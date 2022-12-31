HILL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Dozens of brides are frustrated and scrambling for solutions after their wedding venue told them they were closing their doors. The situation has brought on a lot of confusion and stress for these bride-to-be’s. They were told just before Christmas that their venue at Leatherberry Oaks was closed, and the owner’s said there was no money left to provide refunds.

HILL COUNTY, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO