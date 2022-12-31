ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pro Wrestling Insider

GREAT MUTA VS. SHINSUKE NAKAMURA NOAH HIGHLIGHTS, NAKAMURA COMMENTS ON BOUT

Pro Wrestling NOAH released the following clips of Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Great Muta on social media as well as Nakamura's post-match interview:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider

CENA’S RETURN, JERICHO’S NICKNAMES, LUGER IN THE HALL AND MORE

You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. If WWE inducts Lex Luger into the Hall of Fame, is Jim Cornette the best guy to induct him at this point, because of their involvement in Summerslam 93?. I would go with either Sting or Ric...
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE TO RETURN TO TORONTO & MORE

WWE will return to Toronto on Saturday 3/4 at the Coca-Cola Coliseum as part of their Road To Wrestlemania live Tour. Thanks to Michael Carpenter. Our friends at Rifftrax.com have released a new Rifftrax comedy track that you can download and play over last year's Dune film, which features Dave Bautista among those in the cast. For more details and how you can purchase, click here.
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW

Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw on the USA Network from Nashville, TN at the Bridgestone Arena:. *WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss. *WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite...
NASHVILLE, TN
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE NXT PREVIEW

Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network with the series back to live broadcasts:. *Isla Dawn vs. Alba Fyre - Anything Goes. *The Waller Effect with WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker. *Charlie Dempsey vs. Hank Walker. *Axiom vs. Trick Williams. *Carmelo Hayes vs. Apollo Crews. If...
OnlyHomers

NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Pro Wrestling Insider

MLW STAR RELEASED

Matthew Waters aka Madds Krugger in MLW has come to terms with the promotion on his contractual release from the company. The two sides negotiated and came to terms on the exit several months back, but PWInsider.com can confirm that the release officially went into effect as of today. Krugger,...
Pro Wrestling Insider

RIC FLAIR'S LAST MATCH NOW AVAILABLE AT IMPACT+

If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider

UPDATED WWE 2023 ROYAL RUMBLE LINEUP

The updated lineup for the 1/28 Royal Rumble in San Antonio, Texas at The Alamodome:. *30 competitor Men's Royal Rumble - Kofi Kingston only competitor confirmed. *30 competitor Women's Royal Rumble - No competitors confirmed. *Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight - Pitch Black Match. *Country Music star HARDY to perform...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE MAIN EVENT SPOILERS FROM NASHVILLE, TN

WWE taped the following matches for this Thursday's WWE Main Event before Raw:. *Nikki Cross pinned Dana Brooke. *Shelton Benjamin pinned WWE NXT's Rip Fowler. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider

NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING RETURNING TO PHILLY, DC

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced two new live events for this April in the United States:. 4/15 with Capital Collision 2023 at the Entertainment & Sports Arena. Sunday 4/16, they will present Collision in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena. Tickets for the events go on sale 1/13. If you...
WASHINGTON, DC
Pro Wrestling Insider

VIDEO: WOW'S KETA RUSH ON 'TAMRON'

WOW - Women of Wrestling star Keta Rush appears on today's episode of syndicated talk show Tamron, hosted by Tamron Hall. The entire segment is online and can be watched below:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news,...
Pro Wrestling Insider

FORMER NWA CHAMPION NICK ALDIS NOW FREE AGENT

As of midnight tonight, former NWA Champion Nick Aldis, who was a big part of the current incarnation of the promotion, is officially a free agent as his contract with The National Wrestling Alliance has run its course. Aldis announced he was exiting the company, leading to NWA President Billy...
Pro Wrestling Insider

NJPW WRESTLE KINGDOM COVERAGE NOTE

For those who have asked (and due the Sasha Banks involvement, there is quite an increase in interest this year), PWInsider.com will have live, ongoing coverage of New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 tonight starting around 2 AM EST. James Kurokawa and myself will be bringing you coverage, thoughts,...
Pro Wrestling Insider

SASHA BANKS SENDS HER THANKS TO WWE, TRIPLE H, VINCE MCMAHON & MORE

In advance of what is expected to be her first appearance for New Japan Pro Wrestling, Sasha Banks tweeted the following:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider

WHAT IS SET FOR THE NEXT FEW WEEKS OF NEW JAPAN ON AXS TV

Scheduled for the next few weeks of New Japan Pro Wrestling on AXS TV:. Thursday 1/5 - IWGP Heavyweight champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega - Wrestle Kingdom 11 in 2017. Thursday 1/12 - IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega from Wrestle Kingdom 17 (1/4/23) Thursday 1/19...
Pro Wrestling Insider

NWA POWERRR TV SERIES RETURNING TO YOUTUBE ON TUESDAYS, FULL DETAILS

The National Wrestling Alliance announced the following:. First run National Wrestling Alliance programming returns to YouTube with NWA Powerrr airing Tuesdays at 6:05 p.m. EST. CHICAGO — The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) is making bold changes this year to allow our television programming to be available to the largest international...
Pro Wrestling Insider

BIANCA BELAIR RECEIVES STITCHES FOLLOWING ALEXA BLISS ANGLE

WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair took to Twitter to show several stitches to her face after the angle where Alexa Bliss turned heel and attacked her on Raw last night:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!

Comments / 0

Community Policy