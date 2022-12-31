Read full article on original website
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Travis Roger Low, 1952-2022
Travis Roger Low, a devoted family man, loving father, enthusiastic grandfather, weekend cowboy, small business owner, integral community member, and loyal friend, passed away on December 28, 2022. Travis was born in Scotia on November 12, 1952, to Roger Low and Carolyn Comfort Low. He was the younger brother of...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Frank Adison Luz, 1943-2022
Frank Adison Luz of Rio Dell expired on the winter solstice, December 21, 2022, one week before his 79th birthday, as a result from complications of cancer. He was born in Scotia at the Scotia hospital on December 28, 1943, to Frank Viegas and Georgie Hammersley Luz and lived most of his life in either Rio Dell or Scotia.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY Evelyn Griffith Natt, 1940-2022
Evelyn Griffith Natt, affectionately embraced as “Grammy Bugs,” passed away peacefully on December 27, 2022 at the age of 82, surrounded by her immediate family and dearest of loved ones. Just as in life, Grammy Bugs departed in her own way, on her own time, and with the utmost grace and dignity. A proud member of the Yurok Tribe and descendant of the Karuk Tribe, and an especially cherished tribal elder and life-long resident of Humboldt County-Pecwan, Hoopa Valley, and Westhaven-Trinidad.
kymkemp.com
Eureka Police Sergeant Eddie Wilson Retires
We’re not supposed to have favorites as news folks, but…Sergeant Eddie Wilson who retired from the Eureka Police Department on December 28 after almost two decades was at the same time very professional and very human. Interviews with him were clear, factual, and straightforward. And, yet, he never forgot the human side–his warmth and compassion for those people he dealt with on what might be the worst days of their lives shone through in his tone, in his word choice, and in how we saw him behave.
5.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Northern California
FORTUNA, Calif. — A 5.4 magnitude earthquake rumbled through Northern California on Sunday morning, authorities said. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake was reported 9 miles southeast of Rio Dell and 13 miles from Fortuna at about 10:35 a.m. PST. The epicenter of the quake was 26...
kymkemp.com
Quake Country: Rio Dell Reels as More Residences Red Tagged
The New Year’s Day 5.4 magnitude earthquake sent more than shockwaves through a small town already battered by the 6.4 magnitude quake on December 20, it left more people homeless as their residences failed to pass inspections.The town, the site of some shots used in CBS’s drama Fire Country, should perhaps be known as Quake Country, as the town’s volunteer firefighters have been key not in fighting flames (though they’ve done that, too) but in freeing trapped victims, distributing resources, and providing medical aid among many other tasks during this difficult time.
informedinfrastructure.com
Humboldt Quake: Damage Investigation Underway
FERNDALE, CALIFORNIA – Miyamoto International teamed up with local and state authorities to assess the damage after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake woke up the north coast of California early Tuesday morning. Miyamoto experts began a survey of the damage after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake shook the coastal area of...
lostcoastoutpost.com
‘We’re in Crisis Mode’: Collapsing Cannabis Industry Guts Garberville Businesses; Local Leaders Look to Tourism as a Saving Grace
Garberville is in a bad way. The collapse of California’s cannabis market has devastated the local economy and left communities throughout Southern Humboldt struggling to stay afloat. Businesses are closing left and right, and residents who have built their livelihoods around the region’s prolific cannabis industry fear they will lose everything.
kymkemp.com
OES Coordinates Earthquake Recovery Resources After Two Significant Earthquakes Rock the North Coast
The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services remains activated and continues in coordination with state and local partners to provide recovery resources to our community following two significant earthquakes affecting the county. In addition to the earthquake response, the county’s Emergency Operations Center is also monitoring and preparing for any potential impacts related to an upcoming winter storm system forecasted to reach the county within the next day.
SFGate
Already shaken Rio Dell struck by magnitude 5.4 earthquake Sunday
The already rattled town of Rio Dell was shaken again Sunday morning. The United States Geological Survey reports a preliminary magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck near Rio Dell, Calif., at 10:35 a.m. at a depth of 27 kilometers. Two died and 12 were injured on December 20 when Humboldt County was...
NBC Bay Area
Preliminary M5.4 Earthquake Strikes in Humboldt County: USGS
A moderate New Year's Day earthquake rattled parts of Northern California, according to the United States Geological Survey. The 5.4 magnitude temblor was reported at 10:35 a.m. Sunday near Rio Dell in Humboldt County. Caltrans at around 11 a.m. said State Route 211 at Fernbridge was shut down while crews...
5.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Humboldt County in Northern California, USGS says
A preliminary magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck Humboldt County in Northern California near the site of December's 6.4 quake, according to the USGS.
5.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits California on New Year’s Day
For the second time in under 14 days, an earthquake has once again hit Northern California. As a result, millions of people dealt with power outages and damages to their homes. According to reports from the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake, which hit the area on New Year’s Day, had...
lostcoastoutpost.com
HUMBOLDT OES: Around 70 Local Buildings Deemed Unsafe in the Wake of the Quakes, in Total; Here is the Big List of Resources for People Who Need Help
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services remains activated and continues in coordination with state and local partners to provide recovery resources to our community following two significant earthquakes affecting the county. In addition to the earthquake response, the county’s Emergency Operations Center is also monitoring and preparing for any potential impacts related to an upcoming winter storm system forecasted to reach the county within the next day.
kymkemp.com
Free Vouchers for Dump Drop Off Offered to Fortuna Residents
How about some free waste disposal, Fortuna? Caltrans, Clean California, the City of Fortuna, and Recology invite Fortuna residents to claim one of 200 vouchers good for one free pickup truck or vehicle load of residential debris to be dropped off during business hours at the Recology Eel River Transfer Station in Fortuna.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 4:50 p.m.] Standoff on Hillsdale in Eureka
Eureka Police are at the scene of a standoff with an individual at a residence on Hillsdale in Eureka and have been since before 4 p.m. The subject at one point could be heard saying that he wanted to kill himself in the background of the scanner, but at 4:18 p.m., an officer on scene relayed to dispatch that the subject was “throwing the knife over the fence.”
North Coast Journal
5.4 Earthquake Hits Near Redcrest
A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck southeast of Rio Dell near Redcrest at 10:35 a.m. today, causing moderate shaking, according to the U.S Geological Society. No tsunami threat was generated. Caltrans announced just before 11 a.m. that Fernbridge is closed for safety inspections due to the temblor. The quake struck 9.3...
lostcoastoutpost.com
kymkemp.com
Flooding in Humboldt County: Images and Info
Flooding continues to affect multiple roadways across the Emerald Triangle as rain steadily falls across the region and the National Weather Service in Eureka recommends that travelers stay off streets that are flooded. Humboldt County reported the following:. Flooded Roads (but still open) Walnut Drive at Redwood in Cutten. Howard...
