Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs man facing manslaughter charge in reported accidental shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The victim and suspect in a reported accidental shooting that occurred on Christmas Eve in Colorado Springs have been identified. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers responded to a reported accidental shooting in the 4800 block of Rusty Nail Pt. on Dec. 24. The officers found a victim with a critical injury from a gunshot and had him transported to a local hospital, where he later died. The officers also located the shooter at the scene.
Cold case: What happened to this woman who disappeared in 1990?

DENVER (KDVR) — There are hundreds of unsolved homicide cases, long-term missing person cases, and unidentified remains cases in Colorado where at least three years have passed since the crime happened. The Colorado cold case task force created a list of those cases dating back to 1970. The Problem...
CSPD investigates shooting that injured a woman

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a shooting in the late night of Sunday, Jan. 1 injured a woman and led to several arrests. According to CSPD, on Sunday at around 11:00 p.m. officers were called to the 3900 block of East Bijou Street near North Academy Boulevard and […]
19-year-old cyclist killed in hit-and-run in El Paso County

Investigators want help from the public to learn about an unknown deadly hit-and-run suspect in El Paso County. A 19-year-old man from Colorado Springs was hit and killed while riding a bicycle in the Security-Widefield area of the county on New Year's Eve, and his body was found the next morning on New Year's Day. Investigators are searching for the suspect driver and the suspect vehicle, which is believed to be a 2015-17 black Ford Expedition.According to the Colorado State Patrol press release, it's believed the victim was hit between 10 p.m. on Dec. 31 and sunrise on Jan. 1 near...
Colorado Springs felon charged with firearm possession

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A federal grand jury has indicted a 50-year-old Colorado Springs man for firearm and ammunition possession by a convicted felon. According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado, Leon Askew was in possession of a gun and ammunition in January 2022, and knew he had a previous felony […]
CSPD and CSFD respond to an intentional vehicle fire

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) have arrested an alleged suspect after responding to a vehicle fire north of downtown Colorado Springs. According to CSPD, officers and firefighters were called to the 1800 block of North Cascade Avenue near West Fontanero Street about a vehicle […]
CSPD: apartment fire contained to bedroom, one injury

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to an apartment fire that happened on the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 3. CSFD said around 7:35 a.m. Tuesday morning firefighters were called to Arbor Pointe Apartments near Hancock Expressway and South Academy Boulevard about a structure fire. At around 8:04 a.m. firefighters reported the […]
Man arrested for answering wife's horn honks with gunfire

A 55-year-old Pueblo man was jailed for shooting his wife in the leg Friday night. The couple drove to a property southeast of Pueblo, just outside the city limits, to discuss the purchase of a vehicle with another person, according to a press release from the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office. Eric Bramschreiber entered a residence on the property and did not emerge from it for 30 minutes, at which point his wife began honking their truck's horn in order to get him to come out. A witness later told deputies that Bramschreiber exited the trailer and fired three shots at the truck. A woman...
CSP requesting public assistance in fatal hit and run

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is asking for the public’s help in finding a vehicle and driver involved in a fatal crash. According to CSP, at around 9:20 a.m. on Jan. 1, CSP was informed of a body near the intersection of Fontaine Boulevard and Metropolitan Street near Mesa Ridge […]
Man taken into custody after vehicle fire near Monument Valley Parking Lot

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was taken into custody after a vehicle was found engulfed in flames near Monument Valley Parking Lot on Sunday. Colorado Springs Police Department and ColoradoSprings Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire in the 1800 block of N. Cascade Ave., just after 10 p.m. According to the police, The post Man taken into custody after vehicle fire near Monument Valley Parking Lot appeared first on KRDO.
1 dead in crash south of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol has confirmed that one person has died following a crash along S. Academy just east of I-25. According to CSP, the crash was called in at 9:55 Monday night. Last time this article was updated, CSP was reporting that a 1991 Ford pickup was involved, and that one party was pronounced dead on scene. An investigation is underway. As of Tuesday afternoon, no one was facing charges in the incident.
Pueblo city council member and Pueblo Police comment on panhandling scam in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)--Friday, the Pueblo Police department tweeted on Twitter to watch out for possible scams by those collecting money on the side of the road. Pueblo police said the group claims they have been collecting money for a child with cancer and for the child’s funeral expenses. They told KRDO this is not a legitimate cause, and this is not the first time they have been at street corners in Pueblo.
Gun training company expands free training to Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Guns For Everyone, a Colorado firearms training company that has been offering free concealed carry classes to the public for 11 years, is expanding its classes to the Pueblo area. “We’ve been proud to be able to bring free training for responsible gun ownership to Colorado for over a decade,” said Isaac […]
Low staffing at prisons in Colorado leads to unsustainable working conditions

High job vacancy rates have plagued many industries since the onset of the pandemic almost three years ago, but for those working in corrections, being understaffed can quickly lead to being overworked in a stressful and potentially dangerous environment.  At both federal and state prisons in Colorado, recruiting and retaining staff across the board has […] The post Low staffing at prisons in Colorado leads to unsustainable working conditions appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
