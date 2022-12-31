Read full article on original website
Related
Creepy Colorado Store is Full of Skulls, Spiders + Houseplants
For those interested in houseplants, there are plenty of options as far as where to purchase them for your home. However, in Colorado, we also have a place in which we can purchase home decor that's a little bit more on the macabre side of things. For example, have you...
21 Local Restaurants & Shops Said Goodbye to Colorado This Year
2022 has come to a close, and many Colorado restaurants have gone with it. Lingering stress from the COVID-19 pandemic, financial struggles, and retirements have forced many eateries to say goodbye to the Centennial State. Others appear to have shut down involuntarily — and some left without a word.
Create Far Out Memories at This Colorado Earthship Airbnb
Trendy travelers are turning their backs on basic hotel rooms and opting for private abodes, found on websites like Airbnb and VRBO. These vacation rentals provide unique and stylish settings to help create a memorable getaway for any occasion. Earthship and Strawbale Cabin Airbnb in Boulder. This handcrafted home is...
Colorado city among most 'rat-infested' spots in US, says pest control company
According to pest control company Orkin's ranking of the top 50 'rattiest' places in the United States, rodents seem to love living life at a mile high. The only Colorado spot to be featured on the list of 50 places was Denver, ranking 10th nationwide. Based on the number of new rodent treatments (residential and commercial) performed from September 1, 2021 to August 31, 2022, this is one spot lower than the city's 9th-place rank of 2021.
Another Popular Local Restaurant In Colorado Has Closed For Good
2023 is off to a rough start for some, including the food lovers in Colorado who lost another amazing locally-owned and operated restaurant to kick off the new year. Another Local Colorado Restaurant Closes Its Doors Permanently. The sad text messages are flying all around our state because we've lost...
Why You Should Keep Your Coffee Grounds for this Colorado Winter
In Colorado, we are some coffee-drinking people. The Centennial State is the 3rd most caffeinated state in the country according to Zippia.com with coffee drinkers enjoying about 2 cups per day. Colorado's altitude makes the state a fantastic region for growing coffee beans which have led to an ever-increasing list...
cpr.org
Colorado license plates used to tell you where the driver came from. What happened?
When Mark Hauer lived in Colorado in the 1970s, you could tell which county a car was from, just by checking out its license plate. That’s because plates all started with a two-letter code based on the county it was registered in. “It was always kind of a pride...
This City in Colorado Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Colorado was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Is this a Vampire’s Grave in a Colorado Cemetery?
There are plenty of places in Colorado that are allegedly haunted. We have the notorious Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Hotel Colorado in Glenwood Springs, and even The Mesa Theater in Grand Junction, to name a few. However, one Colorado cemetery is said to not only be haunted but is...
agdaily.com
80 head of Colorado cattle worth $100,000 missing since December
Colorado authorities are searching for 80 head of cattle that went missing from Baca County, Colorado, in early December — totaling roughly two tractor-trailer loads and worth about $100,000. The missing cattle belong to 65-year-old Steve McEndree, a fourth-generation rancher. McKendree raises cattle on an 18,000-acre ranch 30 miles...
Seen This Huge Change In Colorado Walmart Stores?
Colorado is kicking off 2023 with sweeping changes in its stores and restaurants across the state. One major visible change debuted on Sunday at Colorado Walmart stores, have you seen it?. Colorado Stores Make Huge Changes For 2023. The old saying paper or plastic is now becoming a thing of...
Hilarious Google Reviews of Colorado’s Continental Divide
When was the last time you drove over the Continental Divide in Colorado? Did you leave a Google review?. A visit to the Continental Divide in Colorado is breathtaking, literally. If you peruse the Google Reviews, you'll find that most are overwhelmingly positive, a few are negative, and several are funny. Here's a quick look at some of the amusing reviews.
Irreplaceable Records in this Colorado Building Almost Destroyed
One thing we can certainly count on in Colorado is the cold weather that takes hold across the state during the winter time. However, sometimes the brutal weather conditions can wreak havoc as made evident just before Christmas this year when thousands of valuable documents were threatened by destruction ultimately caused by extremely cold temperatures.
Nuclear Threats: These are the Biggest Targets in Colorado
If America ever comes to a nuclear exchange with another country, which places in America are most at risk? Which locations in Colorado are most at risk?. Colorado is home to several military targets and has been home to a portion of America's nuclear arsenal since its earliest days. Scroll on to check out the places in Colorado most likely to be the target of a full-scale nuclear attack. Is Grand Junction one of them?
How Colorado plans to reintroduce wolves on Western Slope by 2023 deadline
Colorado could be less than a year away from the state’s first relocation of gray wolves to parts of the Western Slope, as required by a ballot initiative passed by voters in 2020. A draft plan released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife last month calls for the reintroduction of 10 to 15 wolves per year […] The post How Colorado plans to reintroduce wolves on Western Slope by 2023 deadline appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
See Inside Supermax + Other Notorious Colorado Prisons and Jails
Colorado is a beautiful state known for things like its world-famous ski mountains, stunning examples of mother nature, and even South Park. However, Colorado is also famous for being home to numerous prisons, including one that houses the worst of the worst. Keep scrolling to learn more and take virtual...
stupiddope.com
The Top Cannabis Dispensaries in Colorado: A Comprehensive Guide
As the cannabis industry continues to grow and thrive in Colorado, it can be overwhelming for both locals and tourists to determine which dispensaries are the best. That’s where this guide comes in! Based on data from popular review sites Weedmaps and Yelp, we’ve compiled a list of the top cannabis dispensaries in the state.
20 Things You Should Never Do When Driving in Colorado
Winter driving in Colorado can get pretty crazy at times. Snow, ice, and a state of more than 50% transplants can make for some pretty interesting driving conditions. There will always be drivers who struggle in winter conditions. Heck, there will always be drivers who seem to have no idea what they are doing no matter what season it is. We asked you about some of the things motorists do in Colorado that simply drive you nuts.
Cold case: What happened to this woman who disappeared in 1990?
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office are working to solve the cold case of Nancy Begg-Shoupp.
KKTV
Statewide alert issued in Colorado for missing man
DENVER (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a missing person alert in the State of Colorado on Tuesday. At about noon a missing poster for 27-year-old Wanbli Vigil was shared. Vigil was last seen in Denver on Dec. 29 at about 2 p.m. in the 3400 block of Knox Ct. When he was last seen, he was reportedly wearing blue jeans and a black jacket with white stripes.
Mix 104.3 KMXY
Grand Junction, CO
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 104.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0