Pro Wrestling Insider
GREAT MUTA VS. SHINSUKE NAKAMURA NOAH HIGHLIGHTS, NAKAMURA COMMENTS ON BOUT
Pro Wrestling NOAH released the following clips of Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Great Muta on social media as well as Nakamura's post-match interview:
Pro Wrestling Insider
CENA’S RETURN, JERICHO’S NICKNAMES, LUGER IN THE HALL AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. If WWE inducts Lex Luger into the Hall of Fame, is Jim Cornette the best guy to induct him at this point, because of their involvement in Summerslam 93?. I would go with either Sting or Ric...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE TO RETURN TO TORONTO & MORE
WWE will return to Toronto on Saturday 3/4 at the Coca-Cola Coliseum as part of their Road To Wrestlemania live Tour. Thanks to Michael Carpenter. Our friends at Rifftrax.com have released a new Rifftrax comedy track that you can download and play over last year's Dune film, which features Dave Bautista among those in the cast. For more details and how you can purchase, click here.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw on the USA Network from Nashville, TN at the Bridgestone Arena:. *WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss. *WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network with the series back to live broadcasts:. *Isla Dawn vs. Alba Fyre - Anything Goes. *The Waller Effect with WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker. *Charlie Dempsey vs. Hank Walker. *Axiom vs. Trick Williams. *Carmelo Hayes vs. Apollo Crews.
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW STAR RELEASED
Matthew Waters aka Madds Krugger in MLW has come to terms with the promotion on his contractual release from the company. The two sides negotiated and came to terms on the exit several months back, but PWInsider.com can confirm that the release officially went into effect as of today. Krugger,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
RIC FLAIR'S LAST MATCH NOW AVAILABLE AT IMPACT+

Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED WWE 2023 ROYAL RUMBLE LINEUP
The updated lineup for the 1/28 Royal Rumble in San Antonio, Texas at The Alamodome:. *30 competitor Men's Royal Rumble - Kofi Kingston only competitor confirmed. *30 competitor Women's Royal Rumble - No competitors confirmed. *Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight - Pitch Black Match. *Country Music star HARDY to perform...
Pro Wrestling Insider
DREW & SHEAMUS VS. THE USOS, NXT RETURNS TO LIVE EPISODES TOMORROW AND MORE
After taking a few days off for the New Year, WWE is back with a full schedule of broadcasts and live events this coming week. Beyond tonight's Raw, here is the schedule. After several weeks off with taped episodes, WWE NXT returns with a live broadcast tomorrow on the USA Network, featuring:
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MAIN EVENT SPOILERS FROM NASHVILLE, TN
WWE taped the following matches for this Thursday's WWE Main Event before Raw:. *Nikki Cross pinned Dana Brooke. *Shelton Benjamin pinned WWE NXT's Rip Fowler.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING RETURNING TO PHILLY, DC
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced two new live events for this April in the United States:. 4/15 with Capital Collision 2023 at the Entertainment & Sports Arena. Sunday 4/16, they will present Collision in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena. Tickets for the events go on sale 1/13. If you...
Pro Wrestling Insider
VIDEO: WOW'S KETA RUSH ON 'TAMRON'
WOW - Women of Wrestling star Keta Rush appears on today's episode of syndicated talk show Tamron, hosted by Tamron Hall. The entire segment is online and can be watched below:
Pro Wrestling Insider
FORMER NWA CHAMPION NICK ALDIS NOW FREE AGENT
As of midnight tonight, former NWA Champion Nick Aldis, who was a big part of the current incarnation of the promotion, is officially a free agent as his contract with The National Wrestling Alliance has run its course. Aldis announced he was exiting the company, leading to NWA President Billy...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NJPW WRESTLE KINGDOM COVERAGE NOTE
For those who have asked (and due the Sasha Banks involvement, there is quite an increase in interest this year), PWInsider.com will have live, ongoing coverage of New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 tonight starting around 2 AM EST. James Kurokawa and myself will be bringing you coverage, thoughts,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
TABLES MATCH SET FOR LIVE EDITION OF NWA POWERRR LATER THIS MONTH IN KNOXVILLE, TN
The live episode of NWA Powerrr on 1/31 in Knoxville, TN will feature:. *Bully Ray vs. Odinson in a Tables Match. *NWA Women's Champion Kamille in action. *The debut of Psycho Love, Angelina Love & Fodder. Tickets for the taping are on sale at www.NWATix.com.
Pro Wrestling Insider
SASHA BANKS SENDS HER THANKS TO WWE, TRIPLE H, VINCE MCMAHON & MORE
In advance of what is expected to be her first appearance for New Japan Pro Wrestling, Sasha Banks tweeted the following:
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT IS SET FOR THE NEXT FEW WEEKS OF NEW JAPAN ON AXS TV
Scheduled for the next few weeks of New Japan Pro Wrestling on AXS TV:. Thursday 1/5 - IWGP Heavyweight champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega - Wrestle Kingdom 11 in 2017. Thursday 1/12 - IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega from Wrestle Kingdom 17 (1/4/23) Thursday 1/19...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NWA POWERRR TV SERIES RETURNING TO YOUTUBE ON TUESDAYS, FULL DETAILS
The National Wrestling Alliance announced the following:. First run National Wrestling Alliance programming returns to YouTube with NWA Powerrr airing Tuesdays at 6:05 p.m. EST. CHICAGO — The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) is making bold changes this year to allow our television programming to be available to the largest international...
Pro Wrestling Insider
BIANCA BELAIR RECEIVES STITCHES FOLLOWING ALEXA BLISS ANGLE
WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair took to Twitter to show several stitches to her face after the angle where Alexa Bliss turned heel and attacked her on Raw last night:
