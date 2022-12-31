ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shippensburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
explore venango

THE LAST CHAPTER: A-C Valley Grad Olivia Boocks Has Overcome a Great Deal in Her Basketball Career as She Enters the Final Act at Clarion University

CLARION, Pa. (EYT/D9) — She’s overcome a COVID-19 shortened season, a sudden coaching change and a serious knee injury. Olivia Boocks basketball career has seen plenty of ups and downs. (Photo courtesy of Clarion University) Now a senior for the Clarion Golden Eagles women’s basketball team, Boocks is...
CLARION, PA
explore venango

Daniel E. McMillen

Daniel E. McMillen, age 49, of Brookville, PA, passed away unexpectedly at his home on December 31, 2022. He was born in Punxsutawney, PA, on March 22, 1973, to the late William Dale and Shirley Lou (Stauffer) McMillen. Dan attended the Brookville Area High School and graduated with the class...
BROOKVILLE, PA
explore venango

Ileen C. Dunkle

Ileen C. Dunkle, 66, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at her home. She was born on April 25, 1956, Clarion, PA, the daughter of Charles and Dorothea (Barger) Marsh. Ileen loved going to bingo, playing lottery tickets and reading. She liked to have and enjoyed...
RIMERSBURG, PA
explore venango

Trisha M. Potter

Trisha M. Potter, 53, of Sligo, PA, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 at her home. She was born on April 19, 1969 in Brookville, PA, the daughter of Glenn and Louise (Greenawalt) Terwint. Trisha loved her dogs and visiting with her friends on the phone. She enjoyed baking,...
SLIGO, PA
explore venango

Susan M. Stiller

Susan M. Stiller, 68, a resident of Sugarcreek Station, passed away at 12:10 A.M. Monday Jan. 2, 2022 after an extended illness. Born July 29, 1954 in Oil City, PA, she was the daughter of Lois Welms Stiller and the late Leo Stiller. Susan was a graduate of Oil City...
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Walter “Wert” James Henry Jr

Walter “Wert” James Henry Jr, a loving husband, father and resident of Clarion, went to Heaven on January 1, 2023 at the age of 80. Born September 23, 1942 in Monroe Township, Clarion County; he was a son of Walter James Henry Sr. and Mildred Jane Snyder Henry Buzard.
CLARION, PA
explore venango

Linda Mae Bosley Tressler

Linda Mae Bosley Tressler, 64, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly the morning of December 31, 2022, at her residence. Born on June 23, 1958, in Oil City, she was a daughter to the late James W. and Zenna B. Snyder Bosley. On May 13, 1977, she married George L....
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Jeffrey Charles Gadley

Jeffrey Charles Gadley, 34, of Cranberry, passed away at home on January 1, 2023. Born October, 10, 1988, Jeff was the son of Melody Blair and the late Larry Gadley. Jeff loved spending time with his daughter, playing board games and telling trucker stories. He drove truck for several companies...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
explore venango

Faye J. Lobaugh

Faye J. Lobaugh, 81, of Oil City (Cranberry Township), died early Monday morning, January 2, 2023 at her home, surrounded by her daughters and her beloved kitties. Faye was a very cherished Mom, Grandma and friend. Everyone whom she came in contact with felt her genuine caring nature. She will...
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Michael Edwin White

Michael Edwin White, 70, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Friday, December 30, 2022 after a 13 year battle with cancer. Born in Franklin on December 3, 1952 he was the son of the late Paul E. And Janet E. Reese White. He was a 1971 graduate...
FRANKLIN, PA
abc27 News

Young pedestrian hit by vehicle in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams tells abc27 that a boy was hit by a vehicle in Harrisburg on Tuesday morning. The boy, a pedestrian, was struck at N. Sixth and Division streets near Camp Curtin school. According to City of Harrisburg Director of Communications Matt Maisel, Police Commissioner Carter has reported the […]
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Boy hit by car in Harrisburg: officials

A boy was hit by a car Tuesday morning in Harrisburg while walking to school, city officials said. The crash happened between 8:30 and 8:45 a.m. in the area of 6th and Division streets, according to ABC 27 and city spokesman Matt Maisel. The intersection is near Camp Curtin Academy, but it is unclear if the boy was a student there or at another city school.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Concerts coming to the Midstate in 2023

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — If your New Year’s resolution is to go to more concerts while staying local, we’ve got you covered. abc27 has compiled a list of concerts occurring this year in and around the Midstate. Allentown Fair:. Sep. 3 – Keith Urban. GIANT CENTER:. Jan....
ALLENTOWN, PA
WGAL

Delays cleared on Interstate 81 on George N. Wade Bridge

HARRISBURG, Pa. — There were significant delays Tuesday morning on a stretch of Interstate 81 in Dauphin County. Related video above: Pa. crash stats. There were long backups in the southbound lanes of I-81 on the George N. Wade Bridge over the Susquehanna River. The backups have since cleared...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
progressivegrocer.com

Grocery Outlet Opens Latest Pennsylvania Store

Grocery Outlet cut the ribbon on its latest Pennsylvania location on Dec. 15, welcoming guests at 5280 Simpson Ferry Road in Mechanicsburg. The independently owned and operated store is situated in the Windsor Park Shopping Center and will also serve customers from the Lower Allen Township area. The discount store...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Buffets in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Two Pennsylvania-based excavating companies now one

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — B.R. Kreider & Sons, Inc. recently announced that they have acquired H.L. Wiker Inc. B.R. Kreider & Son is an excavating, paving, and site management company that is based out of Manheim and was founded back in 1936. According to the company, H.L. Wiker is an excavating company that is based out of Lancaster and has been providing services for customers in south-central and eastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and northern Maryland since 1988.
MANHEIM, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy