Ruth Langsford sparks fears about Eammon Holmes after Christmas post

By Dan Cain
 3 days ago
RUTH Langsford sparked concern among her fans for husband Eamonn Holmes yesterday after sharing a Christmas post on Instagram.

The popular TV presenter, 62, posted a video of the couple's pet dog Maggie dressed in a cute Christmas pudding outfit helping her mum Joan open her presents.

Dog Maggie helps Ruth's mum Joan open presents

Ruth wrote: "Never seem to find time to post much over Christmas and I know it’s over now, but I couldn’t resist making this little reel of Maggie enjoy the festive season! It’s all about the kids isn’t it?!!"

Eamonn's absence from the family clip led fans to worry if everything was all right between the couple.

One wrote: "Where's poor Eamonn u never seem to mention him at all lately."

Another posted: "Have you and Eamon separated? Don’t ever see you both together anymore."

A third said: "Awh Maggie is such a beautiful dog - so full of love and cheekiness. Wish Eamonn had made it into your montage though Ruth 😘."

It comes as Eamonn, 63, shared a heartbreaking personal health update following his recent back operation in a bid to ease his 'chronic pain'.

He told fans that his latest physio session was "very tiring" and how his lack of mobility forces him to rely on others.

Eamonn currently has to rely on using crutches to help him walk.

"Worked hard at my physio this morning," said the GB news star. "Very tiring but I've now sat on my backside for 5 hours and feel bad about doing nothing."

He continued: "Lack of mobility & depending on others stops me doing really simple things.

"For peace of mind I feel another round of foot exercises coming on."

Fans of the former This Morning presenter quickly rushed to the comments section to wish him well and and urge him to not give up.

One said: "Hang in there, Eamonn! I’m sure you’ll be on Strictly soon enough! X"

Another replied: "Aww,bless you, don't be too hard on yourself, being in pain is horrible."

"Keep going, progress is progress Eamonn," said a third.

While a fourth said: "All the very best, I know what you're going through x."

He previously revealed how a horror fall resulted left him with a fractured shoulder.

The star made his first public appearance in months when he attended Piers Morgan's Christmas party earlier in the month.

Eamonn shared a health update with fans Credit: SPLASH
The news anchor is married to Loose Women's Ruth Langsford Credit: PA

