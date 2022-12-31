Read full article on original website
riviera-maya-news.com
Cancun company nightwatchman bludgeoned to death for being witness to attempted robbery
Cancun, Q.R. — A security nightwatchman was killed over the holiday weekend during an attempted robbery. An unknown number of thieves were reportedly attempting to steal money from an ATM Sunday morning when they saw a nearby company security guard watching. The men approached and bludgeoned the security guard,...
riviera-maya-news.com
Cozumel boat carrying three rescued after becoming stranded north of island
Cozumel, Q.R. — A boat carrying three was rescued from Cozumel waters Monday after is became stranded. A Mexican Navy vessel responded to the emergency call for help after dive boat Andrés started to drift. Its captain, 45-year-old Jorge Francisco Irabien, was on board with two divers when...
2urbangirls.com
Amber Alert issued for child abducted from Long Beach home
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Long Beach police sought the public’s help Saturday in locating a 4-year-old boy who they believe was abducted by his father. Zayne Rhodes was home with his mother in the 5700 block of Orange Avenue when his father, Stephen Marcell Rhodes, allegedly forced entry into the residence through a window at about 11:40 p.m. Friday, assaulted the mother, and took the boy.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities allege teen committed suicide in fatal bus crash
LA CRESCENTA, Calif. – The death of a woman who was hit by an MTA bus in La Crescenta on New Year’s Day was being classified Tuesday as a suicide, authorities said. The fatal crash happened around 10 a.m. on Jan. 1 at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Dunsmore Avenue, according to Glendale police.
L.A. hospital seeks help identifying patient
Officials at LAC+USC Medical Center are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who has been hospitalized for four days. The patient is believed to be between 35 and 45 years old, is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has a medium build, greenish-brown eyes and brown hair, officials […]
KTLA.com
Authorities locate 72-year-old woman missing out of Santa Clarita
Authorities with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department have located a 72-year-old at-risk woman who had been reported missing. Norma Lidia Morales, who is diagnosed with schizophrenia, had been missing since Monday around 2:30 a.m. in the 19300 block of Cedarcreek Street in the Canyon Country neighborhood of Santa Clarita.
Dad arrested after allegedly breaking into Long Beach home, abducting son and assaulting child's mom
A man was arrested after he allegedly broke into a Long Beach home and snatched his 4-year-old son after assaulting the boy's mother.
foxla.com
Elderly couple zip-tied while four armed men ransacked their San Marino home
LOS ANGELES - Four men in black ski masks forced their way into a San Marino home by prying open the French door to the master bedroom, zip-tying the two elderly homeowners and forcing them to lie down near the front door at gunpoint while they ransacked the house, authorities said Saturday.
CBS News
3 people stabbed in Irvine, 1 sent to hospital
Three people were stabbed in Irvine Tuesday, according to the Irvine Police Department. It happened around 12:30 p.m. at Culver Drive and Walnut Avenue in Irvine. According to police, a man stabbed two people at a gas station then ran into a neighborhood and stabbed another. Police set up a...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
63-year-old who vanished on daily hike found dead, California officials say
A Yorba Linda man who vanished on his daily hike has been found dead, California sheriff’s officials reported. Jeffrey Morton, 63, was reported missing Friday, Dec. 30, after he did not return from his routine morning hike at Carbon Canyon Regional Park, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.
LA couple offering reward for safe return of stolen $8K French bulldog: 'Please bring my son back!'
A couple is heartbroken after their beloved French bulldog was snatched from them in a brazen robbery in the Los Angeles area. They're offering a reward for the safe return of their pet.
Elderly couple zip-tied for hours as home-invasion robbers ransack San Marino home: Police
An elderly San Marino couple is recovering after they were held at gunpoint, zip-tied for more than three hours and robbed in a home invasion Friday night. Four robbers in ski masks broke in through a locked French door at the home in the 1700 block of Oak Lane at about 9 p.m. and restrained […]
Orange County woman dies months after ex-husband makes seemingly credible threat against her
Terra Schlinger on March 8, 2019.Photo by(Danielle Ruther) (Orange County, Calif.) A 37-year-old woman was found dead in her San Juan Capistrano home early morning last November 27 a week before her high-profile divorce hearing, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
LA Coroner: Death of Woman Hit by MTA Bus in La Crescenta Listed as Suicide
The death of a woman who was hit by an MTA bus in La Crescenta on New Year's Day was being classified Tuesday as a suicide, authorities said.
Fundraiser held for family of woman killed in hit-and-run at South LA street takeover
A fundraiser was held for the family of a woman in her 20s who was struck and killed during a street takeover at an intersection in South Los Angeles.
Fullerton Man Charged with Luring Teen Boy
A 57-year-old Fullerton man was charged Friday with attempting to lure a teenage boy for sex.
NBC Los Angeles
Body of Man in 20s Found Outside Los Angeles High School
The body of a man in his 20s was found Tuesday morning outside Los Angeles High School. An employee found the body just before 7 a.m. in the 4600 block of West Olympic Boulevard. Classes were not in session. Authorities said no foul play is suspected. Details about a cause...
Man Killed While Trying to Push Disabled Van in Long Beach
A 62-year-old man pushing his disabled van in Long Beach was killed when his vehicle was struck by a speeding Lexus driven by a suspected drunk driver with an expired license, authorities said Sunday.
foxla.com
'Worst experience of our lives': Riverside Co. family who called 911 shares surveillance of cop shooting
A deputy with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department was shot and killed in the line of duty, and now surveillance video shows the aftermath following the deadly shooting in Jurupa Valley. The deputy was identified as 32-year-old Isaiah Cordero. Cordero was a motor enforcement deputy assigned to the city of...
The ‘Rosca de Reyes’, a seasonal treat enjoyed by thousands every January
For many Mexican households, Día de Reyes Magos is an annual tradition often celebrated while enjoying a colorful and sweet Rosca alongside some cafecito or champurrado. The holiday, celebrated every January 6th, commemorates the day three kings guided by a star to Bethlehem first saw baby Jesus. A small figurine is placed in every Rosca to represent how Christ was hidden for protection from Roman King Herod’s troops.
