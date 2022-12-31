Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 30, 2021. It has since been updated. One man has managed to single-handedly save an entire village from being turned into an apartment complex through the power of art. Now known as Rainbow Village, this small place in Taichung, Taiwan, has become a landmark that has made its way onto the itinerary of travelers. But 10 years ago, it was on the verge of being wiped out before this nonagenarian stepped up to save the place that had become his home. Huang Yung-fu has painted tens of thousands of illustrations across the village and has earned the moniker Rainbow Grandpa. But the journey has been anything but easy for him.

6 DAYS AGO