula
With a vow to rebuild and reunify Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was sworn into office on Sunday. It marks the start of a historic third term for the left-wing leader - two months after he beat far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in a violently divisive election. Bolsonaro snubbed the inauguration ceremony and jetted off to the US state of Florida. Lula meanwhile vowed a drastic change of course to rescue Brazil from hunger, poverty and racism. Kimberley Lestieux tells us more.
Senegalese MPs jailed for attacking pregnant legislator in parliament
Two Senegalese opposition MPs were handed six-month jail terms on Monday for physically attacking a female colleague in parliament. In a case that sparked anguished debate about democracy in Senegal, pro-government legislator Amy Ndiaye was slapped and then kicked in the belly during a chaotic session in the National Assembly.
Thousands attend politically charged funeral for Kurdish shooting victims in Paris
Thousands of Kurds from across Europe travelled to the Paris suburbs Tuesday for the politically charged funeral of three of their own killed in a December attack in the French capital. Buses were chartered to bring people from across France and some neighbouring countries to the ceremony in Villiers-le-Bel, north...
