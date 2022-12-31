Read full article on original website
Chicago Cubs Rumors: 3 corresponding moves if Eric Hosmer signs
On Saturday, we learned from Jon Heyman that the Chicago Cubs were making progress with Eric Hosmer and that although a deal wasn't final, things were looking promising. With the San Diego Padres on the hook for Hosmer's contract, the Cubs will only be responsible for the league minimum to acquire his services. He poses no real risk and provides the Cubs some upside towards the bottom of the order.
Mets Reportedly May Trade Starting Pitcher; Could Be Perfect Match For Red Sox
There still are plenty of interesting options available for the Red Sox
Ex-Red Sox Slugger Nearing Deal With Cubs After Unexpectedly Short Stint In Boston
The Boston Red Sox traded for first baseman Eric Hosmer, then proceeded to cut him just a few months later.
Cubs rumors: 3 final free agents Jed Hoyer must sign
The Chicago Cubs should look at these free agents as the finishing touches for the 2023 roster. The Chicago Cubs landed Dansby Swanson this offseason and added Jameson Taillon to the rotation. Other than those two moves, they’ve been relatively quiet. The Cubs shouldn’t have any serious intentions of...
3 Bold Cubs Predictions for 2023
It's the New Year which means we have some bold predictions for the Chicago Cubs for this upcoming season!
Bulls Land Knicks’ Jalen Brunson In Bold Trade Scenario
In the modern NBA, almost every team’s decision-making is informed by the draft. Think about it. Even a contending team makes decisions around the league’s annual influx of talent. If you’re in a position to win a championship, you’re probably willing to trade first-round picks to make it happen.
White Sox Face Many Issues For 2023 Campaign
The ballpark is solid but the White Sox team has lots of questions as the 2023 season approaches.Photo byZakarie Faibis, Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0. “Imagine you’ve just built your dream home. You had an architect come up with a custom design that you absolutely loved. You hand selected the building materials, from the hardwood floors to the Spanish tiles in the roof. You’re ready to move into your endgame house! But wait, almost forgot, you have to furnish the house too, huh? OK, let’s head down to Crazy Joe’s Discount Furniture and find four dining room chairs without cigarette burns. The maroon couch behind the abandoned Caldor next to the bowling alley that still uses a sign from 1973 looks nice. I’m sure the smell will come out of that Craigslist mattress, and it’s not like you need all of the springs.”
South Side Sox
South Side Sox Top 20: The Best Stories of 2022
Despite the devastatingly disappointing 2022 season, South Side Sox had a successful campaign by every metric. Our staff saw some losses to counter our gains, but the bench remained deep and diverse. Even through the pain, there was some amazing analysis, humor, spot news, recapping, and regular features. This survey...
Yardbarker
Cardinals Fan Hints At A Reunion With A Key Free Agent
The calendar has shifted to 2023, which means that spring training is right around the corner. Next month, pitchers and catchers will report to spring training as we get prepared for another season of baseball. Free agency is still taking place as of now, and there are a few key...
The one player the Chicago Bulls should move in 2023
Who should the Chicago Bulls trade away to brighten their chances for the future?
With a chance to break the QB rushing record, will Justin Fields play or sit out the Chicago Bears season finale?
The Chicago Bears returned to Halas Hall on Monday to review their 41-10 loss to the Detroit Lions and begin preparations for Sunday’s season finale against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Here are three things we heard from Bears coach Matt Eberflus and his players. 1. Matt Eberflus, general manager Ryan Poles and coaches are discussing who will play Sunday. Eberflus said the Bears ...
Mystery Shrouds Vikings at Bears Matchup
The Minnesota Vikings are four-point favorites heading to Soldier Field for a date with Chicago Bears in Week 18. The Bears have lost twice in a row on their turf to the Vikings, hoping to avoid the trifecta. Chicago has nothing to play for aside from pride, and it’s actually...
