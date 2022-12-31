LONG BEACH, Calif. – Long Beach police sought the public’s help Saturday in locating a 4-year-old boy who they believe was abducted by his father. Zayne Rhodes was home with his mother in the 5700 block of Orange Avenue when his father, Stephen Marcell Rhodes, allegedly forced entry into the residence through a window at about 11:40 p.m. Friday, assaulted the mother, and took the boy.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO