Mission Viejo, CA

riviera-maya-news.com

Cancun company nightwatchman bludgeoned to death for being witness to attempted robbery

Cancun, Q.R. — A security nightwatchman was killed over the holiday weekend during an attempted robbery. An unknown number of thieves were reportedly attempting to steal money from an ATM Sunday morning when they saw a nearby company security guard watching. The men approached and bludgeoned the security guard,...
2urbangirls.com

Amber Alert issued for child abducted from Long Beach home

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Long Beach police sought the public’s help Saturday in locating a 4-year-old boy who they believe was abducted by his father. Zayne Rhodes was home with his mother in the 5700 block of Orange Avenue when his father, Stephen Marcell Rhodes, allegedly forced entry into the residence through a window at about 11:40 p.m. Friday, assaulted the mother, and took the boy.
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities allege teen committed suicide in fatal bus crash

LA CRESCENTA, Calif. – The death of a woman who was hit by an MTA bus in La Crescenta on New Year’s Day was being classified Tuesday as a suicide, authorities said. The fatal crash happened around 10 a.m. on Jan. 1 at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Dunsmore Avenue, according to Glendale police.
GLENDALE, CA
KTLA

L.A. hospital seeks help identifying patient

Officials at LAC+USC Medical Center are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who has been hospitalized for four days. The patient is believed to be between 35 and 45 years old, is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has a medium build, greenish-brown eyes and brown hair, officials […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Authorities locate 72-year-old woman missing out of Santa Clarita

Authorities with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department have located a 72-year-old at-risk woman who had been reported missing. Norma Lidia Morales, who is diagnosed with schizophrenia, had been missing since Monday around 2:30 a.m. in the 19300 block of Cedarcreek Street in the Canyon Country neighborhood of Santa Clarita.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS News

3 people stabbed in Irvine, 1 sent to hospital

Three people were stabbed in Irvine Tuesday, according to the Irvine Police Department. It happened around 12:30 p.m. at Culver Drive and Walnut Avenue in Irvine. According to police, a man stabbed two people at a gas station then ran into a neighborhood and stabbed another. Police set up a...
IRVINE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Body of Man in 20s Found Outside Los Angeles High School

The body of a man in his 20s was found Tuesday morning outside Los Angeles High School. An employee found the body just before 7 a.m. in the 4600 block of West Olympic Boulevard. Classes were not in session. Authorities said no foul play is suspected. Details about a cause...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boyle Heights Beat

The ‘Rosca de Reyes’, a seasonal treat enjoyed by thousands every January

For many Mexican households, Día de Reyes Magos is an annual tradition often celebrated while enjoying a colorful and sweet Rosca alongside some cafecito or champurrado. The holiday, celebrated every January 6th, commemorates the day three kings guided by a star to Bethlehem first saw baby Jesus. A small figurine is placed in every Rosca to represent how Christ was hidden for protection from Roman King Herod’s troops.
LOS ANGELES, CA

