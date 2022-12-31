Read full article on original website
FORMER NWA CHAMPION NICK ALDIS NOW FREE AGENT
As of midnight tonight, former NWA Champion Nick Aldis, who was a big part of the current incarnation of the promotion, is officially a free agent as his contract with The National Wrestling Alliance has run its course. Aldis announced he was exiting the company, leading to NWA President Billy...
BACKSTAGE AT RAW IS...
Summer Rae is backstage at tonight's Raw in Nashville, TN. We are told Rae now lives in the area, so she's local.
RIC FLAIR'S LAST MATCH NOW AVAILABLE AT IMPACT+

NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING RETURNING TO PHILLY, DC
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced two new live events for this April in the United States:. 4/15 with Capital Collision 2023 at the Entertainment & Sports Arena. Sunday 4/16, they will present Collision in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena. Tickets for the events go on sale 1/13. If you...
LOGAN PAUL TO RESPOND TO NFT GAME SCAM ALLEGATIONS THIS WEEK
Crypto Investigator Stephen "Coffeezilla" Findeisen posted a series of videos on Youtube exposing NFT game CryptoZoo, which YouTube personality turned WWE performer Logan Paul was involved with, as a scam. Paul had promoted it as a "fun game where you earn money." Many of his fans have claimed that they...
TABLES MATCH SET FOR LIVE EDITION OF NWA POWERRR LATER THIS MONTH IN KNOXVILLE, TN
The live episode of NWA Powerrr on 1/31 in Knoxville, TN will feature:. *Bully Ray vs. Odinson in a Tables Match. *NWA Women's Champion Kamille in action. *The debut of Psycho Love, Angelina Love & Fodder. Tickets for the taping are on sale at www.NWATix.com.
MANDY ROSE MADE MORE BEING RELEASED BY WWE VS. ACTUALLY WRESTLING
Mandy Rose closed out 2022 with quite a happy new year. Fan Time, which hosts her personal subscription website, announced that the former WWE NXT Champion brought in a cool $1 million in December:. "Congratulations to @mandysacs for making 1 Million $$$ in a month! Finished 2022 like a champ"
GREAT MUTA VS. SHINSUKE NAKAMURA NOAH HIGHLIGHTS, NAKAMURA COMMENTS ON BOUT
Pro Wrestling NOAH released the following clips of Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Great Muta on social media as well as Nakamura's post-match interview:
YOUNG ROCK RETURNS THIS FRIDAY, WOW PREVIEW AND MORE
NBC's Young Rock will return this Friday after several weeks off. The plot for this week's episode - "Hawaii, 1985: Ata and Rocky try to outmatch Lia's promotion with a stable of new big-name wrestlers; left behind at the after-school programme, Dewey falls in with a crowd of latchkey kids."
HIGHSPOTSAUCTIONS.COM TO KICK OFF 2023 SIGNINGS THIS WEEKEND WITH THE MAJOR PLAYERS
Our friends at HighspotsAuctions.com kick off their 2023 season of interactive autography signings this Saturday. You can purchase items from or send your own items in to be signed for a fee:. January 8th - Matt Cardona and Brian Myers. January 10th - WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly. January...
WILDKAT WRESTLING ANNOUNCES RETURN TO NEW ORLEANS THIS MONTH
BE THERE for the BEST in LIVE PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING when @wildkatsports returns for our first show of the new year!. THE #1 Wrestling Company in New Orleans brings the action and thrills for the whole family! What surprises and moments are in store for our first event of 2023?!. Find...
VIDEO: WOW'S KETA RUSH ON 'TAMRON'
WOW - Women of Wrestling star Keta Rush appears on today's episode of syndicated talk show Tamron, hosted by Tamron Hall. The entire segment is online and can be watched below:
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw on the USA Network from Nashville, TN at the Bridgestone Arena:. *WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss. *WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins.
NJPW WRESTLE KINGDOM COVERAGE NOTE
For those who have asked (and due the Sasha Banks involvement, there is quite an increase in interest this year), PWInsider.com will have live, ongoing coverage of New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 tonight starting around 2 AM EST. James Kurokawa and myself will be bringing you coverage, thoughts,
NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING WRESTLE KINGDOM 17 TOMORROW, COMPLETE DETAILS
New Japan Pro Wrestling will present their biggest event of the year tomorrow, Wrestle Kingdom 17 event at the Tokyo Dome, featuring:. *IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White vs. Kazuchika Okada. *IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega. *IWGP Tag Team Champions FTR vs. YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto.
WHAT IS SET FOR THE NEXT FEW WEEKS OF NEW JAPAN ON AXS TV
Scheduled for the next few weeks of New Japan Pro Wrestling on AXS TV:. Thursday 1/5 - IWGP Heavyweight champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega - Wrestle Kingdom 11 in 2017. Thursday 1/12 - IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega from Wrestle Kingdom 17 (1/4/23) Thursday 1/19...
WRESTLECON HOLDING FREE CONVENTION ROYAL RUMBLE SATURDAY IN SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS
Wrestlecon will present a free pop-up convention on Royal Rumble Saturday 1/28 at the Marriot Rivercenter in San Antonio, Texas. Appearing at the gathering will be Sting, Trish Stratus, Diamond Dallas Page, Lita, Sean Waltman, Hacksaw Duggan, Lex Luger, Arn Anderson, Ron Simmons, Jerry Lawler, The Steiner and Matt Hardy.
WWE ANNOUNCER UPDATE
Booker T announced that the NXT Announcer job, which was supposed to only run through December, is now his full time job. He said he doesn't know where that leaves Wade Barrett. #BREAKING - Booker T to Stay on NXT Commentary for the Forseeable Future" on YouTube.
WWE NXT PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network with the series back to live broadcasts:. *Isla Dawn vs. Alba Fyre - Anything Goes. *The Waller Effect with WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker. *Charlie Dempsey vs. Hank Walker. *Axiom vs. Trick Williams. *Carmelo Hayes vs. Apollo Crews.
MLW RETURNS TO PHILLY THIS SATURDAY, LAST MAN STANDING MATCH HEADLINES FUSION TV
The first MLW Fusion TV of the year this Thursday will be headlined by MLW Champion Alexander Hammerstone vs. EJ Nduka in a Last Man Standing match that was taped a few weeks ago in Philadelphia. MLW will return to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA this Saturday 1/7 with
