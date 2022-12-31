ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

wdrb.com

UPDATE | Elderly couple from southern Indiana found after all-night search of 3 counties

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an all-night search in three counties, an elderly couple from southern Indiana has been found. The Harrison County Sheriff's office posted on social media on Tuesday that Jim and Lena Ferree were found just before 9 a.m. The post did not detail where they were found. It did say the couple was found by, "Chief Brad Rothrock along with a family member and volunteer fireman Jake Gleitz. Great job to everyone who spent the night working diligently."
HARRISON COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Mild weather start to 2023

INDIANAPOLIS – Warmer air stays in place to ring in the new year after a cold blast of arctic air hit Indiana. Saturday broke what would have been a three day streak with highs in the 50s, but a cold front was enough to wipe out the warmth. Still though, our pattern remains mild and a brewing storm system will be enough to bring back the mild air.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
vincennespbs.org

Nearly 1,000 deer killed in Knox Co.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says new 2023 hunting and fishing licenses are on sale. The 2022 licenses are still valid through March 31st. DNR officials remind hunters that there is still time to harvest a deer even though the final archery season has ended. Deer Reduction Zone hunts...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

New Year’s babies celebrated around the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Hospitals around the Tri-State were thrilled as they delivered the first babies of the new year. Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville says Axel Herrera Hildago Junior was delivered by their staff at 10:56 a.m. He weighs 5 pounds 9 ounces and is nearly 19 inches long. Across Indiana, Ascension St. Vincent […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTHI

Three Indiana men arrested for drunk driving on New Year's Eve

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police increased patrols for New Year's Eve celebrations. Between 8:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m., ISP conducted a saturation patrol targeting dangerous and impaired drivers in the Vincennes area. In Knox County, troopers gave out 29 traffic tickets, 42 traffic warnings, arrested three motorists...
VINCENNES, IN
linknky.com

Kentucky State Police announce traffic checkpoints Sunday

The Kentucky State Police announced Sunday they will conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints throughout the Post 6 area of Kentucky. Post 6 includes Boone, Kenton, Campbell, Grant, Pendleton, Bracken, Robertson, Harrison, Nicholas, and Bourbon counties. “These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKR

This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Kentucky’s Most Underrated

Kentucky is full of great small towns, all of which have their own charm to them. Recently, one Kentucky town was named the most underrated. Can you guess what it is?. When thinking about towns/cities in Kentucky, you might first think of Louisville and Lexington, the two biggest cities with so much to see and do. However, Kentucky has a lot of smaller towns throughout the state that have a lot of interesting aspects to them. Quite frankly, you would be surprised by all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
KENTUCKY STATE
WISH-TV

CDC drops Indiana one level in flu spread

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday released a new map that shows Indiana has moved down one category in flu spread but is still considered “very high.”. Indiana has 73 flu deaths reported this season so far. There are six states,...
INDIANA STATE
hot96.com

Missing Man Found In Indiana Field Christmas Day

A missing Kentucky man last seen on Thursday has been found deceased in Indiana. 22 year old Jacoby Gray’s body was discovered in Perry County around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Hancock County Sheriff says they contacted Michael Bickett after they used phone records to track where he had been and discovered the crash scene.
PERRY COUNTY, IN
wvih.com

Medical Marijuana In Kentucky With Restrictions

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order legalizing Medicinal Marijuana took effect as the ball dropped on New Year’s Eve. Beshear signed the orders in November and said the use of marijuana would improve the quality of life for many people, like veterans suffering from PTSD and those suffering from chronic and terminal conditions like cancer.
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

Sheriff’s office warns Kentucky residents about phone scam

MARTIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) in Kentucky is warning residents about a phone scam. The Sheriff’s Office says scammers are claiming to be the electric company and asking for payment over the phone. The scammers tell the person that if they do not pay, their service will be disconnected, […]
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KENTUCKY STATE

