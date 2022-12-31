Read full article on original website
New Indiana policy sets statewide minimum for police pursuits
The law enforcement training board's uniform statewide policy went into effect at the start of the year, establishing minimum standards for law enforcement agencies statewide.
Indiana lawmakers resume push for speed cameras in work zones
The proposal has been discussed for several years at the Statehouse.
TMZ.com
Video of Bryan Kohberger's Indiana Traffic Stop Where Cops Let Him Go
Bryan Kohberger was stopped by Indiana cops back in mid-December in that white Hyundai Elantra, but they let him go -- and we have video of the encounter. It happened December 15th ... a trooper with the Indiana State Police pulled the car over for following too closely. There were two men in the car -- Kohberger was driving, and the passenger presumably was his father, who accompanied him from Washington State to Pennsylvania.
WNDU
Indiana AG Rokita invites Hoosiers to check for unclaimed property
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - How would you like some extra cash to start the new year?. Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is inviting Hoosiers to check and see if they’re owed anything. In 2022, Rokita’s office returned over $62 million in unclaimed property to its rightful owners. This is in...
Reminder: New turn signal law in effect in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — A new turn signal law went into effect at the start of the new year that chops out a specific measured distance in which a turn signal is required to be used before a turn. Previously, Indiana law required vehicles to signal 200 feet before a turn or lane change, or 300 feet […]
Ex-state employee accused of stealing thousands in unemployment benefits
A former employee of the Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD) is criminally charged with five felonies amid allegations she received thousands of dollars in unemployment benefits.
Fox 59
Indiana police give Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger a warning for following too closely
Indiana police give Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger a warning for following too closely. Indiana police give Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger …. Indiana police give Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger a warning for following too closely. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: January 3, 2023. Daily 3 Daily 4...
News Now Warsaw
Momentum grows for legal iGaming
INDIANAPOLIS — The gaming industry and some Indiana lawmakers want to bring casinos and lotteries straight to your phone in the upcoming legislative session. After two years of failure, legal iGaming is gaining momentum with some key lawmakers holding out. But the prospect brings other complications, like how lawmakers...
KMZU
Livingston county "Most Wanted" fugitive arrested in Indiana
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. - A local “Most Wanted” fugitive is reportedly arrested early Tuesday in Indiana. Livingston County Sheriff indicates in a press release that 48-year-old Stacy Lynn Crist has been a fugitive since August 27, 2021 regarding alleged probation violation on a controlled substance possession charge. Livingston...
warricknews.com
New law directs Indiana medical providers to offer lead testing for young children in new year
Hoosier parents of children younger than age 6 can expect to be asked in the new year if they want their child tested for potential lead exposure. A new Indiana law obligates all health care providers to offer lead testing to their young patients, ideally at their 1-year or 2-year child checkups, or as close as possible to those appointments.
Wyoming man arrested for deadly crash in Indiana
A 19-year-old man from Wyoming, Michigan has been arrested in connection to a deadly crash in Indiana. The crash occurred on Sunday at around 12:30 a.m. in LaPorte County.
wamwamfm.com
Indiana Nursing Shortage
There is a nursing shortage in Indiana with experts saying that altogether Indiana’s hospitals are understaffed by about 4,300 nurses. Organizations like the Indiana Hospital Association have done what they can to get hospitals staffed, but they say one thing that is really hampering efforts to find enough nurses is the state’s licensing requirements for nurses to work in Indiana.
953wiki.com
New Statewide Policy on Vehicle Pursuits Starts January 1 in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A new statewide policy on minimum standards for vehicle pursuits will go into effect at the start of the new year. In November, the Law Enforcement Training Board (LETB) established the Uniform Statewide Policy on Minimum Standards for Vehicle Pursuits. The policy must be incorporated into the...
indypolitics.org
NORMLizing Indiana’s Cannabis Laws
Indy Politics speaks with representatives from NORML Indiana, the organization that has been pushing for the legalization of marijuana. We discuss the likelihood of that occurring in the next session of the Indiana General Assembly. The Leon-Tailored Audio runs a total of 30 minutes. The first segment is 20 minutes;...
Gary group asks Indiana to revoke Clean Air Act permit for waste-to-fuel plant
GARD (Gary Advocates for Responsible Development), a group of Gary and northwest Indiana residents maintain the plant will bring more air pollution to a region and its residents already burdened with dangerous levels of pollutants. Since its initial announcement in December 2018, Fulcrum BioEnergy has spent the last 4 years...
New 2023 Indiana Law Requires Healthcare Providers to Offer New Blood Test for Children Under 6
A new year means a few new laws will go into effect in the state of Indiana. One of which applies only to healthcare providers, but can have an impact on the life of your child. House Enrolled Act 1313 Goes Into Effect on January 1st, 2023. Authored by State...
WIBC.com
Holcomb Details His Priorities For Final Budget Session
STATEWIDE — The 2023 legislative session will begin a week from now with lots of items concerning the state’s budget over the next two years at the forefront. This will be Gov. Eric Holcomb’s final budget session as governor and he has a few things that he will be prioritizing when he rolls out his budget proposal to state lawmakers in the coming weeks.
city-countyobserver.com
Attorney General Todd Rokita Shields Hoosiers From Holiday Scams
Attorney General Todd Rokita warns Hoosiers to watch for scams while finishing their holiday shopping this year. “As the new year approaches, many Hoosiers are taking advantage of the time they have off of work by last-minute shopping to get the best post-holiday deals,” Attorney General Rokita said. “Although there are great sales going on, everyone should keep their eyes open in order to expose these potential fraudsters.”
95.3 MNC
Report: Drug overdoses killing more people in Indiana, nationwide
More Indianans are struggling with substance use disorders, according to the latest America’s Health Rankings report. State data show six Indiana residents died each day from a drug overdose in 2020, a 21% increase from the previous year. Dr. Rhonda Randall, chief medical officer for UnitedHealthcare employer and individual,...
