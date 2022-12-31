Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Crazy Lada Niva With 300 HP And 22-Inch Wheels Listed For $37k
The Lada Niva is associated with off-road prowess and affordability, but this heavily modified example is a whole different story. The immortal Niva has been tuned to produce 300 hp alongside a large number of exterior and interior modifications, leading to an eye-watering price tag of $37k. The owner, Vaggelis...
Carscoops
New Lego Speed Champions Adds Pagani Utopia, Porsche 963, And Two McLarens
The LEGO Speed Champions series continues to grow and in March, four all-new sets will be introduced with five compelling new vehicles. The first new model recreated in LEGO form is the Pagani Utopia. Introduced as the successor to the Huayra, the Utopia will be capped at just 99 units worldwide and is equipped with a twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter V12 pumping out 852 hp and 811 lb-ft (1,100 Nm) of torque. While the Huayra was sold exclusively with a seven-speed sequential transmission, the Utopia is available with a six-speed manual or a single-clutch automatic.
Carscoops
Porsche May Introduce More Off-Road And 70’s And 80’s Retro 911 Specials Says CEO
Porsche has been expanding the 911 range for a long time, but last year it took a left turn off the road and introduced the 911 Dakar. The rally-inspired, lifted sports car was an odd, if not entirely unprecedented, move for the automaker, and it may be just the start.
Carscoops
Porsche 911 ST Perfects Its Winter Game Ahead Of Spring Launch
It’s over four years since Porsche revealed the 992-generation 911, which means we can expect to see the facelifted 992.2 later this year. But the existing 992 still has a few tricks up its sleeve, including this high-performance 911 ST. The next of Porsche’s Heritage Design projects, the ST...
Carscoops
More Mercedes-Benz Models May Have A Sunroof That Can Fly Off
Owners of older Mercedes vehicles equipped with a sunroof will have to be on high alert due to an issue, for which the automaker has launched a renewed recall campaign. It first became aware of the issue in 2017, but a number of complicating factors have meant that the defect has yet to be fully solved.
Carscoops
Geely Introduces New, Simplified Logo
Geely is hopping aboard the new logo train as they’ve unveiled an updated insignia, which “signifies our all-new brand aspiration to be more open and unlimited in the future.”. An evolution of the previous two incarnations of the logo, the latest version eschews the three-dimensional aesthetic for a...
Carscoops
Tesla To Remove Steering Wheel Nag For Some Full Self-Driving Beta Users
According to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, some Full Self-Driving Beta users are getting relief from a somewhat annoying feature this month. That feature is referred to as the steering wheel nag and soon, some FSD Beta users will have the option to turn it off. The change could spark hotter debate about autonomous driving features.
Carscoops
The Hongqi H6 Sedan Is Heading To Global Markets With A 2.0-Liter Turbo
Hot on the heels of various spy shots, the new Hongqi H6 has been unveiled in full at the Guangzhou Auto Show. The H6 adopts a dynamic and sporty design that should help it appeal to a wide range of buyers. It includes a large grille, aggressive split headlights, LED daytime running lights that run down either side of the grille, and a number of black accents.
Carscoops
Wireless EV Charging On The Move Is Being Tested In Germany, Michigan Could Be Next
Toyota drew some flak a couple of years back for ads in which it referred to its electrically assisted cars as ‘self-charging hybrids.’ But just imagine if you really could charge an electric car as you drove along. The latest step towards making that dream a reality is the announcement that a German bus in the city of Balingen will soon be juicing up on a wireless charging highway.
Carscoops
What Are Your Automotive New Year’s Resolutions For 2023?
Around the world millions of people have started 2023 with plans to ditch their jobs, their belly rolls and their spouses, and possibly all three. But we’re more interested in your automotive resolutions for the year ahead. Maybe you’re determined to make it to a big car show or...
Carscoops
Mazda ND Miata Getting An Extreme Makeover As An RX-3 Cabriolet
Students from Nihon Automotive Technology School (NATS) in Japan are readying a unique Mazda RX-3 Cabriolet for the Tokyo Auto Salon kicking off on January 13. Given that the Mazda RX-3 is quite a desirable car and was never actually sold as a convertible, the students haven’t taken an original and chopped off its roof. Instead, it is based around an ND-generation Mazda MX-5 Miata that has been stripped back to the shell and then fitted with new bodywork.
Best of CES 2023: Electric skates, pet tech and AI for birds
Tech companies of all sizes are showing off their latest products at CES, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics show
Carscoops
2024 VW ID.7 Electric Sedan Comes To CES With Up To 435-Mile Range
Volkswagen chose the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas to preview its first fully electric sedan – the ID.7. The production version of the ID.Aero concept will launch in the second quarter of 2023. VW covered the exterior of the car with a “smart” camouflage, but they showed us the interior and detailed some of the tech features of the upcoming MEB-based model.
Carscoops
Toyota To Showcase Three Custom RAV4 PHEVs In Tokyo
Toyota Industries, a subsidiary of Toyota focused on machinery, announced it will bring a trio of customized RAV4 PHEV models at the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon – the “Adventure”, the “OffRoad PKG” and the “Sporty PKG”. Toyota Industries, the world’s largest manufacturer of...
Carscoops
Chrysler Previews 37.2-Inch Infotainment Screens For Next-Gen Electric Cars
Chrysler will be the first Stellantis brand to introduce next-generation infotainment technology in North America, based on the upcoming Stellantis electric vehicle platform, STLA. That will include massive infotainment screens that span the entirety of a vehicle’s dash, in addition to autonomous technologies, and more. The automaker is showcasing...
Carscoops
2024 Volvo EX90 Makes North American Debut At CES
The all-new 2024 Volvo EX90 has landed in North America for the very first time at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas that kicks off on January 4 with the press day. Volvo’s EX90 isn’t only important as the brand’s latest electric SUV but also because it will...
Carscoops
The Legendary Ford Camarostang Has Been Crashed
A fifth-generation Ford Mustang dressed up as a Chevrolet Camaro has popped up for auction after being involved in an accident. This Mustang is unlike any other that we’ve come across. While it looks pretty much like any other Mustang of this era from the rear and sides, it has the front fascia and hood of a Chevrolet Camaro. It includes the same grille and air intakes as a Camaro and while the headlights appear to be aftermarket units, they too are very similar to those of a Camaro you could buy from a Chevy dealership.
Carscoops
Lego’s New Bugatti Bolide Costs 0.001 Percent As Much As The Real Deal
According to the design professionals at the 36th Festival Automobile Internationale in Paris, the Bugatti Bolide was the most beautiful hypercar on earth, in 2021. With a thunderous 8.0-liter quad-turbo W16 churning out 1,824 hp (1,360 kW/1,849 PS), it is perhaps not surprising that this showstopping car costs €4 million ($4.2 million USD at current exchange rates). Now, though, there’s a slightly more budget-friendly way to own 2021’s most beautiful hypercar.
Carscoops
New Electric 2024 Toyota C-HR Spotted Testing For The First Time
When Toyota revealed the next-generation C-HR Prologue concept, it would not say whether the small SUV was going all electric. Now, our spy photographers say they have captured photos of the production vehicle testing with an all-electric powertrain ahead of its official unveiling. Spotted on the road in Europe, this...
Carscoops
Next-Gen Maserati Levante To Go EV-Only
The Levante is the SUV flagship of Maserati, so the second-generation model that is currently under development is a big deal for the Trident brand. According to the latest reports, the new Maserati Levante will go EV-only, expanding the Folgore range when it arrives by 2025, one year after the closely-related next-gen Quattroporte.
