wdrb.com
UPDATE | Elderly couple from southern Indiana found after all-night search of 3 counties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an all-night search in three counties, an elderly couple from southern Indiana has been found. The Harrison County Sheriff's office posted on social media on Tuesday that Jim and Lena Ferree were found just before 9 a.m. The post did not detail where they were found. It did say the couple was found by, "Chief Brad Rothrock along with a family member and volunteer fireman Jake Gleitz. Great job to everyone who spent the night working diligently."
Cold temperatures will return to Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We saw very warm spring like temperatures over New Year’s and the warmer weather will continue for the start of the first week of January. Change is on the way as Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict that normal winter like conditions will be returning by the end of the work week. The next […]
cbs4indy.com
Mild weather start to 2023
INDIANAPOLIS – Warmer air stays in place to ring in the new year after a cold blast of arctic air hit Indiana. Saturday broke what would have been a three day streak with highs in the 50s, but a cold front was enough to wipe out the warmth. Still though, our pattern remains mild and a brewing storm system will be enough to bring back the mild air.
vincennespbs.org
Nearly 1,000 deer killed in Knox Co.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says new 2023 hunting and fishing licenses are on sale. The 2022 licenses are still valid through March 31st. DNR officials remind hunters that there is still time to harvest a deer even though the final archery season has ended. Deer Reduction Zone hunts...
New Year’s babies celebrated around the Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Hospitals around the Tri-State were thrilled as they delivered the first babies of the new year. Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville says Axel Herrera Hildago Junior was delivered by their staff at 10:56 a.m. He weighs 5 pounds 9 ounces and is nearly 19 inches long. Across Indiana, Ascension St. Vincent […]
WTHI
Three Indiana men arrested for drunk driving on New Year's Eve
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police increased patrols for New Year's Eve celebrations. Between 8:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m., ISP conducted a saturation patrol targeting dangerous and impaired drivers in the Vincennes area. In Knox County, troopers gave out 29 traffic tickets, 42 traffic warnings, arrested three motorists...
linknky.com
Kentucky State Police announce traffic checkpoints Sunday
The Kentucky State Police announced Sunday they will conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints throughout the Post 6 area of Kentucky. Post 6 includes Boone, Kenton, Campbell, Grant, Pendleton, Bracken, Robertson, Harrison, Nicholas, and Bourbon counties. “These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the...
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Kentucky’s Most Underrated
Kentucky is full of great small towns, all of which have their own charm to them. Recently, one Kentucky town was named the most underrated. Can you guess what it is?. When thinking about towns/cities in Kentucky, you might first think of Louisville and Lexington, the two biggest cities with so much to see and do. However, Kentucky has a lot of smaller towns throughout the state that have a lot of interesting aspects to them. Quite frankly, you would be surprised by all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
A woman and her husband transformed her parent's cabin into a solar-powered off-grid home in Kentucky complete with a 50-yard zip line — take a look
Allie Curtin's parents bought the Kentucky property and vacant cabin in 2002, but it didn't get a makeover until nearly 20 years later.
WISH-TV
CDC drops Indiana one level in flu spread
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday released a new map that shows Indiana has moved down one category in flu spread but is still considered “very high.”. Indiana has 73 flu deaths reported this season so far. There are six states,...
hot96.com
Missing Man Found In Indiana Field Christmas Day
A missing Kentucky man last seen on Thursday has been found deceased in Indiana. 22 year old Jacoby Gray’s body was discovered in Perry County around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Hancock County Sheriff says they contacted Michael Bickett after they used phone records to track where he had been and discovered the crash scene.
wvih.com
Medical Marijuana In Kentucky With Restrictions
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order legalizing Medicinal Marijuana took effect as the ball dropped on New Year’s Eve. Beshear signed the orders in November and said the use of marijuana would improve the quality of life for many people, like veterans suffering from PTSD and those suffering from chronic and terminal conditions like cancer.
WHAS 11
LMPD: Man, juvenile injured at Kentucky Expo Center
Police say both victims are expected to survive. LMPD says this appears to be an isolated incident and they are currently investigating.
Police say missing 13-year-old from Pennsylvania may be in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl from Pennsylvania who authorities believe may be in the Indianapolis area. Irma Vigil was last seen in West Mifflin, Pa., on Dec 13. She was said to be wearing a black colored sweatshirt with a red serpent on it and […]
Sheriff’s office warns Kentucky residents about phone scam
MARTIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) in Kentucky is warning residents about a phone scam. The Sheriff’s Office says scammers are claiming to be the electric company and asking for payment over the phone. The scammers tell the person that if they do not pay, their service will be disconnected, […]
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WCPO
Beshear's executive order making medical marijuana legal in Kentucky goes into effect Sunday
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear's executive order on medical marijuana goes into effect Sunday, but it has several limitations, so advocates are working with lawmakers, hoping to get a bill passed on the issue during the 2023 legislative session. The executive order allows some Kentuckians to possess marijuana, but there are...
Why Did These 4 Kentucky Restaurants Close After Appearing on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives?
Guy Fieri has been filming episodes of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives since 2007. The Food Network show is now in its 36th season. That adds up to 1,280 restaurants featured, a lot of plates sampled, and a lot of pressure on chefs. If Guy Fieri Visits, They Will Come. Undoubtedly,...
This Is The Best Restaurant In Indiana, According To Guy Fieri
This is the best restaurant in Indiana featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives."
This Is The Best Restaurant In Kentucky, According To Guy Fieri
This is the best restaurant in Kentucky featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives."
