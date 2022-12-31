ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

iheart.com

Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
CINCINNATI, OH
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
Bleacher Report

Projecting Who's Staying and Who's Leaving from LSU After Bowl Game

The chaotic, memorable 2022 season has come to a close for the SEC West-winning LSU Tigers. By mid-October, Brian Kelly's debut year in Baton Rouge seemed destined to follow middling preseason expectations. However, the Tigers ripped off a scorching finish that included wins against Alabama and Ole Miss on the way to a stunning division championship.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Bleacher Report

Week 18 Fantasy Football Rankings: Position-by-Position Outlook for Season Finales

Only one week remains in the 2022 NFL season. For fantasy managers still playing in championship games, it could be a tricky week to navigate. While the No. 1 seeds are still in play in both conferences, a few teams are locked into playoff spots—the New York Giants and Los Angeles Chargers, for example are wild-card teams—and may choose to rest starters.
WASHINGTON STATE
Bleacher Report

10 Contenders for the College Football Playoff in 2023

The 2022 college football season will soon come to and end after the finale between TCU and Georgia on Jan. 9. Focus will then shift toward the top contenders for the 2023 title as teams across the country build their rosters. Programs like Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State seem to...
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

B/R's College Football Weekly Awards: Bowl Season, Part 3

Although the national championship is right around the corner, this is a wistful day for college football fans. Bowl season is...it's over. However, we're choosing to celebrate the end of the 2022 postseason with Part 3 of our Weekly Awards wrapping up the final six-day section of action. This latest...
GEORGIA STATE
Bleacher Report

Daniel Jones Earns the Right to Be Giants' QB of the Future with Playoff Berth

There isn't a team in the NFL that has exceeded expectations in 2022 by a wider margin than the New York Giants. Part of the reason those expectations were modest was uncertainty under center. Headed into the final year of his rookie deal, the general belief was that Daniel Jones was just playing out the string—after three mostly unimpressive seasons, the Giants passed on Jones' fifth-year option last offseason.
Bleacher Report

2023 NFL Draft: Players Who Can Turn Franchises Around Next Year

The 2023 NFL draft represents an opportunity for franchises to change their fortunes. In particular, it could help some of the clubs that have already been eliminated from playoff contention reverse course and make it into the field as early as next season. While the 2023 class will almost certainly...
TEXAS STATE
Bleacher Report

Former NFL WR Josh Gordon Drafted in 6th Round by XFL's Seattle Sea Dragons

Veteran wide receiver Josh Gordon will return to professional football in 2023 with the XFL. The Seattle Sea Dragons selected him in the sixth round of the league's supplemental draft on Sunday. The 31-year-old made two appearances for the Tennessee Titans earlier this season, logging a total of 24 snaps...
SEATTLE, WA
Bleacher Report

Pro Football HOF Delays 2023 Finalist Announcement Out of Respect for Damar Hamlin

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced that it has delayed the announcement of the finalists for its Class of 2023 out of respect for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The announcement of the 15 modern-era finalists...

