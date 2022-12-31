Read full article on original website
Arsenal held by battling Newcastle as Man Utd cruise
Arsenal were held to a goalless stalemate by high-flying Newcastle on Tuesday but still extended their lead to eight points at the top of the Premier League as Manchester United tightened their grip on a top-four place. - Rashford on scoresheet - Manchester United hammered Bournemouth 3-0 at Old Trafford -- their fourth straight Premier League win -- to move level on 35 points with third-placed Newcastle.
Alexi Lalas slams World Cup blackmail plot against USA coach Gregg Berhalter
Alexi Lalas has criticized the mystery blackmailer of Gregg Berhalter who aimed to 'take down' the USMNT coach with the information that he kicked his now-wife Rosalind in 1991.
