EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Our slow moving winter storm has resumed with more rain and snow returning to Western Wisconsin. The storm center is over Iowa but is slowly moving up to the northeast and should center itself just to our south Wednesday. Most of our area will remain in the circulation of this system, leading to more areas of rain and snow, but with slightly colder air filtering into the system, a transition to snow will occur for most places by early Wednesday. Expect more slippery conditions on the roads first thing Wednesday morning, and with more snow at times through the day, those conditions will continue. Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings remain in effect for parts of Western Wisconsin due to the expected impacts to travel.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO