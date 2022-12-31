Read full article on original website
Framingham Defeats Douglas 54-40 For 2nd Win of the Season
FRAMINGHAM _ The Framingham High boys basketball team defeated Douglas High today, January 2 at home. The Flyers won 54-40 “against a scrappy” team, said head Coach Jason Gosselin. “My brother is doing a great job with his program & as an alum, I’m proud of him, my...
Framingham Defeats Shrewsbury 56-25
SHREWSBURY – Framingham girls basketball is now 5-3, after a win tonight over Shrewsbury High. Senior captain Katie Regan led the Flyers with 17 points and 8 rebounds. Senior captain Selina Monestime had a well-rounded performance with 15 points, 5 steals, and 5 blocks. Allie Regan knocked in 10...
Boivin Scores Twice To Lead Broncos Over Blackstone Valley Technical
FRAMINGHAm – Aidan Boivin scored two goals to lead the Keefe Tech hockey team over Blackstone Valley Technical on January 1, 2023. The Broncos won the game 5-3. Keefe Tech was ahead 1-0 after the first period and 3-1 after two periods. Max Desautelle scored the game-winning goal in...
East Hampton HS Girls Basketball Coach Suspended After Incident At Game, Reports Say
A Connecticut school district has suspended its high school girls basketball coach after a video of a game seemed to show him shoving a player, multiple news outlets are reporting. The Hartford Courant reported that East Hampton Schools Superintendent Paul Smith announced that Shaun Russell, who is both the athletic...
Asst. youth hockey coach fired after throwing opposing player onto the ice at tournament in NH
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Tama Parsons is the head coach of a local youth hockey team based in Haverhill called “Fully Loaded.” She was horrified when one of her players was thrown down to the ice during a Winter Classic tournament game in Hooksett, New Hampshire on Saturday.
Hartford, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Waterbury, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Willis James Larracey Jr., 96, WW II Army Veteran
NATICK – Willis (Bill) James Larracey Jr., 96, longtime Natick resident, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at UMASS Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He leaves his loving children, Katherine Larracey, of Grafton,, Thomas Larracey and his wife Susan, of Ashland, MA, Ann McQuaid and her husband Michael, of Brookline, NH, Carol Hannah and her husband Paul of Ashland, and James Larracey and his wife Charlene, of Falmouth; his grandchildren, John Ducat and his wife Heather, of Atlanta, GA, Meaghan Diaz and her husband Jason, of Hartford, CT, Andrew Larracey and his wife Nichole of Ashland, Benjamin Larracey and his wife Stacy, of Washington, D.C., Timothy McQuaid and his partner Lindsay Barry, of Eugene, OR, Justin McQuaid of Eugene, OR, Marybeth Hannah, of Ashland, Shawn Hannah, of Brooklyn, NY, Daniel Larracey, of Jamaica Plains, twelve great grandchildren, Mary, Annie, Estella, Lucia, Lyla, Khloe, Satori, Orion, Cameron, Charlie, Jack and Ava.
Free Golfing Monday at Western Hills Golf Course in Waterbury
Golfing will be free Monday at Western Hills Golf Course, a public golf course in Waterbury. Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary posted about offering free golf on Facebook and the post says that all golfers need to call for a tee time. “It may be Winter but warm temperatures and...
High school basketball coach suspended after viral video shows shoving of player
The incident happened on December 20 during a game between East Hampton and Valley Regional High. Video of the game was posted to YouTube by the outlet Valley TV.
Ponderosa Steakhouse Needs to Come Back to Danbury
UPDATE as of 1/3/23 4:30 PM: The source was unfortunately incorrect and FAT Brands says they will not be opening in the near future. Since 2017, FAT Brands has owned Ponderosa Steakhouse. While we are always looking to build upon our presence, there are no active plans to open in Chicopee and West Springfield, MA with the JK Polk Investment Group. To date, the global franchising company has had no affiliation with the JK Polk Investment Group.
Mary Kathleen (Sullivan) Murray, 77
WAYLAND – Mary Kathleen (Sullivan) Murray, 77, died peacefully and comfortably surrounded by her family on December 27, 2022 following a short period of declining health. She was born in Natick on November 29, 1945 the daughter of the late John C. Sullivan and Kathleen B. (Sewell) Sullivan. Mary...
East Coast Greenway — spanning from Maine to Florida — will link Bloomfield and Simsbury
BLOOMFIELD — A small slice of a trail running from the Canadian border to Key West is now under construction, connecting Bloomfield to Simsbury. The East Coast Greenway is a 3,000-mile trail from Maine to Florida for active transportation like biking, walking, running and inline skating. Connecticut is home to 200 miles of the trail, 104 of which are protected and separate from the road. The route is considered 53 percent completed in the state.
Sister Mary T. Kelleher, CSJ
FRAMINGHAM – Sister Mary T. Kelleher, CSJ, (Sister Anna William), in her 75th year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Saturday, December 31, 2022. Devoted daughter of the late John J. and Mary M. (Dawley) Kelleher. Sister Mary is survived by her...
Dorothy A. (Parker) Hainline, 91
NATICK – Dorothy A. (Parker) Hainline, of Milford formerly of Natick, passed away on December 26, 2022, she was 91. Beloved wife of the late Lloyd Hainline. Mother of John Wayne Hainline of Tennessee. Dear sister of George F. Parker & his wife Loretta of Natick, Andrew A. Parker & his wife Ruth of Natick, Diane O’Loughlin of Natick, and the late Kenneth V. Parker Jr. & his late wife Louise and the late David A. Parker & his surviving wife Nelda. Loving grandmother to Terri Ann Hainline. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Donna (Marie Lane) White, 66
NATICK – Donna (Marie Lane) White, 66, beloved mother, wife, sister, and grandmother, passed away peacefully at her home in Natick on December 25, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Donna was known for her kindness, warmth, wit, and most of all, devotion to family. She was equally known...
Hartford Hospital welcomes its 1st baby of 2023
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Hospital’s first baby of 2023 is a boy! Logan Tyler Campbell was born at 3:44 a.m. Sunday to mom Sara Campbell, of New Britain. Logan is her first child. “This new year brings new life and new beginnings,” she said in a written announcement from the hospital. Logan weighs eight […]
Ashland Hosting Kindergarten Movie Night Friday
ASHLAND – The Ashland PTO will hold a Kindergarten Movie Night on Friday, January 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the Warren Elementary cafe. The event is free, but please no siblings. Come in jammies, and bring sleeping bag and pillow. Snacks and water will be provided. This is not...
Haven Hot Chicken to celebrate Norwalk location with 300 sandwich giveaway
NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A fan-favorite, Nashville-style chicken restaurant is celebrating its newest location in a big way. Haven Hot Chicken is planning on doing a 300-sandwich giveaway for the grand opening of its newest restaurant! The New Haven-based chicken spot is opening its doors in Norwalk sometime this month, according to restaurant officials. Online, […]
Visit the Most Beautiful Library in Connecticut
There’s nothing like spending a quiet day in the library, browsing the seemingly endless rows of books. While the small local library you grew up with may have its own distinct charm, there's nothing quite like this library that can be found in the iconic Connecticut city of New Haven.
