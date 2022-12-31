Read full article on original website
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Broccoli Chowder
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Broccoli Chowder – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. Nutmeg seasons the light creamy broth that’s chock-full of tender broccoli florets and diced potatoes!. Ingredients. 3 cups fresh broccoli florets. 2 cups diced peeled potatoes. 2 cups water. 1/3 cup sliced...
Faye J. Lobaugh
Faye J. Lobaugh, 81, of Oil City (Cranberry Township), died early Monday morning, January 2, 2023 at her home, surrounded by her daughters and her beloved kitties. Faye was a very cherished Mom, Grandma and friend. Everyone whom she came in contact with felt her genuine caring nature. She will...
Daniel E. McMillen
Daniel E. McMillen, age 49, of Brookville, PA, passed away unexpectedly at his home on December 31, 2022. He was born in Punxsutawney, PA, on March 22, 1973, to the late William Dale and Shirley Lou (Stauffer) McMillen. Dan attended the Brookville Area High School and graduated with the class...
Linda Mae Bosley Tressler
Linda Mae Bosley Tressler, 64, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly the morning of December 31, 2022, at her residence. Born on June 23, 1958, in Oil City, she was a daughter to the late James W. and Zenna B. Snyder Bosley. On May 13, 1977, she married George L....
Susan M. Stiller
Susan M. Stiller, 68, a resident of Sugarcreek Station, passed away at 12:10 A.M. Monday Jan. 2, 2022 after an extended illness. Born July 29, 1954 in Oil City, PA, she was the daughter of Lois Welms Stiller and the late Leo Stiller. Susan was a graduate of Oil City...
Franklin Man Accused of Attempting to Break into Medicine Room, Residents’ Rooms at Sugar Valley Lodge
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A resident of the Sugar Valley Lodge Personal Care Home was arrested for reportedly trying to break into the facility’s medicine room and other residents’ rooms last week. According to a release issued on Tuesday, January 3, the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department received...
Tionesta Man Accused of DUI Following Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 208
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Tionesta man is accused of DUI following a two-vehicle crash in Washington Township on Friday evening. According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash happened at 5:20 p.m. on Friday, December 30, near the intersection of State Route 208 and Old Fryburg Road, in Washington Township, Clarion County.
Police Searching for Suspect Involved in Theft at Clarion Walmart
MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of theft by deception at the Clarion Walmart. According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Monday, January 2, the incident occurred at Walmart on Perkins Road, in Monroe Township, Clarion County, around 3:55 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29.
Local Man Charged With Homicide By Vehicle While DUI Stemming From Crash in Mercer County
WORTH TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing homicide by vehicle while DUI charges stemming from a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Sandy Lake-Grove City Road on June 14 in which a female passenger succumbed to her injuries. According to court documents, Mercer-based State Police filed the...
Woman Accused of Harboring Wanted Man in Hotel Room in Emlenton Area Due in Court Tomorrow
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an area woman accused of harboring a wanted man in the Emlenton area is scheduled for Wednesday morning. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 26-year-old Keirstan Nicole Wiles, of Sarver, is set for Wednesday, January 4, at 8:30 a.m. in Venango County Central Court in front of Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey on the following charge:
Emlenton Woman Rushed to Hospital After Her Car Crashes, Goes Airborne
FAIRVIEW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton woman was rushed to Butler Memorial Hospital after her car crashed off Route 268 and went airborne on Sunday afternoon. According to Butler-based State Police, this crash happened around 3:11 p.m. on Sunday, January 1, on Kittanning Pike (State Route 268), in Fairview Township, Butler County.
Franklin Man Charged With Homicide by Vehicle After Passenger Dies
WORTH TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is facing homicide by vehicle while DUI charges after his passenger died as a result of a crash that occurred on June 14 on Sandy Lake-Grove City Road. According to court documents, Mercer-based State Police filed the following charges against 34-year-old...
Winners of 2022 Franklin Downtown Christmas Window Contest Announced
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The winners of the Franklin Downtown Christmas Window Contest have been announced. (Photos by Eight One Four Photography.) Best Window – Feldman Jewelers – $100 Prize Sponsor – Galaxy Federal Union. Best Outdoor Display – Benjamin’s Roadhouse – $100 Prize Sponsor –...
Arrest Warrant Issued for Area Man Accused of Assaulting Wife
CANAL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin have issued an arrest warrant for an area man accused of assaulting his wife in Canal Township last week. According to a release issued by State Police in Franklin on Sunday, January 1, troopers responded to a location on Old Route 322 in Canal Township, Venango County, to do a welfare check around 8:33 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28.
Michael Edwin White
Michael Edwin White, 70, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Friday, December 30, 2022 after a 13 year battle with cancer. Born in Franklin on December 3, 1952 he was the son of the late Paul E. And Janet E. Reese White. He was a 1971 graduate...
Jeffrey Charles Gadley
Jeffrey Charles Gadley, 34, of Cranberry, passed away at home on January 1, 2023. Born October, 10, 1988, Jeff was the son of Melody Blair and the late Larry Gadley. Jeff loved spending time with his daughter, playing board games and telling trucker stories. He drove truck for several companies...
Area Man Accused of Tampering With Evidence in Meth Overdose Case Faces Hearing Tomorrow
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon for an area man accused of tampering with a victim’s cell phone following a methamphetamine overdose in Oakland Township. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, January 4, at 1:30 p.m. for...
Oil City Man Accused of Selling Vehicle Without Owner’s Permission Due in Court of Wednesday
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon for an Oil City man accused of selling a vehicle that did not belong to him. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 57-year-old Ronald Anthony Harkless, of Oil City, is scheduled for Wednesday, January 4, at 1:30 p.m. in Venango County Central Court in front of Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland.
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Stolen Box Trailer
VENANGO/CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Franklin responded to a location on May Avenue in Titusville, Crawford County, to investigate the theft of a box trailer. According to a release issued on Monday, January 2, a white 1992 J.C. Penney box...
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Banana Sundae Dessert
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Banana Sundae Dessert – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. This banana sundae dessert is sure to be a family favorite!. 6 cups chocolate chip ice cream, softened if necessary. 4 large firm bananas, sliced. 2 jars (11-3/4 ounces each) of hot...
