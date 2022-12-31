Read full article on original website
Plans Change For Cody Rhodes’ WWE Return
Despite being a heavy favourite for the men’s 2023 Royal Rumble Match, it appears that Cody Rhodes will not be making a surprise appearance. Cody Rhodes has been out of action since suffering a serious pectoral injury in the lead up to his match with Seth Rollins at Hell In A Cell in June. Despite suffering the injury, Rhodes competed in the match as planned and even pulled out the win. The bout received acclaim across the board, especially given Rhodes’ physical condition at the time.
Jimmy Korderas Recalls Refereeing The Undertaker-Edge At WrestleMania 24
The main event of WrestleMania 24 saw The Undertaker beat Edge to become the World Heavyweight Champion and former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas has shared his memories of being a part of it. In 2008, one of the biggest feuds in WWE was between Edge and The Undertaker on the...
Will Ospreay Names Where His Wrestling Future Will Likely Be
Will Ospreay has discussed where he feels his future lies when his current deal with New Japan Pro Wrestling expires. Having signed a five-year deal with the Japanese standout promotion in 2019, Will Ospreay is getting close to the point where he can consider his options, and there would no doubt be plenty on the table.
Booker T Reveals Original Plans For NXT Run
Booker T has revealed that he originally wasn’t meant to still be with NXT beyond the end of December 2022. Back in October, WWE announced a reshuffle to their announce teams which saw Wade Barrett move to SmackDown, Pat McAfee take a break and Jimmy Smith leave the company altogether. As part of the switch, Booker T was brought into commentate on the action in NXT alongside Vic Joseph.
WWE Hall Of Famer Says He Would Turn Down Royal Rumble Invite
One of the biggest things that WWE fans love about the Royal Rumble are the surprises, but one Hall of Famer isn’t ready to make his return if the company comes calling. There have been many WWE Hall of Famers that appeared in Royal Rumble matches as surprising such as Mick Foley, Kevin Nash, Booker T, Michelle McCool, Beth Phoenix, Bob Backlund and many others. However, Ricky Steamboat doesn’t plan to get back in the WWE ring if he is asked.
Kevin Nash Recalls Hating Sledgehammer Ladder Match
A lot of wrestlers want to try to enjoy their last singles match, but Kevin Nash didn’t have a lot of fun during his last WWE match. It was WWE TLC in December 2011 when Kevin Nash faced off against Triple H in what was billed as a Sledgehammer Ladder Match. However, it was not a traditional Ladder Match where you climb a ladder to retrieve something hanging above the ring. Instead, it was a sledgehammer that was hanging above the ring that could be used as a weapon.
Eric Bischoff Explains Why He Hated & Was Embarrassed By “TNA” Name
Eric Bischoff has explained why he hated the name TNA while giving his initial thoughts about the wrestling company that he was a part of for about four years. As a former WCW President and on-screen WWE Raw General Manager known for delivering great promos, Eric Bischoff was a guy that a company like TNA Wrestling really wanted to help grow the brand. The company that was owned by Dixie Carter’s family at the time brought Bischoff and Hulk Hogan in to help run the show.
CJ Perry On Why She’d Shut Down Exclusive Content Site For WWE Return
CJ Perry explained why she’d take a pay cut and shut down her lucrative exclusive content site if she were offered a WWE return. The world of exclusive content can be a boon to stars looking to make income on top of their wrestling earnings, and in some cases, can be even more lucrative than even a WWE contract. Mandy Rose made waves last month when she was released from WWE over content she was posting on her own fan site, and it was recently revealed that she made over $1 million in the month of December alone.
WWE Smackdown Viewership Draws Highest Number In Two Years For John Cena’s Return
As it turns out, having legends like John Cena return does in fact boost ratings. According to the Wrestling Observer, The December 30th, 2022 episode of SmackDown drew an average of 2.629 million viewers on Fox. This was the largest audience SmackDown has had since October 11th, 2019, which was the second episode on the Fox channel.
Eric Bischoff Recalls Why TNA Fired Bobby Lashley in 2010
According to Eric Bischoff, Bobby Lashley’s family got in the way of his wrestling career. Bobby Lashley’s first run with WWE lasted from 2005 to 2008. Then in 2009, he signed with TNA. But that run lasted less than a year as he debuted in April 2009 and left the company in February 2010.
Matt Jackson Reveals Why He’ll Miss AEW Dynamite This Week
Matt Jackson won’t be appearing on AEW Dynamite this week, and has let fans in on the reason why. Nick and Matt Jackson have been embroiled in a bitter rivalry alongside Kenny Omega taking on Death Triangle in a best of seven series. With the scores currently tied at three wins a piece, the final of the series, which will also determine the AEW Trios Championship, will be taking place on the 11th January 2022 edition of Dynamite.
Shinsuke Nakamura Deafeated The Great Muta At NOAH The New Year 2023
Shinsuke Nakamura headed to Japan to defeat The Great Muta in a big match to start 2023. It is a rare sight to see WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura wrestling in Japan on a show that wasn’t put on WWE, but that’s what happened at NOAH The New Year 2023. The event took place at Budokan Hall in Tokyo, Japan on January 1st.
Bruce Prichard Discusses Most Misunderstood Wrestling Personalities
Bruce Prichard has made clear how some people in wrestling are severely misunderstood for the roles they are in. A long-time producer, Bruce Prichard knows exactly what it takes to put on a professional wrestling event to be broadcast around the world. He’s now been critical of those who try to assess the jobs which make it happen, and stood up for some as being misunderstood.
Jake Roberts Wants To Help Younger AEW Talent With Promos
Jake Roberts has made it clear he’d like the opportunity to work on promos with some of the younger talent in AEW as there are “a few people that are struggling”. Regarded as one of the best talkers in the business, Jake Roberts has been under contract to AEW since March 2020. Despite various health issues, ‘The Snake’ has been off oxygen since November 2022 and recently returned backstage. With his usual chance Lance Archer competing in the World Tag League in Japan, Roberts hasn’t yet had the chance to get back on screen.
Will Ospreay On Triple H – “He’s Such A Gangster”
Will Ospreay holds Triple H in extremely high regard, saying that the WWE head honcho is “such a gangster”. Whilst Will Ospreay will defend the IWGP United States Championship against AEW’s Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 17, perhaps the more surprising competitor on the card is NEVER Openweight Champion Karl Anderson. When The Good Brothers rejoined WWE last year, Anderson was allowed to have a dual contract which would see him keep up commitments to NJPW – although this wasn’t possible on the same day as Crown Jewel.
Montez Ford Releasing Album In March
The Street Profits’ Montez Ford is proving his talent outside the squared circle with an upcoming album release!. As part of The Street Profits alongside Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford has found plenty of success as the two were the second team to become Tag Team Triple Crown Champions in WWE. However, the star’s skills extend far beyond the wrestling ring, and he recently took to social media to reveal that he’ll be releasing an album entitled SYAD.
Ex-WWE Diva Hits Out At Claims She Had An Affair With Kurt Angle
A former WWE Diva has taken to social media to fire back at claims that she had an extra-marital affair with Kurt Angle. A remarkable series of tweets were sent out on January 2nd by Karren Jarrett. Karen is currently married to Jeff Jarret but was previously married to WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.
WWE NXT Led The Way With Most Women’s TV Matches In 2022
The WWE NXT brand featured women’s wrestling the most on its TV show according to some statistics looking back on the year 2022. Now that 2022 is in the rearview mirror as we begin 2023, it’s important to look back at some interesting stats once in a while. In this case, it’s all about what wrestling show featured women’s matches the most.
Ric Flair Recalls Who Told Him About 1992 Royal Rumble Win
Ric Flair has revealed who told him about his memorable 1992 Royal Rumble win that led to him becoming the WWE Champion. During the 1992 WWE Royal Rumble match, Ric Flair entered third in a match where the WWE Championship was on the line. It was the first time WWE had a Royal Rumble match where the vacant WWE Championship was up for grabs for the winner of the Rumble match.
John Cena Reacts To Tag Team Match Victory On WWE Smackdown
John Cena has thanked the WWE Universe for the support they showed him following his only wrestling match of 2022. The final WWE televised match of 2022 took place last Friday on the December 30th edition of Smackdown from Tampa, Florida. It was a tag team match with Kevin Owens & John Cena defeating Sami Zayn and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
