'Person of interest' arrested in deaths of Mount Dora couple

MOUNT DORA – Police on Tuesday named the elderly couple slain in their Waterman Village Home on Saturday and also announced the arrest of “a person of interest” who was found driving the couple's car in another state. The couple was identified as 83-year-old Darrell Getman and...
MOUNT DORA, FL
One dead after 'officer-involved shooting' in Bath Twp.

BATH TOWNSHIP - One person is dead after an "officer-involved" shooting that occurred Monday in Bath Township, according to the Michigan State Police. The state police are investigating the incident, which "occurred approx. 2 pm today in the Dutch Hills Trailer Park located at 16400 Upton Rd," according to a message posted to the Michigan State Police First District Twitter account shortly after 5 p.m. "One subject deceased. The investigation is ongoing. No further details will be released at this time."
BATH TOWNSHIP, MI
Fentanyl pill related drug arrest occurred on New Year's weekend

St. Cloud Police announced on New Years Eve that they arrested a man in possession of 200 "Perc 30" (fentanyl). On Friday at 8:44 a.m., officers were sent to a gun complaint in the 300 Block of 14th Ave Southeast. Initial reports were that a male was outside in that area pointing a handgun at an occupied moving vehicle. Upon arrival officers located the suspect, later identified as Craig Lamar Hortman, 53, from St. Cloud, walking in the area.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Big Island police looking for man who may have been hit by truck

Jan. 1—Hawaii island police are looking for a pedestrian who may have been hit by a truck Friday evening in Hawaiian Beaches. At around 9:30 p.m. Puna patrol officers responded to the intersection area of Kahakai Boulevard and Kaku Street, in Hawaiian Beaches, for a reported disturbance, the Hawaii Police Department reported today.
HAWAIIAN BEACHES, HI

