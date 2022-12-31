Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
Grizzlies' Ja Morant Sued, Accused of Punching 17-Year-Old During Pickup Game
A lawsuit was filed in September accusing Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant of punching a 17-year-old during a pickup basketball game, according to TMZ Sports. The alleged assault occurred on July 26 at Morant's home in Eads, Tennessee. According to the teenager, Morant hit him "with a closed fist, knocking him to the ground" and then "continued sticking him while on the ground."
Bleacher Report
Zion Williamson Won't Return for Pelicans vs. 76ers After Suffering Hamstring Injury
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson was forced to leave Monday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers due to a right hamstring strain. He had 26 points, six rebounds and seven assists in 28 minutes on the floor. Any injury to Williamson is usually cause for alarm among Pelicans fans considering...
Bleacher Report
Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers Tested for PEDs Morning After Star's 71-Point Game
The Cleveland Cavaliers are still riding the high of Donovan Mitchell's historic 71-point performance in Monday's overtime win against the Chicago Bulls, but the players were in for a surprise on Tuesday. According to ESPN's Jamal Collier, the Cavs confirmed that they were tested for performance-enhancing drugs this afternoon. Mitchell...
Bleacher Report
Report: Pistons' Marvin Bagley III to Need Surgery on Finger Injury, Out 6-8 Weeks
The Detroit Pistons will reportedly be without forward Marvin Bagley III for up to two months. Vince Goodwill of Yahoo Sports reported Bagley suffered two broken fingers on his right hand and will "likely" need surgery, which would sideline him for six-to-eight weeks. He played eight minutes in Monday's loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.
Bleacher Report
Wizards' Bradley Beal Ruled Out vs. Bucks with Hamstring Injury
The Washington Wizards were already facing an uphill battle against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, and it became much more difficult when their go-to scorer exited with left hamstring soreness. The Wizards announced Bradley Beal was ruled out for the remainder of the contest after he appeared...
NBA roundup: Giannis Antetokounmpo pours in career-high 55
January 4 - Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a career-high 55 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished seven assists as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the visiting Washington Wizards 123-113 on Tuesday.
Bleacher Report
NBA: Cavs' Donovan Mitchell Committed Lane Violation on Putback to Force OT vs. Bulls
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell committed a lane violation en route to his putback layup after a purposely missed free throw to force overtime in his team's 145-134 win over the Chicago Bulls on Monday, per the NBA's Last Two Minute report. The comment from the league reads as...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Mavs Interested in 2-Year, $36M Contract Extension for Christian Wood
The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly interested in signing Christian Wood to a two-year contract extension. Tim MacMahon of ESPN reported Tuesday the deal would carry a maximum total value of $36 million. If Wood is unwilling to agree to those terms, the Mavs may explore trading him before the February deadline.
Bleacher Report
Thunder Score Franchise-Record 150 Points in Win vs. Jayson Tatum, Celtics
Not even the team with the best record in the NBA was stopping the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday. The Thunder set a franchise record with 150 points during a commanding 150-117 victory over Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics. OKC's previous high mark was the 149 it scored in a 2019 game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Bleacher Report
Suns' Deandre Ayton After Loss to Knicks: 'I'm Not Used to the No Fight in Us'
The Phoenix Suns are in trouble. Monday's ugly 102-83 loss to the New York Knicks marked their third straight defeat and sixth in seven games, leading center Deandre Ayton to question the team's effort. "I don't even know what's going on. For me, I could tell you this: I'm not...
Bleacher Report
Report: Robert Sarver Must Sign Off on Suns Trade for Player With Salary Above $10.8M
Robert Sarver might be suspended and in the process of selling the Phoenix Suns, but he still looms large over any potential transactions the front office might want to make before the Feb. 9 trade deadline. Per ESPN's Brian Windhorst, one key provision of Sarver's suspension allows him to have...
Bleacher Report
Knicks Trade Rumors: Bulls' Zach LaVine Being Monitored Ahead of Deadline
The New York Knicks are reportedly exploring a trade for Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype appeared on The Ringer NBA Show and said the Knicks have been "monitoring" LaVine's status (h/t Jonathan Sherman of Ahn Fire Digital):
Comments / 0