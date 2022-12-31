Read full article on original website
$158 Million Scheme Involving Plano Surgeon Leads To Mistrial
A mistrial was declared in one of Texas’s biggest health care fraud cases after a medical emergency. The defendants allegedly carried out a $158 million scheme. Involved in the trial are a surgeon, a pharmacist, the pharmacist’s brother and the brother’s stepson. According to Law 360, the family and its friends carried out the $158 million scheme by submitting false claims for expensive medications to health programs. The accused also allegedly covered up kickbacks through businesses and untrue tax filings.
advocatemag.com
Local Dallas ISD educators named master principals
Principals at four local Dallas ISD schools were awarded the master principal designation. The district gives this honor yearly to the top 10% of principals of neighborhood elementary schools, neighborhood secondary schools and choice schools. Recognizing master principals is part of Dallas ISD’s Theory of Action, an organizational philosophy that...
dallasexpress.com
D14’s Paul Ridley | Crime Boss Runner-Up
With the New Year in full swing, the City of Dallas’ crime data continues to trickle in, fleshing out the City’s crime analytics, and it appears that Councilman Paul Ridley’s District 14 was the third-most crime-ridden district in Dallas in November. As previously reported in the Crime...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Council Member Reimagines Family Protective Service Department Rooms
Navigating the state’s Family Protective Services can be an overwhelming experience for children and parents. Dallas Council member Cara Mendelsohn wanted to help by creating a more welcoming environment. She decided to participate in the department’s room adoption program. The rooms don’t provide the largest space, but the...
gamblingnews.com
Dallas Looking at $600K in Legal Fees to Curtail Poker Businesses
Texas is one of the US states that have strict laws when it comes to gambling and the activity is in fact illegal in the state. Placing monetary wagers on any game that involves dice, cards or machines such as slots is forbidden. However, a loophole related to poker enabled a statewide expansion of the activity.
dallasexpress.com
Broadnax’s Permit Queue | A ‘Clean Slate’?
Dallas’ Development Services Department (DSD) predicts a positive outlook for 2023, following numerous changes the department made throughout the year. Only time will tell if an improved permitting process will become a reality. The department struggled publicly in 2022, with permitting delays for new single-family dwellings (NSF), tension between...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Hospital Has Nation’s Busiest ER
A local hospital has the nation’s busiest emergency room, according to a study by Nice Rx Health. Parkland Health and Hospital System in Dallas reported the most ER visits in 2021, with a total of 210,152 that year. This number is nearly 20,000 more than the next ER on...
fortworthreport.org
As legislators try to curb property tax bills, here’s what Fort Worth lawmakers propose
Owning a home in Fort Worth keeps getting costlier. That’s a reality that David O’Brien, executive director at Housing Opportunities of Fort Worth Inc., knows all too well. The organization provides counseling and education for low- to moderate-income residents who want to buy a home. He’s seen firsthand...
advocatemag.com
Dallas has some of the best doctors (and the worst)
In the 1870s, a bright young dentist — tall, lean, mustachioed and blonde, with a slight speech impediment and a nagging cough — opened his practice in Deep Ellum. The lanky Georgia native Henry John Holliday had earned a doctorate of dentistry at 19 and won three awards, including best set of gold teeth, at a Dallas County fair.
dallasexpress.com
Local County Fastest Growing in U.S.
Kaufman County is the fastest-growing county in the United States, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The county includes cities such as Terrell, Crandall, and Forney. “We’re seeing tremendous growth in all of the counties surrounding Dallas,” Lloyd Potter, director of the Texas Demographic Center, told The Dallas Morning News. “These counties are largely growing because there’s economic opportunity, meaning that we’re growing jobs in Texas.”
dallasexpress.com
Texas Among Most Competitive Rental Markets
The Dallas-Fort Worth rental market continued to heat up in 2022, sparking fierce competition from both local and out-of-state apartment seekers. North Texas ranked as one of the top most competitive rental markets in 2022, according to a recent Rental Competitivity Report by the resident services platform RentCafe.com. To compile the report, RentCafe’s research team analyzed Yardi Systems apartment data across 135 rental markets in the United States.
fortworthreport.org
Made in Tarrant: Fort Worth contractor got his start by catching birds, building cages
Editor’s note: Made in Tarrant is an occasional Q&A series on small businesses started in Tarrant County. Submit your business here. Who? Ralph Lahoud, 62, is the founder of DaVinci’s Design and Remodel, LLC. When? Lahoud has more than 30 years of experience in the contracting industry. His...
fortworthreport.org
Have an outstanding warrant? Here’s how you could possibly go into the new year stress-free
In the latest installment of our conversations with Fort Worth newsmakers, Chief Judge Danny Rodgers, discusses Fort Worth’s warrant forgiveness program, and how it can help dissolve some stress in the new year. This conversation has been edited for length and clarity. For a longer version, please listen to...
dmagazine.com
Texas Health Rockwall Is Nearly Doubling its Footprint
Texas Health Rockwall is undergoing a $92.3 million expansion and renovation that will nearly double the hospital’s size and bring several new services to the hospital. Rockwall’s population has been snowballing in recent years. Between 2010 and 2020, Rockwall County had some of the most significant growth in new housing units, with 36.8 percent more in 2020 than in 2010, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. During that period, 10,280 new homes were built in the county. The estimated population of Rockwall County was 116,381 according to the 2021 U.S. Census, 38,000 more than in 2010.
dallasexpress.com
Texas Cities Some of the Loneliest
In a recent ranking of the loneliest cities in the United States, a few Texas cities — including Dallas — appeared. Conducted by the Chamber of Commerce, the ranking was based on a report which examined Census Bureau data on people living alone from over 170 cities. “Whether...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Scammer Steals $12,000 From Chase Bank Customer in Dallas
A Dallas woman in her late 20s is trying to recover $12,000 that a scammer acting as a JPMorgan Chase Bank representative persuaded her to withdraw. The victim, Anna Kate, said the caller knew her security questions and answers, her last transaction, the last time she had visited an ATM and her account balance to the penny.
texasmetronews.com
Superb Woman: Danielle McClelland
A public servant and Division Leader at the City of Dallas, Danielle McClelland is a senior-level manager with extensive project development, operations, and communications experience. Focused and committed, she has also enjoyed stints as Marketing Manager at Gardere Wynne Sewell LLP, Public Information Manager at the City of Dallas, Announcer at North Texas Public Broadcasting — KERA 90.1FM and Public Relations Coordinator at Paul Quinn College. Danielle received a BA Degree in Communications from Prairie View A&M and an MBA in Business Administration and Management for Texas Woman’s University. A consummate professional, Danielle is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.
Seth Fowler: Predicting The 2023 Real Estate Market in Tarrant County And Beyond With Four Simple Words
It’s that time again for your faithful Tarrant County Tuesday columnist to tell you all about the 2023 real estate market. Time to get your pen and paper ready, or make sure you have enough toner in your dot-matrix printer to print this article. But first, a story. Four...
Victim identified in what appears to be the first Dallas homicide of 2023
Police have identified the victim in what appears to be the first Dallas homicide of 2023. A man named Dylan Reeves was found badly wounded in the driveway of a home on Mar Vista Trail in southwest Dallas
dpdbeat.com
Cold Case Tuesday – Orlando Garcia-Clemente
The Dallas Police Department continues to investigate the 2003 homicide of 25-year-old Orlando Garcia-Clemente. Mr. Garcia-Clemente was found dead in a wooded vacant lot at 5231 W. Ledbetter Drive on April 28, 2003. Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to contact Detective Jose Ortiz-Vives by email at jose.ortizvives@dallaspolice.gov...
