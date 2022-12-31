ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
101.9 KING FM

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring

Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
COLORADO STATE
Variety

Shirley Watts, Wife of Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie, Dies at 84

Shirley Watts, who was married to Rolling Stones drummer Charlie from 1964 until his death last year, has died after a short illness, according to a statement from her family. She was 84. The statement reads: “It is with great sadness that Seraphina, Charlotte and Barry announce the death of their much-loved mother, grandmother and mother-in law Shirley Watts. Shirley died peacefully on Friday December 16 in Devon after a short illness surrounded by her family.  “She will be also sadly missed by her sisters Jackie and Jill, and her brother Stephen. Reunited now forever with her beloved Charlie.”  The couple became a symbol of...
Ultimate Classic Rock

Kirk Hammett’s Childhood: Metallica Guitarist’s First 72 Seasons

Metallica’s 11th album, 72 Seasons, arrives on April 14. Frontman James Hetfield revealed that the LP’s title and theme revolve around an individual’s formative years. "Seventy-two seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves,” he explained in a statement. In anticipation of the album, UCR looks back at the respective childhoods of Metallica’s current and former members:
OAKLAND, CA
101.9 KING FM

Watch Lost Video of Layne Staley’s Fourth-to-Final Show

Late Alice in Chains frontman Layne Staley is seen in long-lost video clips from his fourth-to-final show in 1996. The band opened for Kiss at the Tiger Stadium in Detroit, MI, on Jun. 28 that year, and appeared at three subsequent concerts on Kiss’ reunion tour. The last of those, on Jul. 3, was to be Staley’s final performance with the band before his death in 2002. The clips can be seen below.
DETROIT, MI
101.9 KING FM

Rock Stars Celebrating Birthdays in January

Happy New Year. Everything is fresh, but we'll all have a chance eventually to turn another year older. As January gets ready to kick off, here's your chance to see if you share a birthday with one of your favorite rockers!. The month of January is responsible for providing some...
101.9 KING FM

Iggy Pop, ‘Every Loser': Album Review

Iggy Pop's comebacks over the past half-century number in the double digits by now. Starting with the Stooges' 1973 album, Raw Power, and running through his late-'70s Bowie period, radio hits in the late '80s and early '90s, and a successful '00s Stooges reunion, Pop has bounced back a surprising amount of times for an artist who wasn't expected to make it out of his 20s.
101.9 KING FM

Ian Tyson, Canadian Folk Legend, Dead at 89

Ian Tyson, the Canadian folk singer best known for penning "Four Strong Winds," has died at age 89. The news was confirmed via his Facebook page, which noted that the singer passed away from "on-going health complications" on Dec. 29 at his ranch in Alberta, Canada. Born in Victoria, Canada...
101.9 KING FM

101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne, WY
11K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy