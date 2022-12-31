ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN Western Colorado

These Are the Restaurants That Just Opened In Grand Junction

Have you seen all the restaurants that have opened recently in Grand Junction?. We are still anxiously awaiting the arrival of Cracker Barrel in Grand Junction out by Mesa Mall. That seems to be the restaurant that has everyone's attention and the anticipation is growing. Perhaps, in 2023 we'll see some physical developments on that front at the old Sutherland's location. The Cracker Barrel website indicates the company expects to open 3-4 new restaurants in 2023 but does specify locations. We are hoping 2023 is Grand Junction's year.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

Nuclear Threats: These are the Biggest Targets in Colorado

If America ever comes to a nuclear exchange with another country, which places in America are most at risk? Which locations in Colorado are most at risk?. Colorado is home to several military targets and has been home to a portion of America's nuclear arsenal since its earliest days. Scroll on to check out the places in Colorado most likely to be the target of a full-scale nuclear attack. Is Grand Junction one of them?
COLORADO STATE
nbc11news.com

Grand Junction woman gets the gift of life thanks to a stranger

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Grand Junction woman has a new lease on life after a complete stranger volunteered to become a living organ donor. Laura Patricks received a life-changing diagnosis 14 years ago, after moving to Grand Junction from Denver to be closer to be with her parents. An infection she had been fighting for six months landed her in the St. Mary’s Emergency Room just after moving, where things went from bad to worse.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Grand Junction Chief of Police down to 2 candidates

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The City of Grand Junction is hosting an event for the two finalists for Chief of Police this week. Previously, the city had three finalists, but one candidate withdrew his application. The two final candidates remaining include Matt Smith, Interim Chief of Police for the City of Grand Junction, and […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Grand Junction credit card fraud

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community identifying a person believed to have used a fraudulent credit card at various locations. Two males made a purchase at the Lucky Me Convenience store at 29 Road and Patterson Road using a fraudulent credit card on the […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Arrest made in Grand Junction robbery

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Grand Junction Police Department (GJPD) arrested a man accused in a recent convenience store robbery. Officers arrested 22-year-old Marcus Alexander on December 28th and transported him to the Mesa County Detention Facility. Alexander is charged with strong-arm robbery, assault in the third degree, and petty theft. GJPD officers responded […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Check Out Some of Montrose Colorado’s Oldest Buildings

Like so many Montrose folks, you may like to get out and take a walk. You may just walk around your neighborhood, or maybe you enjoy the tons of walking trails throughout the city. Did you know how much history can be found just by taking a stroll in Montrose? There are over forty, forty-four to be exact, very historic places.
MONTROSE, CO
westernslopenow.com

New Grand Junction Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)— “Sleep in Heavenly Peace” in Grand Junction is now more than just a Christmas Song. It’s also a new local chapter of a national program dedicated to giving children and teens sleeping on floors a comfy place to sleep. Right before Christmas, chapter volunteers delivered and set up two bunk beds for a family with four teenage sons.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Next winter storm arriving tomorrow

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Active Alerts:. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the following:. Grand and Battlement Mesas-West Elk and Sawatch Mountains. Cities include Silverton, Steamboat Springs, Rico, Hesperus, Ridgway, Glade Park, Telluride, Ouray, Lake City, Crested Butte, Taylor Park, Marble, Aspen, Vail, Snowmass, Monticello, Columbine, Hahns Peak, Toponas, Buford, and Trappers Lake.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Early morning semi accident injured at least one

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - An early Monday morning crash between a car and a semi truck mangled the car and injured at least one person on Highway 6 & 50 just before 4 a.m. Monday morning, say police. The Grand Junction Police Department says that a semi truck was...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
OutThere Colorado

Search for missing duck hunter underway in Colorado

A search mission is underway for a duck hunter that has been missing in Colorado for over a week, according to officials from the Delta County Sheriff's Office. The hunter, 51-year-old Wayne Phillips, was first reported missing by a family member after he failed to return home on the evening of December 21. He was last known to be hunting in the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area near Cool Rock Trail.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Win Tickets To Fab Four – The Ultimate Tribute At the Avalon Theatre

The Fab Four is coming to Grand Junction and we have your chance to win tickets to see The Ultimate Tribute. If you love the music of the Beatles, you'll love the Fab Four - The Ultimate Tribute. With three costume changes representing every era of Beatles music, the Fab Four give precise detail, with uncanny note-for-note renditions of the Beatles classics you know and love.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Delta County searching for missing duck hunter

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Bad weather forced Delta County Sheriff’s Office to dial back its recent search for a man who went missing just days before the Christmas holiday. Wayne Phillips, age 51, went out for a day of duck hunting in the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area on Dec. 21, but he never […]
DELTA COUNTY, CO
The Daily Planet

Joe Cocker’s Mad Dog Ranch for sale

Want to live like a rockstar? Then look no further than the Mad Dog Ranch in Crawford, which is about 117 miles north of Telluride. Nestled in the heart of the North Fork Valley in southwestern Colorado, Mad Dog Ranch is a true masterpiece artfully created by its previous owner and late rock legend Joe Cocker. An inspired 15,873-square-foot English estate on 316 acres, the home, which was built in 1994, enjoys unmatched peace and privacy, as well as stunning vistas of Needle Rock, Landsend Peak and the surrounding West Elk Mountains from its own private box canyon paradise. Undoubtedly the most luxurious retreat in the state of Colorado, the home itself is absolute perfection. Warm and inviting, yet exquisitely elegant, award-winning architect John D. Kelley achieved perfection when he harmoniously introduced old-world style to modern mountain living.
CRAWFORD, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction, CO
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy