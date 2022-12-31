ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Defeats Shrewsbury 56-25

SHREWSBURY – Framingham girls basketball is now 5-3, after a win tonight over Shrewsbury High. Senior captain Katie Regan led the Flyers with 17 points and 8 rebounds. Senior captain Selina Monestime had a well-rounded performance with 15 points, 5 steals, and 5 blocks. Allie Regan knocked in 10...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Hartford, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

HARTFORD, CT
Highschool Basketball Pro

Waterbury, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

WATERBURY, CT
FraminghamSOURCE

Willis James Larracey Jr., 96, WW II Army Veteran

NATICK – Willis (Bill) James Larracey Jr., 96, longtime Natick resident, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at UMASS Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He leaves his loving children, Katherine Larracey, of Grafton,, Thomas Larracey and his wife Susan, of Ashland, MA, Ann McQuaid and her husband Michael, of Brookline, NH, Carol Hannah and her husband Paul of Ashland, and James Larracey and his wife Charlene, of Falmouth; his grandchildren, John Ducat and his wife Heather, of Atlanta, GA, Meaghan Diaz and her husband Jason, of Hartford, CT, Andrew Larracey and his wife Nichole of Ashland, Benjamin Larracey and his wife Stacy, of Washington, D.C., Timothy McQuaid and his partner Lindsay Barry, of Eugene, OR, Justin McQuaid of Eugene, OR, Marybeth Hannah, of Ashland, Shawn Hannah, of Brooklyn, NY, Daniel Larracey, of Jamaica Plains, twelve great grandchildren, Mary, Annie, Estella, Lucia, Lyla, Khloe, Satori, Orion, Cameron, Charlie, Jack and Ava.
NATICK, MA
NBC Connecticut

Free Golfing Monday at Western Hills Golf Course in Waterbury

Golfing will be free Monday at Western Hills Golf Course, a public golf course in Waterbury. Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary posted about offering free golf on Facebook and the post says that all golfers need to call for a tee time. “It may be Winter but warm temperatures and...
WATERBURY, CT
Power 105.5 Boise

Ponderosa Steakhouse Needs to Come Back to Danbury

UPDATE as of 1/3/23 4:30 PM: The source was unfortunately incorrect and FAT Brands says they will not be opening in the near future. Since 2017, FAT Brands has owned Ponderosa Steakhouse. While we are always looking to build upon our presence, there are no active plans to open in Chicopee and West Springfield, MA with the JK Polk Investment Group. To date, the global franchising company has had no affiliation with the JK Polk Investment Group.
DANBURY, CT
FraminghamSOURCE

Mary Kathleen (Sullivan) Murray, 77

WAYLAND – Mary Kathleen (Sullivan) Murray, 77, died peacefully and comfortably surrounded by her family on December 27, 2022 following a short period of declining health. She was born in Natick on November 29, 1945 the daughter of the late John C. Sullivan and Kathleen B. (Sewell) Sullivan. Mary...
WAYLAND, MA
trumbulltimes.com

East Coast Greenway — spanning from Maine to Florida — will link Bloomfield and Simsbury

BLOOMFIELD — A small slice of a trail running from the Canadian border to Key West is now under construction, connecting Bloomfield to Simsbury. The East Coast Greenway is a 3,000-mile trail from Maine to Florida for active transportation like biking, walking, running and inline skating. Connecticut is home to 200 miles of the trail, 104 of which are protected and separate from the road. The route is considered 53 percent completed in the state.
BLOOMFIELD, CT
FraminghamSOURCE

Sister Mary T. Kelleher, CSJ

FRAMINGHAM – Sister Mary T. Kelleher, CSJ, (Sister Anna William), in her 75th year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Saturday, December 31, 2022. Devoted daughter of the late John J. and Mary M. (Dawley) Kelleher. Sister Mary is survived by her...
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Dorothy A. (Parker) Hainline, 91

NATICK – Dorothy A. (Parker) Hainline, of Milford formerly of Natick, passed away on December 26, 2022, she was 91. Beloved wife of the late Lloyd Hainline. Mother of John Wayne Hainline of Tennessee. Dear sister of George F. Parker & his wife Loretta of Natick, Andrew A. Parker & his wife Ruth of Natick, Diane O’Loughlin of Natick, and the late Kenneth V. Parker Jr. & his late wife Louise and the late David A. Parker & his surviving wife Nelda. Loving grandmother to Terri Ann Hainline. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Donna (Marie Lane) White, 66

NATICK – Donna (Marie Lane) White, 66, beloved mother, wife, sister, and grandmother, passed away peacefully at her home in Natick on December 25, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Donna was known for her kindness, warmth, wit, and most of all, devotion to family. She was equally known...
NATICK, MA
WTNH

Hartford Hospital welcomes its 1st baby of 2023

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Hospital’s first baby of 2023 is a boy! Logan Tyler Campbell was born at 3:44 a.m. Sunday to mom Sara Campbell, of New Britain. Logan is her first child. “This new year brings new life and new beginnings,” she said in a written announcement from the hospital. Logan weighs eight […]
NEW BRITAIN, CT
FraminghamSOURCE

Ashland Hosting Kindergarten Movie Night Friday

ASHLAND – The Ashland PTO will hold a Kindergarten Movie Night on Friday, January 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the Warren Elementary cafe. The event is free, but please no siblings. Come in jammies, and bring sleeping bag and pillow. Snacks and water will be provided. This is not...
ASHLAND, MA
WTNH

Haven Hot Chicken to celebrate Norwalk location with 300 sandwich giveaway

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A fan-favorite, Nashville-style chicken restaurant is celebrating its newest location in a big way. Haven Hot Chicken is planning on doing a 300-sandwich giveaway for the grand opening of its newest restaurant! The New Haven-based chicken spot is opening its doors in Norwalk sometime this month, according to restaurant officials. Online, […]
NORWALK, CT
Travel Maven

Visit the Most Beautiful Library in Connecticut

There’s nothing like spending a quiet day in the library, browsing the seemingly endless rows of books. While the small local library you grew up with may have its own distinct charm, there's nothing quite like this library that can be found in the iconic Connecticut city of New Haven.
NEW HAVEN, CT
