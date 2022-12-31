ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Grizzlies' Ja Morant Sued, Accused of Punching 17-Year-Old During Pickup Game

A lawsuit was filed in September accusing Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant of punching a 17-year-old during a pickup basketball game, according to TMZ Sports. The alleged assault occurred on July 26 at Morant's home in Eads, Tennessee. According to the teenager, Morant hit him "with a closed fist, knocking him to the ground" and then "continued sticking him while on the ground."
Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers Tested for PEDs Morning After Star's 71-Point Game

The Cleveland Cavaliers are still riding the high of Donovan Mitchell's historic 71-point performance in Monday's overtime win against the Chicago Bulls, but the players were in for a surprise on Tuesday. According to ESPN's Jamal Collier, the Cavs confirmed that they were tested for performance-enhancing drugs this afternoon. Mitchell...
Report: Pistons' Marvin Bagley III to Need Surgery on Finger Injury, Out 6-8 Weeks

The Detroit Pistons will reportedly be without forward Marvin Bagley III for up to two months. Vince Goodwill of Yahoo Sports reported Bagley suffered two broken fingers on his right hand and will "likely" need surgery, which would sideline him for six-to-eight weeks. He played eight minutes in Monday's loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.
Wizards' Bradley Beal Ruled Out vs. Bucks with Hamstring Injury

The Washington Wizards were already facing an uphill battle against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, and it became much more difficult when their go-to scorer exited with left hamstring soreness. The Wizards announced Bradley Beal was ruled out for the remainder of the contest after he appeared...
Thunder Score Franchise-Record 150 Points in Win vs. Jayson Tatum, Celtics

Not even the team with the best record in the NBA was stopping the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday. The Thunder set a franchise record with 150 points during a commanding 150-117 victory over Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics. OKC's previous high mark was the 149 it scored in a 2019 game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Knicks Trade Rumors: Bulls' Zach LaVine Being Monitored Ahead of Deadline

The New York Knicks are reportedly exploring a trade for Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype appeared on The Ringer NBA Show and said the Knicks have been "monitoring" LaVine's status (h/t Jonathan Sherman of Ahn Fire Digital):
