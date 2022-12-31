ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want

We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
Cal Clutterbuck nearing return to Islanders: ‘He’s getting closer’

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Lane Lambert sounded optimistic Monday about Cal Clutterbuck’s chances of playing the Islanders’ match Tuesday night against the Canucks. The right winger nevertheless remained out for the 6-2 victory with a right finger injury. “He’s getting closer,” Lambert said following the Islanders’ morning skate, in which Clutterbuck participated. “We’ll see as this trip goes along.” The Islanders play back-to-back in Edmonton and Calgary starting Thursday before they have three days off upon returning home. Clutterbuck took line rushes with Aatu Raty and Matt Martin on Monday. Of the five Islanders currently dealing with injuries, Clutterbuck, who hasn’t played since...
