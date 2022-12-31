ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

These Are the Best and Worst-Performing Crypto Sectors in ‘Year of Expensive Lessons’ 2022: Arcane Research

By Conor Devitt
dailyhodl.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Customers That Filed Lawsuit for Stolen Crypto Stalling Investigation: Report

The plaintiffs behind a class action lawsuit against Coinbase who incurred losses from the unauthorized transfer of crypto assets are reportedly stalling the case. According to a new report by Bloomberg Law, the Coinbase customers that are suing the top US-based crypto exchange are refusing to release relevant account information, delaying the proceedings.
dailyhodl.com

Here Are Three Altcoins To Watch To Start the New Year, According to Top Analyst

A popular crypto strategist says he’s keeping an eye on three altcoins that are flashing signs of strength to start the year. Pseudonymous analyst DonAlt tells his 448,700 Twitter followers that his favorite altcoin at the moment is peer-to-peer payments network Litecoin (LTC). According to the crypto strategist, Litecoin...
dailyhodl.com

More Bear Market? Analyst Looks at Three On-Chain Models That Signaled Bitcoin (BTC) Bottoms in Previous Cycles

A widely followed crypto analyst says that three key models are flashing signs that Bitcoin’s (BTC) bear market woes may have longer to go. In a new strategy session, Nicholas Merten, the host of DataDash, tells his 512,000 YouTube subscribers that three models that have accurately predicted BTC’s bottom in the past aren’t pointing toward a recovery anytime soon.
dailyhodl.com

Coin Bureau Predicts Ethereum (ETH) Layer-2s Will Play Dominating Role in Crypto Payments

A popular crypto analyst says layer-2 projects built on Ethereum (ETH) will likely dominate the crypto payments space in 2023. In a new YouTube strategy session, pseudonymous Coin Bureau host Guy tells his 2.19 million subscribers that using crypto for payments will become more popular this year. “My fifth crypto...
dailyhodl.com

Solana-Based Altcoin Explodes 1,374% As Ethereum Rival’s Ecosystem Bounces Back

A newly launched altcoin based on Ethereum (ETH) competitor Solana (SOL) is in the middle of an explosive rally, defying the broader crypto markets. Bonk Coin (BONK) is a meme coin built for the Solana community to re-energize itself following the collapse of FTX and its subsequent effect on SOL, which ended up dropping nearly 97% from all-time highs after the debacle.
TechCrunch

Product-led growth and profitability: What’s going on?

This data point may be specific to the moment we are in: First, because public tech companies overall are less profitable than a mere year ago. Second, because not so long ago, PLG companies had higher net income margin than their sales-led peers. But just because this reversal might be temporary doesn’t mean it isn’t worth looking into.
dailyhodl.com

XRP Whales Moves Over 200,000,000 Tokens As Ripple Unlocks Escrow Funds: On-Chain Data

XRP whales are making major waves, moving over 200 million tokens to start the new year. According to new data from whale-surveying platform WhaleAlert, 70,000,000 XRP were moved from an unknown wallet to crypto exchange Bitstamp yesterday in two separate transactions. “40,000,000 XRP (13,485,157 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy