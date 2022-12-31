ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seahawks vs. Jets: Week 17 preview and prediction

By Kole Musgrove
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KzfzO_0jzb33pE00

The Seattle Seahawks are making their final stand of the season. With a 7-8 record, Seattle’s playoff hopes are slim… but not non-existent. They will end the year with two final games at home against tough but beatable opponents. Win these two, and they have a chance to return to the postseason. First on the docket is the New York Jets.

In many ways, the Jets have been the AFC’s version of the Seahawks. A team that finished in last place in their division a year ago started the 2022 campaign surprisingly strong. Both the Seahawks and the Jets cruised their way to a 6-3 record, making the case they would be playoff contenders. However, both teams have cratered a bit in the second half of the year, each losing five of their last six games.

For Seattle and New York, the problems have been polar opposites. Seattle’s defensive collapse has been costing them wins left and right. Meanwhile, New York’s defense has remained strong. The issue has been an anemic offense led by second-year quarterback Zach Wilson, who has made the case for being one of the biggest draft busts in recent memory.

However, the Seahawks will not be fortunate enough to play against Wilson. Instead they will play backup-turned-starter Mike White at quarterback, who is returning from injury. With White under center, the Jets offense has life and can be quite frisky. Seattle’s defense has turned it around in the last two weeks, playing reasonably well against the likes of San Francisco and Kansas City, so there’s reason for optimism they can keep the Jets in check.

The real challenge will be if Seattle’s offense can move against head coach Robert Salah’s defense. Geno Smith and Co. have struggled mightily in the last three games, finding it hard to get into any sense of a rhythm, and when they do, it’s been far too late in the game. If the Seahawks offense can get back to the efficient machine they were early in the season they have a chance.

Both the Jets and Seahawks are struggling, but the vibes around these teams feel different. For New York, a sense of frustration as a potential playoff team has been undone by a quarterback they felt was the franchise’s savior. For Seattle, optimism they can still right the ship. I trust a desperate Pete Carroll team to find a way to grind out a low scoring win.

Prediction: Seahawks over Jets 20-17.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
iheart.com

Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
CINCINNATI, OH
KING-5

Seahawks' best options with Russell Wilson trade draft pick

SEATTLE — Although a playoff berth remains a possibility for the Seahawks in 2022, the team currently possesses one of the most valuable selections in the 2023 NFL Draft. Courtesy of the Russell Wilson trade with the Denver Broncos, the Seahawks would have the No. 3 overall pick in the next NFL draft. The fortunes for Seattle and Denver reversed what most expected this season, as Wilson's arrival in the Mile High City had many attaching championship expectations to the Broncos.
SEATTLE, WA
Pro Football Rumors

Broncos prepared to be 'ultra aggressive' in HC search

Having fired Nathaniel Hackett before the rookie head coach could finish his first year at the helm, the Broncos are finishing out their deeply disappointing 2022 campaign with Jerry Rosburg as interim HC. Unsurprisingly, it does not appear that Rosburg — who was pulled out of retirement earlier this year to assist Hackett with gameday management — is a candidate for the permanent head coaching gig.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rams Week 17 report card: Grading every position vs. Chargers

Quarterback: C- Baker Mayfield followed up a terrific performance against the Broncos with a dud against the Chargers. He only completed 11 of 19 passes for 132 yards, with just three of those completions coming in the second half. He showed poor pocket awareness on the play where he lost a fumble and even though he didn’t throw an interception, he wasn’t exactly accurate throwing the ball on Sunday.
New York Post

Jamal Adams revels in Seahawks ending Jets’ playoff hopes: ‘Got that ass whooped’

Jamal Adams is happy as a clam after the Seahawks eliminated the Jets from playoff contention. The Seahawks beat the Jets 23-6 on Sunday, which meant that all hopes of the Jets making the postseason evaporated. Had the Jets beaten the Seahawks, they would’ve been in a scenario where they would’ve made the playoffs if they beat the Dolphins — who might have to start third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson with Tua Tagovailoa in concussion protocol and Teddy Bridgewater suffering a broken finger — in Week 18. The Patriots would have also needed to lose to the Bills for the Jets to...
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

199K+
Followers
250K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy