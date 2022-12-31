ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodnight Mister Tom child star Nick Robinson is unrecognisable over two decades on from classic drama

 3 days ago

GOODNIGHT Mister Tom was a TV film that burned itself into the memories of 90s families across the country.

The late John Thaw played the titular Mister Tom, who takes in a young boy evacuee called William during the Second World War.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vLIdz_0jzc82h300
Goodnight Mister Tom star Nick Robinson looks unrecognisable more than 20 years after the classic drama
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PgtE2_0jzc82h300
Nick has turned his attention to theatre work as an adult

The bitter old man struggles with his new responsibilities before slowly growing to love William as his own and save him from his abusive family back in London.

William was played by actor Nick Robinson, and left viewers in tears in the final scene when he called Mister Tom 'Dad' for the first time.

Since appearing in the 1998 film, Nick went on to appear in TV series Harry and the Wrinklies, as well as guest roles in Midsomer Murders and Ruth Rendell Mysteries.

As an adult, Nick has focused his attention on the theatre, with picture on his Instagram showing him on stage and in his dressing room.

His Instagram account also includes pictures of Nick showing off his toned physique while on holiday and while cooking in just an apron in his kitchen.

Meanwhile in his personal life, Nick married former Big Brother contestant Andy West in December 2019.

Andy appeared on the 17th series of Big Brother in 2016, finishing in fourth place.

The former reality star-turned-author shared a snap from their special day on their second anniversary earlier this month and paid tribute to Nick.

He wrote: "I'm taller, he's better. On our second anniversary I'm more grateful than ever to have met someone who keeps me sane in an insane world."

Andy also told fans he was watching Goodnight Mister Tom when it was repeated on TV over Christmas.

He wrote on Twitter alongside a screenshot of Nick as William: "The husband is on the tele again. Wouldn't be Christmas without #GoodnightMrTom@ITV-3 He's a bit older now of course!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05UW5k_0jzc82h300
He married former Big Brother star Andy West in 2019
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21DLOj_0jzc82h300
Nick shows off his toned physique in a number of his pictures on Instagram

