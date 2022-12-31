Read full article on original website
West Bromwich Albion 1-0 Reading: You Draw Some, You Lose Some
Reading have just started the New Year with a narrow defeat on the road, and I can’t help but feel it’s the opposite side of the same coin for how we ended the old year. On Friday night the Royals fought back to secure a late 1-1 draw at Carrow Road thanks to Andy Carroll’s penalty; on Monday afternoon West Bromwich Albion held onto their 1-0 lead to edge Reading out. Had events gone just a little differently, the Royals may have lost at Carrow Road or drawn at the Hawthorns and the mood right now would be very different.
Five Things From A Downtrodden Defeat At West Bromwich Albion
If we were told that we’d obtain four points from the matches against Swansea City, Norwich City and West Bromwich Albion, you’d probably have bitten off the veritable hand that proffered it. Any win from any of those games would have been gladly accepted. That’s the positive; the negative was apparent in all of those games and it’s nothing new: we automatically play as if we are inferior to the opposition.
Comment: Forest striker Sam Surridge linked with Sunderland loan move - should we snap him up?
Given where we find ourselves currently in the Championship table and the fact we have so many injuries, it’s to be expected that Sunderland are going to be linked with lots of players this month in the media. That said, the first legitimate-sounding striker link in the new year...
Matchday Musings: Happy or disappointed with a point after Sunderland’s draw at Blackpool?
Given the sheer amount of injury problems we have at the minute (I think I counted eight, but I could be wrong), plus the fact we lost Ellis Simms less than two days before the game, I wasn’t expecting any major changes to the team at Blackpool. News early...
Sunderland’s January Preview: What have we got coming up this month?
The FA Cup journey starts at Shrewsbury Town on Saturday. For the first time since the 2017/18 season, we are in the third round and we will be looking to make the fourth round for the first time since the 2014/15 season! It won’t be a straightforward task though, as lots of changes are anticipated for the Lads. Shrewsbury was never an easy place to go when we were in League One and we did only win there once in our four seasons.
TEAM NEWS: Bentancur to miss tomorrow’s match at Palace, Bissouma suspended, Kulusevski still questionable
A lot of questions are being asked of Tottenham Hotspur in the wake of Sunday’s disappointing home defeat to Aston Villa. Unfortunately, manager Antonio Conte doesn’t have many answers, at least when it comes to his missing players. Conte held his press conference ahead of Spurs’ trip to...
Roker Roundtable: Do you want Sunderland to have a good run in the FA Cup this season?
I’d be happy to make plenty of changes and give opportunities to fringe players. Given the injury issues we’ve had this season, I wouldn’t be disappointed to lose, just as long as the players who start get a decent run out. The FA Cup is great but at this point in time, it’s important to make sure that we don’t end up with any more key players picking up injuries.
Arsenal vs. Newcastle - Preview, Lineups & Talking Points
Something happened last Saturday that we hadn’t seen in ages: Newcastle were held to a goalless draw in a Premier League game for the first time in nine matches spanning a month and a half. The last time to do that to the Magpies was Manchester United and it happened all the way back on Oct. 16th.
Everton vs Brighton - Match Preview | Can Toffees begin 2023 with a win?
Everton will look to build on their battling draw against Manchester City when they kick-off 2023 against Brighton at Goodison Park. The Toffees proved the doubters (myself included) wrong with that feisty performance at the Etihad. I won’t lie, I would have considered a narrow defeat as a decent result before the game, so this is definitely considered bonus point in my book. The miserable defeat at home to Wolves had left us fearing the worst, but the players showed they are still willing to fight for their manager.
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa: Match Thread and How to Watch
Welcome to 2023 everyone. Tottenham Hotspur are looking to get back on track and keep pace in the top four as they welcome in Aston Villa. Spurs have slipped to fifth place, two points behind Manchester United while Liverpool are just behind them with the same margin. With the January window now open for business, we know Spurs are targeting some help and will attempt to offload players, but before those rumors can truly churn, we’ll see how the new year starts out for our boys from north London.
Manchester United vs Bournemouth: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online
Manchester United will be bidding to begin 2023 in the best possible manner, as we prepare to take on Bournemouth in the Premier League on Tuesday. United have recorded victories over Burnley, Nottingham Forest and Wolves following the completion of the mid-season break. Bournemouth will make only their ninth ever...
Tottenham 0-2 Aston Villa: player ratings to the theme of 2023 Spurs New Years resolutions
2023 has been anything but happy for Tottenham Hotspur, though we’re only three days into it. But that’s what you get when you start out the new year with a distressing 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa and their Business-Casual Dracula manager Unai Emery. Now, a chance to turn over a new leaf has turned into an injury crisis, a grumpy manager, and chants of “Daniel Levy, get out of club” at full time.
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Listed as Interested Party for Manu Koné
Liverpool FC have been named as a possible destination for Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Manu Koné as per transfer guy Fabrizio Romano. He also made sure to remind us that Jude Bellingham remains Liverpool’s priority. Thanks, Fab. Manu Koné was first listed as a possible name for Liverpool in that late rush before the end of the transfer window when the club seemed to be hurriedly looking for a midfielder. It’s been pretty clear that Liverpool are going to need a number of midfielders besides Bellingham. Koné would bring some much-needed intensity to a midfield unit that’s lacked consistency in that department all year - with his tackling, distribution, and ability to carry the ball out particularly impressive.
Tuesday January 3rd Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Manchester City Draw vs Everton 1-1: Reaction & Tweets
Manchester City were held at home in the final match of the 2022 calendar year. The club could not take advantage of the betterment of their side and missed a lot as the Toffees only needed that one goal to seal a tie. We move on to the reaction- Pep...
Player Ratings: Manchester United 3-0 Bournemouth
David De Gea - 7 Made some crucial saves with the defense under pressure taking a 2-0 lead. Hasn’t done much wrong since returning to the side. The clean sheet will give him confidence. Victor Lindelof - 7 Comfortable evening for the Swede. Luke Shaw - 10 Scored a...
On This Day (2nd January 2017): Sunderland come back from behind twice to draw against Liverpool
To set the scene for this fixture we may as well go back to the fun and games that was the summer of 2016. We’d just come off the back of a season in the Premier League that finally provided optimism for the future and we looked forward to England taking part in the upcoming European Championships.
Battling point at City proves Lampard still has the belief of Everton players
Everton, after falling in the final seconds to Wolverhampton at home last week 2-1, knew they had a tough task on their hands when they had to travel to the Etihad to take on Manchester City. The champs are potentially the most difficult side in England to take points from, and their current talisman—Erling Haaland—already had 20 Premier League goals to his name prior to the start of the day, more than the combined entire Everton squad have managed to score all season long.
Newcastle 0-0 Leeds - Match Report: A frustrating end to an incredible 2022
Newcastle United were held to a goalless draw by Leeds United on their final outing of the calendar year on Saturday afternoon. Neither side could find a winner at a rain-soaked St James’ Park despite the efforts of Kieran Trippier, who had a hand in most of the Magpies’ best chances of the afternoon.
Chelsea reach ‘total agreement’ with AS Monaco for Benôit Badiashile transfer — reports
Chelsea have reportedly reached “total agreement” with AS Monaco for the transfer of defender Benôit Badiashile. The Athletic’s David Ornstein was first with the news, pegging the transfer fee around €37-38m. Subsequent reports have rounded that up to €40m. The medical is expected to take place tomorrow, Monday, with the 21-year-old center back then joining the team “immediately” on a 6.5-year contract (to 2029). Given the transfer fee, one would expect him to go into the first-team straight away — one for the future, but also for the present.
