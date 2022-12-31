ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Create Far Out Memories at This Colorado Earthship Airbnb

Trendy travelers are turning their backs on basic hotel rooms and opting for private abodes, found on websites like Airbnb and VRBO. These vacation rentals provide unique and stylish settings to help create a memorable getaway for any occasion. Earthship and Strawbale Cabin Airbnb in Boulder. This handcrafted home is...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado city among most 'rat-infested' spots in US, says pest control company

According to pest control company Orkin's ranking of the top 50 'rattiest' places in the United States, rodents seem to love living life at a mile high. The only Colorado spot to be featured on the list of 50 places was Denver, ranking 10th nationwide. Based on the number of new rodent treatments (residential and commercial) performed from September 1, 2021 to August 31, 2022, this is one spot lower than the city's 9th-place rank of 2021.
DENVER, CO
agdaily.com

80 head of Colorado cattle worth $100,000 missing since December

Colorado authorities are searching for 80 head of cattle that went missing from Baca County, Colorado, in early December — totaling roughly two tractor-trailer loads and worth about $100,000. The missing cattle belong to 65-year-old Steve McEndree, a fourth-generation rancher. McKendree raises cattle on an 18,000-acre ranch 30 miles...
BACA COUNTY, CO
99.9 The Point

Seen This Huge Change In Colorado Walmart Stores?

Colorado is kicking off 2023 with sweeping changes in its stores and restaurants across the state. One major visible change debuted on Sunday at Colorado Walmart stores, have you seen it?. Colorado Stores Make Huge Changes For 2023. The old saying paper or plastic is now becoming a thing of...
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Hilarious Google Reviews of Colorado’s Continental Divide

When was the last time you drove over the Continental Divide in Colorado? Did you leave a Google review?. A visit to the Continental Divide in Colorado is breathtaking, literally. If you peruse the Google Reviews, you'll find that most are overwhelmingly positive, a few are negative, and several are funny. Here's a quick look at some of the amusing reviews.
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Irreplaceable Records in this Colorado Building Almost Destroyed

One thing we can certainly count on in Colorado is the cold weather that takes hold across the state during the winter time. However, sometimes the brutal weather conditions can wreak havoc as made evident just before Christmas this year when thousands of valuable documents were threatened by destruction ultimately caused by extremely cold temperatures.
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Nuclear Threats: These are the Biggest Targets in Colorado

If America ever comes to a nuclear exchange with another country, which places in America are most at risk? Which locations in Colorado are most at risk?. Colorado is home to several military targets and has been home to a portion of America's nuclear arsenal since its earliest days. Scroll on to check out the places in Colorado most likely to be the target of a full-scale nuclear attack. Is Grand Junction one of them?
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

How Colorado plans to reintroduce wolves on Western Slope by 2023 deadline

Colorado could be less than a year away from the state’s first relocation of gray wolves to parts of the Western Slope, as required by a ballot initiative passed by voters in 2020. A draft plan released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife last month calls for the reintroduction of 10 to 15 wolves per year […] The post How Colorado plans to reintroduce wolves on Western Slope by 2023 deadline appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
stupiddope.com

The Top Cannabis Dispensaries in Colorado: A Comprehensive Guide

As the cannabis industry continues to grow and thrive in Colorado, it can be overwhelming for both locals and tourists to determine which dispensaries are the best. That’s where this guide comes in! Based on data from popular review sites Weedmaps and Yelp, we’ve compiled a list of the top cannabis dispensaries in the state.
COLORADO STATE
Power 102.9 NoCo

20 Things You Should Never Do When Driving in Colorado

Winter driving in Colorado can get pretty crazy at times. Snow, ice, and a state of more than 50% transplants can make for some pretty interesting driving conditions. There will always be drivers who struggle in winter conditions. Heck, there will always be drivers who seem to have no idea what they are doing no matter what season it is. We asked you about some of the things motorists do in Colorado that simply drive you nuts.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Statewide alert issued in Colorado for missing man

DENVER (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a missing person alert in the State of Colorado on Tuesday. At about noon a missing poster for 27-year-old Wanbli Vigil was shared. Vigil was last seen in Denver on Dec. 29 at about 2 p.m. in the 3400 block of Knox Ct. When he was last seen, he was reportedly wearing blue jeans and a black jacket with white stripes.
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Mix 104.3 KMXY

Grand Junction, CO
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 104.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy