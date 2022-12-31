Read full article on original website
Related
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House
A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
AOL Corp
Kellyanne Conway says Trump 'reserves fear for one person' — his wife, Melania
Kellyanne Conway said Melania Trump is the one person Donald Trump fears. Conway testified to a House panel that she remembered texting the first lady on January 6, 2021. Conway recalled asking Melania Trump to "please talk to" her husband about the Capitol riot. Former President Donald Trump fears one...
The start of 2023 means carrying a gun without a license is now legal in half of US states: 'Lipstick, an iPhone, maybe a little Smith & Wesson .38'
2022 saw the second-highest number of mass shootings in the US ever, but access to guns without a permit is increasing at state and federal levels.
Clarence Thomas Faces Fresh Investigation Calls Over 'Spousal Support'
Ginni Thomas told the House January 6 committee that she "never spoke" to her husband about challenges to the 2020 election.
dallasexpress.com
Former Agents up Attacks Against FBI
As Republicans are poised to take over the U.S. House of Representatives, leaders within the party, as well as other conservative leaders and former agents, have intensified their allegations against the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for perceived bias against conservatives inside the agency and across the country. Earlier this...
Comments / 0