A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 4pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 61. Southeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

VENANGO COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO