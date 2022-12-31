ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 3

Related
TMZ.com

Video of Bryan Kohberger's Indiana Traffic Stop Where Cops Let Him Go

Bryan Kohberger was stopped by Indiana cops back in mid-December in that white Hyundai Elantra, but they let him go -- and we have video of the encounter. It happened December 15th ... a trooper with the Indiana State Police pulled the car over for following too closely. There were two men in the car -- Kohberger was driving, and the passenger presumably was his father, who accompanied him from Washington State to Pennsylvania.
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Indiana AG Rokita invites Hoosiers to check for unclaimed property

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - How would you like some extra cash to start the new year?. Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is inviting Hoosiers to check and see if they’re owed anything. In 2022, Rokita’s office returned over $62 million in unclaimed property to its rightful owners. This is in...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Reminder: New turn signal law in effect in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — A new turn signal law went into effect at the start of the new year that chops out a specific measured distance in which a turn signal is required to be used before a turn. Previously, Indiana law required vehicles to signal 200 feet before a turn or lane change, or 300 feet […]
INDIANA STATE
News Now Warsaw

Momentum grows for legal iGaming

INDIANAPOLIS — The gaming industry and some Indiana lawmakers want to bring casinos and lotteries straight to your phone in the upcoming legislative session. After two years of failure, legal iGaming is gaining momentum with some key lawmakers holding out. But the prospect brings other complications, like how lawmakers...
INDIANA STATE
KMZU

Livingston county "Most Wanted" fugitive arrested in Indiana

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. - A local “Most Wanted” fugitive is reportedly arrested early Tuesday in Indiana. Livingston County Sheriff indicates in a press release that 48-year-old Stacy Lynn Crist has been a fugitive since August 27, 2021 regarding alleged probation violation on a controlled substance possession charge. Livingston...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
wamwamfm.com

Indiana Nursing Shortage

There is a nursing shortage in Indiana with experts saying that altogether Indiana’s hospitals are understaffed by about 4,300 nurses. Organizations like the Indiana Hospital Association have done what they can to get hospitals staffed, but they say one thing that is really hampering efforts to find enough nurses is the state’s licensing requirements for nurses to work in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
953wiki.com

New Statewide Policy on Vehicle Pursuits Starts January 1 in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – A new statewide policy on minimum standards for vehicle pursuits will go into effect at the start of the new year. In November, the Law Enforcement Training Board (LETB) established the Uniform Statewide Policy on Minimum Standards for Vehicle Pursuits. The policy must be incorporated into the...
INDIANA STATE
indypolitics.org

NORMLizing Indiana’s Cannabis Laws

Indy Politics speaks with representatives from NORML Indiana, the organization that has been pushing for the legalization of marijuana. We discuss the likelihood of that occurring in the next session of the Indiana General Assembly. The Leon-Tailored Audio runs a total of 30 minutes. The first segment is 20 minutes;...
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Holcomb Details His Priorities For Final Budget Session

STATEWIDE — The 2023 legislative session will begin a week from now with lots of items concerning the state’s budget over the next two years at the forefront. This will be Gov. Eric Holcomb’s final budget session as governor and he has a few things that he will be prioritizing when he rolls out his budget proposal to state lawmakers in the coming weeks.
INDIANA STATE
city-countyobserver.com

Attorney General Todd Rokita Shields Hoosiers From Holiday Scams

Attorney General Todd Rokita warns Hoosiers to watch for scams while finishing their holiday shopping this year. “As the new year approaches, many Hoosiers are taking advantage of the time they have off of work by last-minute shopping to get the best post-holiday deals,” Attorney General Rokita said. “Although there are great sales going on, everyone should keep their eyes open in order to expose these potential fraudsters.”
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Report: Drug overdoses killing more people in Indiana, nationwide

More Indianans are struggling with substance use disorders, according to the latest America’s Health Rankings report. State data show six Indiana residents died each day from a drug overdose in 2020, a 21% increase from the previous year. Dr. Rhonda Randall, chief medical officer for UnitedHealthcare employer and individual,...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy