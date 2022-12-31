Of late, a new year has felt less a moment of optimism and more of trepidation about what horrors the news may hurl next at an unsuspecting world. For this first edition of the Guardian Weekly magazine in 2023, our global correspondents have offered their best estimates of what lies in store. While admittedly laced with some apprehension, they contain important nuggets of hope – not least for the climate, where Brazil’s new president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has promised to restore Amazon protections after the rapacious Bolsonaro years.

