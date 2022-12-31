These Are the Best and Worst-Performing Crypto Sectors in ‘Year of Expensive Lessons’ 2022: Arcane Research

Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Says He’s Stacking More Bitcoin (BTC), Warns of Regulations Crushing Altcoins
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki says he’s buying more Bitcoin (BTC) at current prices as the king crypto trades in the depths of the bear market. In a tweet to his 2.3 million followers, the best-selling author explains his thesis behind investing in Bitcoin. Kiyosaki says that...
dailyhodl.com
One Crypto Giant Is the Clear Winner of 2022 Amid Waves of Bankruptcies and Layoffs: Arcane Researcher
An analyst at crypto insights firm Arcane Research says one titan of the industry is the “clear winner” of last year, standing tall among a sea of bankruptcies and collapses. Senior Arcane Research analyst Vetle Lunde says Binance is the winner of crypto exchanges in 2022 regardless of...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Called Bitcoin Crash Says BTC Could Easily Rally to $160,000 – Here’s His Timeline
A crypto analyst who nailed Bitcoin’s (BTC) collapse last year predicts a massive surge for the king crypto. The analyst known in the industry as Dave the Wave tells his 131,900 Twitter followers that based on his logarithmic growth curve (LGC) model, Bitcoin could ascend to $160,000 by January 2025.
dailyhodl.com
Cameron Winklevoss Demands Answers From Crypto Titan Barry Silbert Regarding Genesis Withdrawal Halt
The founder of one of the biggest crypto exchanges in the world has penned an open letter asking for answers from Barry Silbert about issues surrounding Genesis. Crypto exchange Gemini was recently hit with a class action lawsuit for allegedly issuing unregistered securities through the firm’s Earn program. Under...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Customers That Filed Lawsuit for Stolen Crypto Stalling Investigation: Report
The plaintiffs behind a class action lawsuit against Coinbase who incurred losses from the unauthorized transfer of crypto assets are reportedly stalling the case. According to a new report by Bloomberg Law, the Coinbase customers that are suing the top US-based crypto exchange are refusing to release relevant account information, delaying the proceedings.
dailyhodl.com
Popular Crypto Trader Turns Bullish on Hedera (HBAR), Reveals Short-Term Ethereum (ETH) Price Target
A closely followed crypto trader is flipping bullish on one of Ethereum’s (ETH) competitors as markets enter a new year. The pseudonymous trader known as Credible tells his 335,000 Twitter followers that he’s looking to dollar cost average (DCA) into Hedera (HBAR), which is currently over 93% down from all-time highs.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Forecasts Massive Trade Opportunity for One Ethereum Rival, Details Bullish Scenario for ETH
A closely followed crypto analyst says one Ethereum (ETH) competitor could be gearing up for a massive surge after losing 95% of its value last year. Pseudonymous analyst DonAlt says in a new strategy session that Ethereum rival Solana (SOL) could ignite a major rally as traders heavily bet on the altcoin’s sustained downfall.
dailyhodl.com
Here Are Three Altcoins To Watch To Start the New Year, According to Top Analyst
A popular crypto strategist says he’s keeping an eye on three altcoins that are flashing signs of strength to start the year. Pseudonymous analyst DonAlt tells his 448,700 Twitter followers that his favorite altcoin at the moment is peer-to-peer payments network Litecoin (LTC). According to the crypto strategist, Litecoin...
China claims ‘revolutionary breakthrough’ in cooling power plants
China claims the "world's first" power plant equipped with a "natural direct cooling" (NDC) system is now connected to the grid in the Shaanxi Province of the country. This marks a "breakthrough" in power plant cooling technology for China, according to a report published by the state-run China Global Television Network (CGTN) on Friday.
dailyhodl.com
More Bear Market? Analyst Looks at Three On-Chain Models That Signaled Bitcoin (BTC) Bottoms in Previous Cycles
A widely followed crypto analyst says that three key models are flashing signs that Bitcoin’s (BTC) bear market woes may have longer to go. In a new strategy session, Nicholas Merten, the host of DataDash, tells his 512,000 YouTube subscribers that three models that have accurately predicted BTC’s bottom in the past aren’t pointing toward a recovery anytime soon.
Elon Musk becomes the first person to lose $200 billion
Elon Musk, the man who for the most part of 2022 was the richest person on the planet, now has a new tag, the first man to lose $200 billion of personal fortune, Bloomberg reported. Luckily, Musk had amassed enough in 2021 to remain the world's second-richest person when 2023 dawned.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Bullish This Year? Popular Crypto Strategist Unveils BTC Outlook Based on Four-Year Cycle
A popular crypto analyst is weighing in on the potential gains of Bitcoin this year based on BTC’s four-year-cycle theory. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Rekt tells his 330,900 Twitter followers that he believes Bitcoin will likely bottom out this year according to the principles of the four-year cycle. The cycle...
dailyhodl.com
Popular Crypto Strategist Says One Large-Cap Altcoin Well-Positioned for New Year Rally, Updates Outlook on Bitcoin
A widely followed analyst is predicting a surge for one large-cap altcoin as the crypto markets grace a new year. The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Rekt tells his 331,200 Twitter followers that peer-to-peer payments protocol Litecoin (LTC) closed 2022 on a high note. “LTC is successfully retesting...
Recession or soft landing? Five reasons to be cautiously optimistic about 2023
Last year was dominated by scary headlines about crushing inflation, super-sized interest rate hikes and mounting recession fears.
dailyhodl.com
SushiSwap Executive Reveals Roadmap for 2023, Says ‘Interesting Suprise’ Coming to SUSHI
The chief technology officer of decentralized exchange (DEX) SushiSwap (SUSHI) is looking back on 2022 while giving a roadmap for 2023. Matthew Lilley, who is also one of the key core developers behind SushiSwap, says that the DEX decided to put Kashi, a lending platform, and MISO, a token launchpad, on the back burner.
dailyhodl.com
Coin Bureau Predicts Ethereum (ETH) Layer-2s Will Play Dominating Role in Crypto Payments
A popular crypto analyst says layer-2 projects built on Ethereum (ETH) will likely dominate the crypto payments space in 2023. In a new YouTube strategy session, pseudonymous Coin Bureau host Guy tells his 2.19 million subscribers that using crypto for payments will become more popular this year. “My fifth crypto...
dailyhodl.com
Solana-Based Altcoin Explodes 1,374% As Ethereum Rival’s Ecosystem Bounces Back
A newly launched altcoin based on Ethereum (ETH) competitor Solana (SOL) is in the middle of an explosive rally, defying the broader crypto markets. Bonk Coin (BONK) is a meme coin built for the Solana community to re-energize itself following the collapse of FTX and its subsequent effect on SOL, which ended up dropping nearly 97% from all-time highs after the debacle.
TechCrunch
Product-led growth and profitability: What’s going on?
This data point may be specific to the moment we are in: First, because public tech companies overall are less profitable than a mere year ago. Second, because not so long ago, PLG companies had higher net income margin than their sales-led peers. But just because this reversal might be temporary doesn’t mean it isn’t worth looking into.
dailyhodl.com
Quant (QNT), Decentraland (MANA) and One Ethereum-Based Altcoin Showing Good Signs for 2023: Santiment
Prominent market analytics firm Santiment says that a trio of altcoins is showing healthy signs moving into 2023. According to the crypto intelligence firm, interoperability blockchain Quant (QNT), metaverse protocol Decentraland (MANA) and Ethereum-based (ETH) gaming blockchain Enjin Coin (ENJ) may have bright futures ahead of them. Santiment says there...
dailyhodl.com
XRP Whales Moves Over 200,000,000 Tokens As Ripple Unlocks Escrow Funds: On-Chain Data
XRP whales are making major waves, moving over 200 million tokens to start the new year. According to new data from whale-surveying platform WhaleAlert, 70,000,000 XRP were moved from an unknown wallet to crypto exchange Bitstamp yesterday in two separate transactions. “40,000,000 XRP (13,485,157 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to...
Comments / 0