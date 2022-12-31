Read full article on original website
New Grand Junction Colorado Burger Joint Announces Opening Date
A new Grand Junction, Colorado restaurant will be opening its doors very soon. The opening date has been announced. Residents of Grand Junction have anxiously awaited the opening of Culver's at 582 24 1/2 Road. The employees are in training, and doors will open soon at the area's newest restaurant.
Grand Junction Colorado Describes The Year 2022 In Three Words
The year 2022 will come to an end in a matter of hours. How was your year? I asked people in Grand Junction, Colorado to describe the year in three words. Some replies were positive. Others were negative. A few are downright heartbreaking. Here's how our friends, family, and neighbors in Grand Junction chose to sum up the year.
These Are the Restaurants That Just Opened In Grand Junction
Have you seen all the restaurants that have opened recently in Grand Junction?. We are still anxiously awaiting the arrival of Cracker Barrel in Grand Junction out by Mesa Mall. That seems to be the restaurant that has everyone's attention and the anticipation is growing. Perhaps, in 2023 we'll see some physical developments on that front at the old Sutherland's location. The Cracker Barrel website indicates the company expects to open 3-4 new restaurants in 2023 but does specify locations. We are hoping 2023 is Grand Junction's year.
Nuclear Threats: These are the Biggest Targets in Colorado
If America ever comes to a nuclear exchange with another country, which places in America are most at risk? Which locations in Colorado are most at risk?. Colorado is home to several military targets and has been home to a portion of America's nuclear arsenal since its earliest days. Scroll on to check out the places in Colorado most likely to be the target of a full-scale nuclear attack. Is Grand Junction one of them?
Colorado funeral home operators sentenced to prison in body part selling scheme
Megan Hess, the former operator of a Montrose funeral home convicted of selling body parts without family consent, was sentenced in federal court Tuesday.
nbc11news.com
Grand Junction woman gets the gift of life thanks to a stranger
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Grand Junction woman has a new lease on life after a complete stranger volunteered to become a living organ donor. Laura Patricks received a life-changing diagnosis 14 years ago, after moving to Grand Junction from Denver to be closer to be with her parents. An infection she had been fighting for six months landed her in the St. Mary’s Emergency Room just after moving, where things went from bad to worse.
Grand Junction Chief of Police down to 2 candidates
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The City of Grand Junction is hosting an event for the two finalists for Chief of Police this week. Previously, the city had three finalists, but one candidate withdrew his application. The two final candidates remaining include Matt Smith, Interim Chief of Police for the City of Grand Junction, and […]
Grand Junction credit card fraud
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community identifying a person believed to have used a fraudulent credit card at various locations. Two males made a purchase at the Lucky Me Convenience store at 29 Road and Patterson Road using a fraudulent credit card on the […]
Arrest made in Grand Junction robbery
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Grand Junction Police Department (GJPD) arrested a man accused in a recent convenience store robbery. Officers arrested 22-year-old Marcus Alexander on December 28th and transported him to the Mesa County Detention Facility. Alexander is charged with strong-arm robbery, assault in the third degree, and petty theft. GJPD officers responded […]
Grand Junction’s Picks for the Best Concerts of 2022
Now that we're wrapping up this past year and heading into a new one, it's fun to reflect on the positive things that happened over the past 12 months. Luckily, for many of us, a lot of those good things that took place in 2022 were concerts. When the COVID-19...
Check Out Some of Montrose Colorado’s Oldest Buildings
Like so many Montrose folks, you may like to get out and take a walk. You may just walk around your neighborhood, or maybe you enjoy the tons of walking trails throughout the city. Did you know how much history can be found just by taking a stroll in Montrose? There are over forty, forty-four to be exact, very historic places.
westernslopenow.com
New Grand Junction Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)— “Sleep in Heavenly Peace” in Grand Junction is now more than just a Christmas Song. It’s also a new local chapter of a national program dedicated to giving children and teens sleeping on floors a comfy place to sleep. Right before Christmas, chapter volunteers delivered and set up two bunk beds for a family with four teenage sons.
KJCT8
Next winter storm arriving tomorrow
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Active Alerts:. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the following:. Grand and Battlement Mesas-West Elk and Sawatch Mountains. Cities include Silverton, Steamboat Springs, Rico, Hesperus, Ridgway, Glade Park, Telluride, Ouray, Lake City, Crested Butte, Taylor Park, Marble, Aspen, Vail, Snowmass, Monticello, Columbine, Hahns Peak, Toponas, Buford, and Trappers Lake.
Exhausted skier rescued after group leaves her behind in Colorado backcountry
According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, a rescue took place in White River National Forest on December 29 when a backcountry skier was left behind by her party, soon becoming exhausted and unable to continue. The 38-year-old skier from Fruita was headed to the 'Betty Bear' 10th Mountain Division...
KJCT8
Early morning semi accident injured at least one
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - An early Monday morning crash between a car and a semi truck mangled the car and injured at least one person on Highway 6 & 50 just before 4 a.m. Monday morning, say police. The Grand Junction Police Department says that a semi truck was...
Search for missing duck hunter underway in Colorado
A search mission is underway for a duck hunter that has been missing in Colorado for over a week, according to officials from the Delta County Sheriff's Office. The hunter, 51-year-old Wayne Phillips, was first reported missing by a family member after he failed to return home on the evening of December 21. He was last known to be hunting in the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area near Cool Rock Trail.
Win Tickets To Fab Four – The Ultimate Tribute At the Avalon Theatre
The Fab Four is coming to Grand Junction and we have your chance to win tickets to see The Ultimate Tribute. If you love the music of the Beatles, you'll love the Fab Four - The Ultimate Tribute. With three costume changes representing every era of Beatles music, the Fab Four give precise detail, with uncanny note-for-note renditions of the Beatles classics you know and love.
Delta County searching for missing duck hunter
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Bad weather forced Delta County Sheriff’s Office to dial back its recent search for a man who went missing just days before the Christmas holiday. Wayne Phillips, age 51, went out for a day of duck hunting in the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area on Dec. 21, but he never […]
The Daily Planet
Joe Cocker’s Mad Dog Ranch for sale
Want to live like a rockstar? Then look no further than the Mad Dog Ranch in Crawford, which is about 117 miles north of Telluride. Nestled in the heart of the North Fork Valley in southwestern Colorado, Mad Dog Ranch is a true masterpiece artfully created by its previous owner and late rock legend Joe Cocker. An inspired 15,873-square-foot English estate on 316 acres, the home, which was built in 1994, enjoys unmatched peace and privacy, as well as stunning vistas of Needle Rock, Landsend Peak and the surrounding West Elk Mountains from its own private box canyon paradise. Undoubtedly the most luxurious retreat in the state of Colorado, the home itself is absolute perfection. Warm and inviting, yet exquisitely elegant, award-winning architect John D. Kelley achieved perfection when he harmoniously introduced old-world style to modern mountain living.
Chase on I-70 Leads To Drug Bust
A pursuit on I-70 lands one behind bars facing up to 13 criminal charges.
