Video shows Pope Benedict XVI lying in state
The lying-in-state of former Pope Benedict XVI, who died New Year's Eve at the age of 95, began in St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City ahead of his funeral. CNN's Fred Pleitgen reports.
Tens of thousands queue to pay tribute to ex-pope Benedict
Tens of thousands of people paid their respects on Monday to former pope Benedict XVI at the Vatican, at the start of three days of lying-in-state in St Peter's Basilica before his funeral. Some 65,000 people paid their respects Monday, according to the Vatican.
Media dunk on Pope Benedict XVI after his death: ‘Good riddance’ to ‘cartoonish’ and ‘troubled legacy’
Major news outlets marked the news of Pope Benedict XVI's death on Saturday with coverage critical of his "rigid" and "cartoonish" commitment to Catholic tradition.
What We Know About Pope Benedict XVI's Death
Pope Benedict XVI, who served as the head of the Catholic Church from 2005 to 2013, died on December 31 at the age of 95. The former Pontiff's death follows reports that he had experienced rapid health deterioration due to his age, according to CNN. On December 29, Pope Francis revealed he had recently visited his predecessor and asked for prayers to "accompany him in these difficult hours," even as the Vatican issued a statement claiming Pope Emeritus Benedict was "lucid and conscious" and being closely monitored by doctors, according to CBS News.
Death of former pope Benedict eases way for retirement of Francis
For the first time in almost 10 years, there will be only one pope. But that may be temporary. Pope Benedict XVI’s death, nine years and 10 months after he unexpectedly stepped down, eases the way for his successor, Francis, to follow suit. It is a move he has long suggested he wants to make.
More than 60,000 view Benedict XVI's body at Vatican
VATICAN CITY — (AP) — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI 's body, his head resting on a pair of crimson pillows, lay in state in St. Peter's Basilica on Monday as tens of thousands queued to pay tribute to the pontiff who shocked the world by retiring a decade ago.
Biden remembers Pope Benedict XVI as 'renowned theologian'
President Joe Biden praised Pope Benedict XVI as a theologian and an inspiration in his first public comments following the death of the former pontiff at age 95.
Former Pope Benedict was first pontiff to resign in 600 years
VATICAN CITY, Dec 31 - Former Pope Benedict, who died on Saturday aged 95, was the first pontiff in 600 years to resign, leaving behind a Catholic Church battered by sexual abuse scandals, mired in mismanagement and polarised between conservatives and progressives.
Former Pope Benedict XVI lies in state in St. Peter's Basilica ahead of funeral
The lying-in-state of former Pope Benedict XVI, who died Saturday at the age of 95, began Monday in St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City ahead of his funeral later this week.
Pope Benedict Was a Law and Order Pontiff, Who Failed As a Reformer
With 1.3 billion followers, the Roman Catholic Church is the world’s largest organization. Islam has 1.97 billion adherents but no comparable infrastructure. Google has greater reach—in cyberspace.The Church of Rome has a vast network of parishes, schools, colleges, hospitals, and missions. The governing of this global operation in the 107-acre Vatican City has become a narrative of lengthening scandals in recent decades. Pope Benedict XVI, a pivotal figure in this story, wanted national churches in lockstep obedience to Rome on moral teaching.In 2013, after eight years in the Apostolic Palace, the German-born Joseph Ratzinger became the first Supreme Pontiff in...
Retired Pope Benedict in grave condition, Vatican says
The Vatican says Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is lucid and stable, but his condition remains grave. Pope Francis said earlier this week that the retired pope was "very sick" and asked for prayers.
Giorgia Meloni pays respects to Pope Benedict in St Peter’s Basilica
Giorgia Meloni was seen paying her respects to Pope Benedict XVI as the late pontiff was lying in state inside St Peter’s Basilica.The Italian prime minister was one of thousands who flocked to the Vatican to view the body of the late Pope ahead of his funeral.Benedict will lie in the famous basilica, open to the public, until his requiem mass on Thursday, 5 December.Pope Benedict was sovereign of the Vatican City State from 2005 until his resignation on 28 February in 2013.He died aged 95.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Vatican begins preparations for Pope Benedict XVI's funeralMourners pay respects as Pope Benedict XVI lies in state in St Peter's BasilicaMore than 45,000 migrants crossed the English Channel to UK in 2022
Death of Former Pope Benedict Overshadows New Year at Vatican
VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -Pope Francis marked the Roman Catholic Church's traditional World Day of Peace on Sunday but the start of the new year at the Vatican was overshadowed by the death of his predecessor, Benedict. Francis presided at a Mass in St. Peter's Basilica as the body of Benedict,...
Timeline: Pope Benedict’s life
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s 95 years of life started in a small Bavarian village in Germany and saw him rise to the pinnacle of the Catholic Church. Along the way, Benedict, who died Saturday in the Vatican, would become many things: a conscript into the German army in World War II, a war deserter, the longest-living Pope, and the first Pope to step down in more than six centuries.
Pope Francis to lead funeral of Benedict XVI on January 5
Pope Francis will preside over the funeral for former pope Benedict XVI, who has died at the age of 95, on January 5, the Vatican said Saturday. "On Thursday January 5, at 9:30 am (0830 GMT) the funeral is expected to take place in Saint Peter's Square, presided over by the Holy Father," Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni told journalists at a special briefing following the death of the first pontiff to resign in six centuries.
Thousands of Catholics pay respects to former pope Benedict XVI
Thousands of Catholics have begun queueing at the Vatican to pay their respects to the former pope Benedict XVI, with some hoping he would be canonised as a saint. Benedict died on Saturday, aged 95, and his body was transferred from a Vatican monastery to St Peter’s Basilica on Monday at 7am, where it will lie in state for three days before his funeral on Thursday.
Live Updates | Reactions to Pope Benedict XVI’s death
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis has praised Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s “kindness” in his first public comments since the death of the retired pontiff. Francis thanked Benedict on Saturday for “his testimony of faith and prayer, especially in these final years of retired life.”. Speaking...
'The pope is gone': Catholics gather at Vatican City to mourn Pope Benedict's death
“He’s with God now, and that’s what’s important,” said Althea Reyes, a nun who was in St. Peter’s Square when she learned of Benedict's death.
