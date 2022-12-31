A fifth-generation Ford Mustang dressed up as a Chevrolet Camaro has popped up for auction after being involved in an accident. This Mustang is unlike any other that we’ve come across. While it looks pretty much like any other Mustang of this era from the rear and sides, it has the front fascia and hood of a Chevrolet Camaro. It includes the same grille and air intakes as a Camaro and while the headlights appear to be aftermarket units, they too are very similar to those of a Camaro you could buy from a Chevy dealership.

2 DAYS AGO