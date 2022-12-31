Read full article on original website
Jeff Jarrett: “I am sick and tired of my wife having to go through this pain”
As previously noted, Max Caster rapped about Jeff Jarrett “stealing” his wife Karen from her ex-husband Kurt Angle during his music video that aired on AEW Dynamite. During his podcast, Jeff addressed the fallout from Caster’s rap…. “The whole, that I’m stealing Kurt Angle’s wife, that is...
Kelly Kelly issues response after being name dropped by Karen Jarrett in tweet about Kurt Angle
As previously noted, Karen Jarrett wrote on Twitter that she has “24 years of dirt” on Kurt Angle and is “ready to start unloading” after claiming Angle was making offline “threats” towards her. Karen name-dropped multiple women including former WWE star Kelly Kelly. Karen wrote the following in regards to her tweets…
Karen Jarrett says she has “24 years of dirt” on Kurt Angle and is “ready to start unloading”
As previously noted, Max Caster rapped about Jeff Jarrett “stealing” his wife Karen from her ex-husband Kurt Angle during his music video that aired on AEW Dynamite. In a series of tweets, Karen addressed the situation between her and Angle…. “We can start here… my marriage to Kurt...
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Doudrop addresses report about her absence from WWE television
Doudrop hasn’t competed on WWE television since the September 6th 2022 edition of NXT. In regards to her absence, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com explained that Doudrop along with other international stars such as Blair Davenport, Tyler Bate, and Gallus have been dealing with visa issues that need to be resolved before they can return to television.
Video: The greatest WWE wrestling angle of 1984
In this video, I give my pick for the greatest WWE wrestling angle of 1984. If you like this short, please considering clicking on the subscribe button and spreading the word!
Chris Ledesma, a longtime music editor on “The Simpsons,” has died. He was 64. News of Ledesma’s death was announced on Sunday night after “The Simpsons” aired. A post-credits tribute card was dedicated to the man behind the music. The Simpsons family was shown sitting down as Bart, Maggie and Lisa played instruments and a cartoon version of Ledesma was shown holding a conductor’s baton. Ledesma had been with the show since its first season in 1989. He worked on over 700 episodes and 30 seasons until he left the series in 2022. Ledesma discovered music at a young age. By the age...
MR. TITO: Remembering Owen Hart’s Death & WWE’s Decision to Continue Over the Edge 1999 PPV
First and foremost, prayers to Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin, who collapsed during the Bills vs. Bengals NFL Monday Night Football game tonight. When he made a tackle, he appeared to take a helmet to the chest and when he got up after making the play, he passed out. CPR & oxygen was given and Damar was rushed to the hospital, where he was announced to be in “critical” condition.
Booker T addresses his status as a color commentator for the WWE NXT brand
With WWE NXT announcer Wade Barrett filing in for Pat McAfee on WWE Smackdown commentary during the college football season, Booker T was initially brought in as a temporary replacement for Barrett. However, it appears that Booker T has a full-time spot on the NXT commentary team as he noted the following during his podcast…
Cody Rhodes’ WWE return is “absolutely not going to be” a surprise
As seen during the January 2nd 2023 edition of WWE RAW, WWE started hyping up the return of Cody Rhodes from injury with a multi-part video series. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed Cody’s creative direction heading into Wrestlemania 39…. “So I had always figured that...
NWA’s weekly Powerrr show making a return to YouTube
CHICAGO — The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) is making bold changes this year to allow our television programming to be available to the largest international audience possible. We are proud to announce that starting immediately, NWA Powerrr will return as first run programming on the NWA YouTube Channel on Tuesdays at 6:05 p.m. EST and NWA USA will remain airing at 12:00 p.m. EST on Saturdays on the channel as well. NWA pay-per-view programming will still be available through FITE TV.
Kenny Omega opens up about his time in WWE’s developmental system
Kenny Omega did an interview with monthlypuroresu.com and talked about being part of WWE’s developmental system and deciding to wrestle in Japan instead…. Monthly Puroresu: “In past interviews you’ve mentioned meeting with Kenta Kobashi and Naomichi Marufuji, and all these guys early on when you went over there. But what was that reaction or the light bulb moment that made you think, ‘I’m going to go do this. I’m going to make it happen.’ What made you think, ‘I’ve got what it takes to go hang with these guys?’
What is being said about Austin Theory’s absence from WWE live event in Toronto
WWE United States champion Austin Theory did not appear at Friday night’s WWE live event in Toronto as advertised. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following about the situation…. “Theory on Friday was not in Toronto, but I was told it’s not an injury or anything like that. He...
WWE official says “you’re a hater” if you don’t think The Bloodline is the best thing in wrestling
During his podcast, WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James commented on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline…. “So it’s the greatest in distant history, that’s for sure. It’s the hottest thing in sports entertainment, in professional wrestling. The bloodline storyline as a whole and the intricacies in the relationship and the characters, it is the best thing in wrestling right now. And there’s not even a close second. Like that’s just just how it is. And so look, I don’t say that because they hired me back, I say that because it’s a fact.
Full match: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair from WWE Wrestlemania 38
Video: Does Roman Reigns deserve to be the 2022 Superstar of the Year?
In this video, I comment on if Roman Reigns deserves to be the 2022 Male Superstar of the Year in the NoDQ Year End Awards. If you like this short, please considering clicking on the subscribe button and spreading the word!
What was reportedly pitched for John Cena at Wrestlemania 39 before WWE’s regime change
As previously noted, there has been talk about John Cena having a match at WWE Wrestlemania 39 and possibly facing either Austin Theory or Logan Paul. Fightful Select noted the following regarding Wrestlemania creative plans…. “We’re told that anything that Vince McMahon had in mind for next year before his...
Reunion of WWE faction teased during the January 2nd 2023 edition of WWE RAW
As previously noted, Bobby Lashley recently showed interest in reuniting the Hurt Business faction at some point. During the January 2nd 2023 edition of WWE RAW, there was a tease of a Hurt Buisness reunion. As Damage CTRL was walking in the backstage area, MVP could be seen in the background talking to Adam Pearce with Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander by his side.
Lana: “There’s a reason why WWE is the greatest wrestling franchise”
During an appearance on The Bailey Show, former WWE star Lana (CJ Perry) commented on the differences between WWE and AEW…. “Tony Khan runs his business however he’d like to run his business, I’m going to leave it at that. There’s a reason why WWE is the greatest wrestling franchise and one of the greatest franchises in the world and it’s because they value sports entertainment, storytelling, and not just fighting for a ‘wrestling title,’ but they value resolving conflict in the ring and that’s what makes wrestling special. You can fight over anything like (Chris) Jericho would fight over a list. Rusev [Miro] fought in my honor so many times. I fought Summer Rae because she took my ex-boyfriend that I hated and I wanted revenge. Those type of things are relatable and are relatable to women. A lot more women watch these stories where it’s a soap opera where we resolve our conflict in the ring. That’s what WWE is great at; storyteling, bringing comedy battles, funny things, serious things. Personally, it’s why I love WWE because it’s not just wrestling, it’s entertainment as well, and I’m here to entertain and put smiles on faces, not just be the ‘best wrestler.’ That’s where I stand on the two different promotions.” (quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)
