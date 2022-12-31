ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Bay Net

Teddy Bear Takes A Flight To The Calvert Animal Welfare League

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert Animal Welfare League (CAWL) recently helped adopt a very special dog named Teddy Bear. Teddy was an unclaimed stray at the Halifax County Animal Shelter, a rural shelter in southern Virginia. Canine Manager, Barbara Scanlan, explained that Teddy was transported from the Halifax...
PRINCE FREDERICK, MD
mocoshow.com

Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring Delivers DC Area’s First 2023 Baby

The D.C. region’s very first baby of 2023 was born at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring at 12:03am on Sunday morning (New Year’s Day). According to Fox 5, “The baby boy named Lael (pronounced Lyle) is the son of Brenda and Renauld Sabuni. He arrived at 12:03 a.m. and weighs eight pounds, 10 ounces. The hospital staff say mom and baby are doing well and look forward to joining their two brothers at home.” Fun Fact: Holy Cross Hospital of Silver Spring has been serving the community since 1963. It has led all Maryland facilities in new births since its inception. Dora Jean Duckett was the first baby born at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring back in 1963.
SILVER SPRING, MD
CBS Baltimore

Pedestrian killed during collision Baltimore County, Joppatowne firefighters say

BALTIMORE -- Volunteer firefighters in Joppatowne, Maryland, assisted with a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian on Sunday, according to the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company.The pedestrian was struck by an automobile near the area where Pulaski Highway connects with Joppa Road, volunteer firefighters said.Three other people were taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for their injuries.It is unclear if those three people were inside a vehicle at the time of the deadly collision.WJZ will continue to update this developing story.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Fire Causes ~$100K in Damage; Displaces Three in Potomac

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the 10400 block of Heathside Way in the Glen Club neighborhood of Potomac for a fire on the second floor of a townhouse at approximately 3pm on Friday. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, the fire extended to the...
POTOMAC, MD
WUSA9

Firework explosion damages ice rink in Navy Yard, according to police

WASHINGTON — Police in D.C. are investigating after a firework damaged an ice rink in Navy Yard on Sunday night. Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the Canal Park ice rink located at 202 M Street Southeast just before midnight for a report of an explosion. When officers arrived, they found a large firework was thrown onto the ice rink and subsequently went off. The firework damaged the ice and shattered a pane of safety glass on the edge of the rink, police said. No injuries were reported as a result of the explosion. Police did not have an estimate for the cost of the damage to the rink.
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

Say hello to Baltimore's 1st baby of 2023!

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As the East Coast stepped into 2023 at the stroke of midnight, 38 minutes later another little someone made an appearance at University of Maryland Medical Center. Baby Khy’reese Brower is believed to be the Baltimore region’s first Baby of 2023, according to the hospital. He...
BALTIMORE, MD

