Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
Damar Hamlin Was Raised by Parents Who Worked Incredibly Hard to Provide for Him
Following one of the most terrifying on-field incidents in the history of the NFL, sports fans and people more generally around the world are hoping as hard as they can that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be OK. Article continues below advertisement. Damar collapsed during the first quarter of...
Joe Burrow Made Classy Locker Room Decision On Monday Night
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made an incredibly classy decision on Monday night. Following Damar Hamlin's terrifying collapse on the field, both the Bills and Bengals went to their respective locker rooms. But on a night like last night, there was no purpose to have both teams ...
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Ryan Day May Give Up Play-Calling Duties for Ohio State Next Season, Herbstreit Says
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day might be looking to redefine his role for the 2023 season. ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit reported Monday on College GameDay (via the Columbus Dispatch's Colin Gay) that Day indicated "he's going to stop calling plays next year because he needs to become more of a manager as a head coach."
Projecting Who's Staying and Who's Leaving from LSU After Bowl Game
The chaotic, memorable 2022 season has come to a close for the SEC West-winning LSU Tigers. By mid-October, Brian Kelly's debut year in Baton Rouge seemed destined to follow middling preseason expectations. However, the Tigers ripped off a scorching finish that included wins against Alabama and Ole Miss on the way to a stunning division championship.
Winners and Losers of the College Football Non-Playoff New Year's Six Bowl Games
If you only tuned in to the outstanding College Football Playoff showdowns between TCU-Michigan and Georgia-Ohio State, you missed out. The non-playoff New Year's Six bowl games had a lot of fun storylines, too. Tulane shocked the college football world with an improbable, closing-seconds comeback win over USC in a...
Caleb Williams Amazes for USC in Cotton Bowl and NFL Fans Are Ready to Tank for QB
Tulane earned a shocking upset over USC in the Cotton Bowl, but Caleb Williams still put on a show in the 46-45 loss. The Heisman Trophy winner set a new Cotton Bowl record with five touchdown passes, totaling 460 yards on 36-of-51 passing. His mobility in the pocket was especially...
Week 18 Fantasy Football Rankings: Position-by-Position Outlook for Season Finales
Only one week remains in the 2022 NFL season. For fantasy managers still playing in championship games, it could be a tricky week to navigate. While the No. 1 seeds are still in play in both conferences, a few teams are locked into playoff spots—the New York Giants and Los Angeles Chargers, for example are wild-card teams—and may choose to rest starters.
10 Contenders for the College Football Playoff in 2023
The 2022 college football season will soon come to and end after the finale between TCU and Georgia on Jan. 9. Focus will then shift toward the top contenders for the 2023 title as teams across the country build their rosters. Programs like Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State seem to...
Bills' Damar Hamlin in Critical Condition After Collapsing on Field vs. Bengals
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition after he suffered cardiac arrest following a collision with Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter of Monday night's game and was taken to the hospital. Early Tuesday morning, the Bills said Hamlin's heartbeat was "restored on the field...
B/R's College Football Weekly Awards: Bowl Season, Part 3
Although the national championship is right around the corner, this is a wistful day for college football fans. Bowl season is...it's over. However, we're choosing to celebrate the end of the 2022 postseason with Part 3 of our Weekly Awards wrapping up the final six-day section of action. This latest...
NFL Rumors: Jim Harbaugh Expected to Leave Michigan If He Receives NFL HC Offer
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is expected to leave for the NFL if offered a job, multiple sources told Bruce Feldman, Nicole Auerbach and Austin Meek of The Athletic. "I think it is a done deal if he gets an offer," a source close to Harbaugh said. Harbaugh is coming...
Daniel Jones Earns the Right to Be Giants' QB of the Future with Playoff Berth
There isn't a team in the NFL that has exceeded expectations in 2022 by a wider margin than the New York Giants. Part of the reason those expectations were modest was uncertainty under center. Headed into the final year of his rookie deal, the general belief was that Daniel Jones was just playing out the string—after three mostly unimpressive seasons, the Giants passed on Jones' fifth-year option last offseason.
2023 NFL Draft: Players Who Can Turn Franchises Around Next Year
The 2023 NFL draft represents an opportunity for franchises to change their fortunes. In particular, it could help some of the clubs that have already been eliminated from playoff contention reverse course and make it into the field as early as next season. While the 2023 class will almost certainly...
Jeff Saturday: Kayvon Thibodeaux's Celebrations After Nick Foles Injury Were 'Trash'
Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday didn't mince words when it came to New York Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux celebrating a sack next to an injured Nick Foles. "Tasteless from the celebration afterward," Saturday told reporters Monday. "Just trash. Not a fan of it at all." He added he...
Former NFL WR Josh Gordon Drafted in 6th Round by XFL's Seattle Sea Dragons
Veteran wide receiver Josh Gordon will return to professional football in 2023 with the XFL. The Seattle Sea Dragons selected him in the sixth round of the league's supplemental draft on Sunday. The 31-year-old made two appearances for the Tennessee Titans earlier this season, logging a total of 24 snaps...
Pro Football HOF Delays 2023 Finalist Announcement Out of Respect for Damar Hamlin
The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced that it has delayed the announcement of the finalists for its Class of 2023 out of respect for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The announcement of the 15 modern-era finalists...
