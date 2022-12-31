ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salon

Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House

A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
AOL Corp

Kellyanne Conway says Trump 'reserves fear for one person' — his wife, Melania

Kellyanne Conway said Melania Trump is the one person Donald Trump fears. Conway testified to a House panel that she remembered texting the first lady on January 6, 2021. Conway recalled asking Melania Trump to "please talk to" her husband about the Capitol riot. Former President Donald Trump fears one...
dallasexpress.com

Former Agents up Attacks Against FBI

As Republicans are poised to take over the U.S. House of Representatives, leaders within the party, as well as other conservative leaders and former agents, have intensified their allegations against the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for perceived bias against conservatives inside the agency and across the country. Earlier this...

