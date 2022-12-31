A 55-year-old Pueblo man was jailed for shooting his wife in the leg Friday night. The couple drove to a property southeast of Pueblo, just outside the city limits, to discuss the purchase of a vehicle with another person, according to a press release from the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office. Eric Bramschreiber entered a residence on the property and did not emerge from it for 30 minutes, at which point his wife began honking their truck's horn in order to get him to come out. A witness later told deputies that Bramschreiber exited the trailer and fired three shots at the truck. A woman...

PUEBLO, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO