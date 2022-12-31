Arsenal were held to a goalless stalemate by high-flying Newcastle on Tuesday but still extended their lead to eight points at the top of the Premier League as Manchester United tightened their grip on a top-four place. - Rashford on scoresheet - Manchester United hammered Bournemouth 3-0 at Old Trafford -- their fourth straight Premier League win -- to move level on 35 points with third-placed Newcastle.

25 MINUTES AGO