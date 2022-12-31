Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Crash near 19th and 395 in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 7 a.m. Both northbound lanes of 395 are reopened. According to the WSP, the crash scene has been cleared. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is on the scene of a crash near the intersection of 19th Ave and 395 in Kennewick. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson...
Restaurant closed for cockroaches. 5 Tri-Cities area restaurants fail food safety inspections
Benton Franklin Health District inspectors awarded six perfect scores.
610KONA
Fire Badly Damages House Being Renovated in Walla Walla
According to Walla Walla Fire crews, the home was not occupied. Around 1:40 AM Walla Walla city Fire crews as well as WW County Fire District 4 firefighters responded to a report of a blaze on Whitman Street. This image is from Google maps, based upon the address given by authorities.
FOX 11 and 41
Richland PD investigates a car vs pedestrian crash on Columbia Park Trail
RICHLAND, Wash.- Richland Police officers are investigating a pedestrian vs car crash on the 1600 block of Columbia Park Trail. The driver of the car has been arrested for a possible DUI. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown at this time. The street will...
Popular brewery opens new waterfront location + Construction starts on 5th Graze
The brewery’s new location is just feet away from Howard Amon Park.
‘A boon for the pigeons of Kennewick:’ Train cars filled with corn derail
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A train derailed Sunday, dumping corn along Canal Dr. A fire official called this train derailment a ‘boon for the pigeons of Kennewick.’ Right now, there’s no estimate to exactly how much corn rests in the dirt around two railways near Canal Dr., but it is a lot. Kennewick responders say they’re lucky it’s just corn. PREVIOUS...
An Open Letter to Kennewick’s Senske’s Holiday Light Display
For 20 years, Senske Services has been putting on its holiday light show in Kennewick. Over 500,000 Christmas lights dance merrily to the music each night through the holiday season and the display is free for all to view at Quay Street and delights Tri-Citians and out-of-town visitors annually. I...
FOX 11 and 41
Kennewick Fire and Police on scene of six derailed train cars
KENNWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Fire Department alongside the Kennewick Police Department and BNSF Railway are on scene of a corn train that derailed off Fruitland St. in Kennewick. According to KFD Chief Chad Michael, a total of six train cars were off the tracks. All of which were loaded...
elkhornmediagroup.com
The Marcus Whitman Hotel and Conference Center sold to investment group
WALLA WALLA – The Marcus Whitman Hotel and Conference Center has been sold to an investment group, Marcus Whitman Holdings, LLC. The agreement, which closed on Friday, allows former owner Kyle Mussman to stay involved as an investor and the property will be managed by Columbia Hospitality, a Seattle-based national management and consulting company.
nbcrightnow.com
Afternoon News Update January 2: Train full of corn derails in Kennewick and lawyer for Moscow murder suspect believes he will be exonerated
Six train cars full of corn derailed in Kennewick. The lawyer for the suspect in the Moscow murders believes that his client will be exonerated when he stands trial in Idaho.
nbcrightnow.com
KFD responds to New Year's Day house fire
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Shortly after 6:30 p.m. on January 1, the Kennewick Fire Department (KFD), Benton County Fire District 1 and the Pasco Fire Department responded to a house fire. The fire was reported at 124 East 6th Ave, but was found to actually be at 124C East 5th Ave. The...
northeastoregonnow.com
Semi-Truck Collides With Stalled Vehicle on I-84, Killing Driver
A semi-truck collided into a stalled Honda CVR on Interstate 84 on Thursday night killing the driver of the Honda. According to the Oregon State Police, the accident happened around 11:40 p.m. near milepost 186 in Umatilla County. The driver of the black 2002 Honda, John Patrick Carver, 58, of...
Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 29, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
nbcrightnow.com
Victim in New Year's Eve shooting in Richland identified
RICHLAND, Wash.- The victim of a shooting on New Year's Eve off of Jadwin in Richland on New Year's Eve has been identified. The shooting is still an active investigation so not many details have been released, but the family of the victim has confirmed to NonStop Local that Michael Castoreno was killed in the shooting.
Tri-Cities judge arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. This isn’t the first time
In the 2018 arrest police found the judge crouching behind mailboxes.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Three are killed in Morrow County crash
On Friday, December 30, 2022, at approximately 5:16 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on Hwy 74, near milepost 39, in Morrow County. The preliminary investigation indicated a gray 2017 Ford Explorer, operated by Kellie Renae Nelson (27) of Heppner, was traveling eastbound on Hwy 74 when it left its lane of travel and collided head-on with a westbound red 1993 Jeep Cherokee, operated by Ronald Lee Stutzman (71) of Heppner, which was pulling a small utility trailer. Both drivers were pronounced deceased at the scene. A female passenger, Tamara Jane Stutzman (71) of Heppner, in the Jeep was transported to Pioneer Memorial Hospital in Heppner where she later succumbed to her injuries.
Influx of Huskies overwhelming Tri-Cities rescues and shelters
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Just before Christmas, a box of six, 13-week-old Husky mix puppies was found abandoned on the front steps of Pet Overpopulation Prevention in Pasco. Director of Hope 4 Huskies, Christina Rader, took them in. “They did come down with kennel cough, coccidia – the stuff that can kind of happen, so we’re trying to get them well...
Kennewick woman sentenced in killing of Bobby Burgess
FRANKLIN CO., Wash. – A Kennewick woman who stabbed a man to death back in 2021 was sentenced to more than six years in prison Tuesday. Marta Miller Keith resolved the case against her back in December of 2022 when she changed her plea to guilty. The State offered her a deal, which brought the charges down to manslaughter. Keith...
FOX 28 Spokane
Sinkhole opens up south of Washtucna, SR-261 closed in both directions
WASHTUCNA, Wash. – A widening sinkhole south of Washtucna closed SR-261 in both directions just before 11 a.m. on Friday. The road remains closed at this time, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). While traffic was initially moving along a single lane, crews determined it was...
New Year’s baby! Richland’s first birth of 2023 is a 6-pound girl
She isn’t the couple’s first baby, though.
