THE LAST CHAPTER: A-C Valley Grad Olivia Boocks Has Overcome a Great Deal in Her Basketball Career as She Enters the Final Act at Clarion University
CLARION, Pa. (EYT/D9) — She’s overcome a COVID-19 shortened season, a sudden coaching change and a serious knee injury. Olivia Boocks basketball career has seen plenty of ups and downs. (Photo courtesy of Clarion University) Now a senior for the Clarion Golden Eagles women’s basketball team, Boocks is...
FOX43.com
Local Nittany Lions enjoy the Rose Bowl before the big showdown with Utah
PASADENA, Calif. — The Penn State Nittany Lions are only a day away from the Rose Bowl game, and before the big showdown, they are having fun with the media and teammates. There are plenty of activities and for some local Nittany Lions it's an experience they will never forget.
John Albarano is out at Lower Dauphin: ‘Honestly, I think they fired me for being a coach’
Five times over the last several months, John Albarano said administrators at Lower Dauphin High School asked him to resign as head softball coach. Albarano, however, said he was too invested in the players who helped rebuild the program in a short amount of time to cut ties over what he called “parental interference.”
Daniel E. McMillen
Daniel E. McMillen, age 49, of Brookville, PA, passed away unexpectedly at his home on December 31, 2022. He was born in Punxsutawney, PA, on March 22, 1973, to the late William Dale and Shirley Lou (Stauffer) McMillen. Dan attended the Brookville Area High School and graduated with the class...
Ileen C. Dunkle
Ileen C. Dunkle, 66, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at her home. She was born on April 25, 1956, Clarion, PA, the daughter of Charles and Dorothea (Barger) Marsh. Ileen loved going to bingo, playing lottery tickets and reading. She liked to have and enjoyed...
Trisha M. Potter
Trisha M. Potter, 53, of Sligo, PA, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 at her home. She was born on April 19, 1969 in Brookville, PA, the daughter of Glenn and Louise (Greenawalt) Terwint. Trisha loved her dogs and visiting with her friends on the phone. She enjoyed baking,...
Susan M. Stiller
Susan M. Stiller, 68, a resident of Sugarcreek Station, passed away at 12:10 A.M. Monday Jan. 2, 2022 after an extended illness. Born July 29, 1954 in Oil City, PA, she was the daughter of Lois Welms Stiller and the late Leo Stiller. Susan was a graduate of Oil City...
Walter “Wert” James Henry Jr
Walter “Wert” James Henry Jr, a loving husband, father and resident of Clarion, went to Heaven on January 1, 2023 at the age of 80. Born September 23, 1942 in Monroe Township, Clarion County; he was a son of Walter James Henry Sr. and Mildred Jane Snyder Henry Buzard.
Linda Mae Bosley Tressler
Linda Mae Bosley Tressler, 64, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly the morning of December 31, 2022, at her residence. Born on June 23, 1958, in Oil City, she was a daughter to the late James W. and Zenna B. Snyder Bosley. On May 13, 1977, she married George L....
Jeffrey Charles Gadley
Jeffrey Charles Gadley, 34, of Cranberry, passed away at home on January 1, 2023. Born October, 10, 1988, Jeff was the son of Melody Blair and the late Larry Gadley. Jeff loved spending time with his daughter, playing board games and telling trucker stories. He drove truck for several companies...
Faye J. Lobaugh
Faye J. Lobaugh, 81, of Oil City (Cranberry Township), died early Monday morning, January 2, 2023 at her home, surrounded by her daughters and her beloved kitties. Faye was a very cherished Mom, Grandma and friend. Everyone whom she came in contact with felt her genuine caring nature. She will...
Michael Edwin White
Michael Edwin White, 70, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Friday, December 30, 2022 after a 13 year battle with cancer. Born in Franklin on December 3, 1952 he was the son of the late Paul E. And Janet E. Reese White. He was a 1971 graduate...
Young pedestrian hit by vehicle in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams tells abc27 that a boy was hit by a vehicle in Harrisburg on Tuesday morning. The boy, a pedestrian, was struck at N. Sixth and Division streets near Camp Curtin school. According to City of Harrisburg Director of Communications Matt Maisel, Police Commissioner Carter has reported the […]
Boy hit by car in Harrisburg: officials
A boy was hit by a car Tuesday morning in Harrisburg while walking to school, city officials said. The crash happened between 8:30 and 8:45 a.m. in the area of 6th and Division streets, according to ABC 27 and city spokesman Matt Maisel. The intersection is near Camp Curtin Academy, but it is unclear if the boy was a student there or at another city school.
abc27.com
Concerts coming to the Midstate in 2023
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — If your New Year’s resolution is to go to more concerts while staying local, we’ve got you covered. abc27 has compiled a list of concerts occurring this year in and around the Midstate. Allentown Fair:. Sep. 3 – Keith Urban. GIANT CENTER:. Jan....
WGAL
Delays cleared on Interstate 81 on George N. Wade Bridge
HARRISBURG, Pa. — There were significant delays Tuesday morning on a stretch of Interstate 81 in Dauphin County. Related video above: Pa. crash stats. There were long backups in the southbound lanes of I-81 on the George N. Wade Bridge over the Susquehanna River. The backups have since cleared...
WGAL
Crashes causing some problems on south-central Pennsylvania roads this morning
There are a few trouble spots on south-central Pennsylvania roads for the morning commute. In northern Dauphin County, Route 147/River Road is shut down between Locust Street and Tourist Park Road. Cumberland County. UPDATE, CLEARED: The shoulder was closed on I-83 after Exit 40B, Carlisle Road, because of a stalled...
progressivegrocer.com
Grocery Outlet Opens Latest Pennsylvania Store
Grocery Outlet cut the ribbon on its latest Pennsylvania location on Dec. 15, welcoming guests at 5280 Simpson Ferry Road in Mechanicsburg. The independently owned and operated store is situated in the Windsor Park Shopping Center and will also serve customers from the Lower Allen Township area. The discount store...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Buffets in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
abc27.com
Two Pennsylvania-based excavating companies now one
MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — B.R. Kreider & Sons, Inc. recently announced that they have acquired H.L. Wiker Inc. B.R. Kreider & Son is an excavating, paving, and site management company that is based out of Manheim and was founded back in 1936. According to the company, H.L. Wiker is an excavating company that is based out of Lancaster and has been providing services for customers in south-central and eastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and northern Maryland since 1988.
