Mike Nesmith’s Big ‘Lie’ Became the Truth About The Monkees, The Beatles, and Rolling Stones
Mike Nesmith's big 'lie' suddenly became the truth involving record sales between The Monkees, The Beatles and The Rolling Stones.
How the Taylor Hawkins concerts delivered catharsis for Wolfgang Van Halen
The Mammoth WVH man on Taylor Hawkins, Dave Grohl, and Van Halen disfunction
Paul Stanley Says Kiss Is ‘Far From Done’ as Final Tour Rages On
Paul Stanley predicts Kiss fans will still get to see the band in some capacity even after they complete their End of the Road farewell tour and ostensibly retire from touring. "Kiss is like an army or a sports team," Stanley tells UCR ahead of his Saturday exhibition at Short...
Metallica's Lars Ulrich discusses whether he could play drums for Black Sabbath, Deep Purple, Led Zeppelin or Rush: "2112 would probably be too much of a bite of the apple for me"
Lars Ulrich knows he could sit behind the kit for Sabbath, Purple, Zeppelin and AC/DC songs, but admits Rush would be a different kind of challenge
Popculture
Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring
Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
The Monkees’ Peter Tork Said Davy Jones Wasn’t Really a Rock Singer
The Monkees' Davy Jones preferred another genre of music to rock 'n' roll. Peter Tork and Micky Dolenz were different from Jones in this regard.
Shirley Watts, Wife of Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie, Dies at 84
Shirley Watts, who was married to Rolling Stones drummer Charlie from 1964 until his death last year, has died after a short illness, according to a statement from her family. She was 84. The statement reads: “It is with great sadness that Seraphina, Charlotte and Barry announce the death of their much-loved mother, grandmother and mother-in law Shirley Watts. Shirley died peacefully on Friday December 16 in Devon after a short illness surrounded by her family. “She will be also sadly missed by her sisters Jackie and Jill, and her brother Stephen. Reunited now forever with her beloved Charlie.” The couple became a symbol of...
Mike Nesmith Confesses The Monkees ‘Were Not Brothers or Especially Close’ Despite Their Happy on-Camera Personas
Mike Nesmith confessed his real feelings about The Monkees many years after their quick rise to the top of the music and television fields in the late 1960s.
Davy Jones Once Sang The Monkees’ ‘Daydream Believer’ When He Was 35,000 Feet Off the Ground
Davy Jones discussed the way people reacted the time he performed The Monkees' "Daydream Believer" 35,000 above the ground.
What Davy Jones Did When He 1st Heard The Monkees’ ‘Last Train to Clarksville’ on the Radio
Micky Dolenz and Davy Jones heard The Monkees' "Last Train to Clarksville" on the radio for the first time when they were both in Beverly Hills.
Kirk Hammett’s Childhood: Metallica Guitarist’s First 72 Seasons
Metallica’s 11th album, 72 Seasons, arrives on April 14. Frontman James Hetfield revealed that the LP’s title and theme revolve around an individual’s formative years. "Seventy-two seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves,” he explained in a statement. In anticipation of the album, UCR looks back at the respective childhoods of Metallica’s current and former members:
Watch Lemmy prove how he was an anti-gatekeeping king while sharing his opinion on Motörhead copycats
Lemmy discusses attractive musicians, Motörhead copycats, gender inequality and more in this interview from 1988's The Decline of Western Civilization Part II: The Metal Years documentary
Paul McCartney Jokingly Apologized When The Beatles Stopped a Star From Hitting No. 1
Paul McCartney discussed his feelings on one of The Beatles' albums that lasted hundreds of weeks on the charts in the United States and the United Kingdom.
Watch Lost Video of Layne Staley’s Fourth-to-Final Show
Late Alice in Chains frontman Layne Staley is seen in long-lost video clips from his fourth-to-final show in 1996. The band opened for Kiss at the Tiger Stadium in Detroit, MI, on Jun. 28 that year, and appeared at three subsequent concerts on Kiss’ reunion tour. The last of those, on Jul. 3, was to be Staley’s final performance with the band before his death in 2002. The clips can be seen below.
David Lee Roth: Working With Eddie Van Halen Was ‘Better Than Any Love Affair’
David Lee Roth says his relationship with Eddie Van Halen was one of the best of his life. In the first episode of his new The Roth Show podcast (audio below), the singer looked back on the band’s earliest days before reflecting on the guitarist's passing in 2020. "Boy,...
Rock Stars Celebrating Birthdays in January
Happy New Year. Everything is fresh, but we'll all have a chance eventually to turn another year older. As January gets ready to kick off, here's your chance to see if you share a birthday with one of your favorite rockers!. The month of January is responsible for providing some...
Iggy Pop, ‘Every Loser': Album Review
Iggy Pop's comebacks over the past half-century number in the double digits by now. Starting with the Stooges' 1973 album, Raw Power, and running through his late-'70s Bowie period, radio hits in the late '80s and early '90s, and a successful '00s Stooges reunion, Pop has bounced back a surprising amount of times for an artist who wasn't expected to make it out of his 20s.
Every Rock + Metal Artist on Rolling Stone’s Updated List of 200 Best Singers
To kick off the new year, Rolling Stone issued an updated version of their ranking of the 200 Greatest Singers of All Time, which includes a fair amount of rock and metal artists amid mainstream pop darlings, soulful crooners, gritty folk musicians and more. This ranked list from the longstanding...
Duran Duran Rock Hall Induction Brought ‘Pride’ and ‘Sadness’
Simon Le Bon said Duran Duran's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame brought them mixed emotions, because former guitarist Andy Taylor’s cancer meant he couldn't join them for the ceremony. In a recent interview with BBC Radio 2, the singer described 2022 as their best year...
Ian Tyson, Canadian Folk Legend, Dead at 89
Ian Tyson, the Canadian folk singer best known for penning "Four Strong Winds," has died at age 89. The news was confirmed via his Facebook page, which noted that the singer passed away from "on-going health complications" on Dec. 29 at his ranch in Alberta, Canada. Born in Victoria, Canada...
