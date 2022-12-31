VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Lane Lambert sounded optimistic Monday about Cal Clutterbuck’s chances of playing the Islanders’ match Tuesday night against the Canucks. The right winger nevertheless remained out for the 6-2 victory with a right finger injury. “He’s getting closer,” Lambert said following the Islanders’ morning skate, in which Clutterbuck participated. “We’ll see as this trip goes along.” The Islanders play back-to-back in Edmonton and Calgary starting Thursday before they have three days off upon returning home. Clutterbuck took line rushes with Aatu Raty and Matt Martin on Monday. Of the five Islanders currently dealing with injuries, Clutterbuck, who hasn’t played since...

ELMONT, NY ・ 37 MINUTES AGO