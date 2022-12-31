Read full article on original website
Severe weather in Alabama: What time will storms arrive where I live?
Multiple rounds of storms are expected in Alabama throughout the day, with a potential for damaging winds, hail, flooding rain and tornadoes. Jim Stefkovich, Meteorologist, Alabama Emergency Management Agency, said today’s weather will be a prolonged event, beginning as early as 11 a.m. in western Alabama and exiting the southeastern section of the state as late as 11 a.m. Wednesday.
WSFA
4 p.m. severe weather update
Hourly look at the storm risk through Wednesday morning. First Alert: Severe weather risk has been increased for Tuesday. First Alert: Severe weather risk has been increased for Tuesday. Tracking rain/storms to start the week. See when the strongest storms arrive in Alabama.
WATCH: Severe weather updates, and live coverage
UPDATE: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Greene, Pickens, Sumter Counties until 8:30pm. — UPDATE: As of 5:00pm, we do not have any active watches or warnings in Central Alabama. However, a second round of strong to severe storms is expected late tonight into early Wednesday morning bringing the potential for damaging wind, a few tornadoes, and […]
Alabama severe weather risk increases for Tuesday
The risk for severe weather on Tuesday has increased for Alabama. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has added a Level 3 out of 5 risk for severe storms for part of south and south-central Alabama for Tuesday. A Level 3 or enhanced risk means that numerous severe storms will be...
wrbl.com
WEATHER AWARE: Storm system arrives Tuesday afternoon
COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- A few passing clouds this evening, but most of us staying clear. Tonight’s readings will only dip slightly into the lower 60s before warming up into the lower 70s tomorrow afternoon. Tuesday we are tracking a strong storm system that will move across the southeast causing...
WAFF
North Alabama schools closing due to severe weather
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple schools in North Alabama closed early or were closed entirely on Tuesday due to the threat of severe weather. The WAFF weather team has declared today a 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms. Meteorologist Eric Burke says Tuesday...
WSFA
Damage, power outages reported across central Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - About 1,200 power customers are without power in central Alabama. According to Alabama Power, those power outages result from severe weather. The outages are concentrated in the following areas:. Dallas County- 230 customers. Deatsville/Holtville/Wallsboro areas of Elmore County- 730 customers. Fewer outages also exist in Autauga...
Alabama schools delay opening, switch to virtual due to severe weather Wednesday, Jan. 4
Some Alabama schools will delay opening Wednesday morning due to lingering severe weather. Storms continue to move through the state as of late Tuesday afternoon. The National Weather Service is cautioning that more severe storms will be possible later tonight as a cold front approaches the state. There are reports...
Alabama storm damage photos: Boats sink, trees slam into houses amid severe weather
Severe weather blanketed Alabama on Tuesday, reportedly causing boats to sink on Lake Jordan, a barn to be flattened in north Alabama and trees to be uprooted in the southwest part of the state. Central Alabama bore the brunt of the storm, which produced several possible tornadoes. In Slapout, in...
Alabama’s first severe storms of 2023 possible on Tuesday
Strong to severe storms will be possible in Alabama this week, according to forecasters. Rain and storms will be possible starting on Monday, but the potential for strong storms will peak on Tuesday as a cold front approaches the state. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has a Level 2 out of...
Rain today, patchy dense fog tonight into Sunday, and potential severe storms Tuesday
CLANTON – Scattered to numerous showers and a few thunderstorms will move across the state through this afternoon. No severe weather will occur. Although isolated showers are possible after sunset, most precipitation will have ended. Patchy dense fog is forecast to develop later this evening and continue into Sunday morning. Use caution while driving tonight and allow plenty of time to reach your destination, as visibilities may be near zero in spots. A number of upper level disturbances will affect Alabama from Monday afternoon through Wednesday, with periods of rain and thunderstorms. Widespread rainfall totals of 1-3 inches will occur and possibly higher amounts in spots. Localized flooding is a threat Tuesday into Wednesday. Concerning severe weather, a couple of strong storms may occur Monday afternoon across the southern half of the state and west of I-65, but confidence is low. Widespread severe storms will not occur. On Tuesday, a broken line of thunderstorms is forecast to move across Alabama from afternoon into the overnight hours. The SPC has outlooked almost the entire state in a risk for severe weather. The final disturbance will produce statewide rainfall on Wednesday, but severe weather is not expected at this time.
Watch out for ‘super fog’ tonight, weather service says
Going to be out and about on New Year’s Eve (Saturday, Dec. 31)? Keep an eye out for super fog, forecasters said. The National Weather Service offices across the state have issued dense fog advisories for much of Alabama that will go into effect later tonight. But tonight’s fog...
WTOK-TV
