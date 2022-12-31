Read full article on original website
westseattleblog.com
Happy 2023! Here’s your West Seattle info for New Year’s Day
(Rainbow photographed this past week by Jerry Simmons) Welcome to 2023! Here’s some info we hope will be helpful on this holiday:. LOW BRIDGE: Still closed because of mechanical problems – here’s the latest info. BUSES: Metro‘s on the Sunday schedule. (The free rides were just for...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE SCENES: 3 sunrise views
Thank you to everyone who sent photos of today’s colorful sunrise! Above, Coleman Smith shows us the Mount Rainier view; below, Gene Pavola caught the westward view with the Olympics’ pastel-pink glow:. And one more angle, from Jerry Simmons:. While the sunset’s been getting later for almost two...
westseattleblog.com
West Seattle Bike Connections, trivia, bingo, more for your Tuesday
(Monday photo of The Brothers by Kanit Cottrell) Here’s your Tuesday list, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. CITY COUNCIL: The city’s holiday hiatus is over and the council’s back for its weekly meeting today, 2 pm online or at City Hall (600 4th Ave.). See the agenda here; the meeting is viewable via Seattle Channel.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE MONDAY: Info for this semi-holiday
Good morning. It’s the second day of the new year and the last day of the holiday season, the “observed” holiday for New Year’s Day. That means some changes for today – here’s what you should know:. TRANSPORTATION. *Low bridge still closed. *Metro on...
westseattleblog.com
LOW BRIDGE CLOSURE: SDOT talks free rides, detour route @ West Seattle Bike Connections
Hours after SDOT‘s most-recent update on the West Seattle low-bridge closure, department reps were guests at West Seattle Bike Connections‘ monthly meeting. Among the new information that emerged – more on the plan for free cross-Duwamish travel during the closure:. In response to questions during the online...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE LOW BRIDGE: New information about what’s wrong, what’ll be done to fix it, and improvements to bicycle detour
(‘Live’ image from SDOT traffic camera) More updates this afternoon from SDOT on the West Seattle low bridge, a week and a half after mechanical trouble closed it to drivers, riders, and pedestrians. Still no estimate, though, on how much longer the closure will last. First, key points from the repair-related update, followed by the detour-related update:
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: 2023’s first Tuesday
This is the 12th day the low bridge has been closed to surface traffic, with SDOT saying they don’t yet have a timeline for all repairs. We’ll be checking on its status again today; here’s our most-recent update, published Saturday. WEATHER. Slight chance of rain, high in...
westseattleblog.com
HELPING: What else South Park flood victims need
(Photo sent last Tuesday by Devlin Carey) The cleanup continues in South Park, where dozens of homes and businesses were flooded by last week’s weather-enhanced king tide. The Duwamish River Community Coalition is coordinating support for the flood victims and – in addition to the fundraising we’ve mentioned before – has developed a list of what’s needed. You can see the list here; the requested items include specific clothing, houseware, and cleanup items, as well as bottles of water and bags of rice. That document also includes specifics on who to contact and where to go if you can help. They’ve also been accepting volunteer help – watch here for shifts to sign up for.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen red CR-V; mystery car
She says it’s locked and that no VIN number was visible. Roger January 3, 2023 (5:37 pm) That crv is located ditched 11042 14th Ave SWSeattle, WA 98146United States I’m using WiFi so can’t text the number. Kerry January 3, 2023 (6:49 pm) Roger thank you so...
westseattleblog.com
2023’s first ‘Words, Writers, Southwest Stories’ illuminates stories behind Seattle neon signs
You’ve seen their glow all around the city – neon signs past and present. Many have backstories. You’ll get to see and hear some of them during the first “Words, Writers, & Southwest Stories” presentation of 2023 – online on January 12th. Here’s the announcement:
westseattleblog.com
READER REPORT: Missing a bike? Bags with helmet and lock?
Two “found” reports involving items that might well have been stolen and dumped, so we’re showing them here rather than pointing to the WSB Lost/Found (Non-Pets) board …. FOUND BICYCLE: Lynn sent this photo of a bicycle abandoned behind her Alki-area condo building:. If it’s yours, contact...
westseattleblog.com
Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz gets council confirmation
Adrian Diaz has moved from interim to permanent Seattle Police Chief, after the final step in his confirmation today – City Council approval (8-1, with Councilmember Kshama Sawant the lone “no”). His confirmation as chief comes almost two and a half years after he took on the interim role following the resignation of Chief Carmen Best, and three and a half months after Mayor Bruce Harrell announced Diaz was his choice to become permanent chief. He spoke today after the council’s vote (advance the video to 1 hour, 15 minutes in):
westseattleblog.com
Remembering Anna W. Missler, 1929-2022
Family and friends are remembering Anna W. Missler, and planning a celebration of her life this spring. For now, this is the remembrance they’re sharing:. Anna passed away on September 21, 2022, at the age of 93, after a short illness, with her family by her side. She was...
westseattleblog.com
Remembering E. Lola Shugart, 1923-2022
Friends and family are remembering Lola Shugart. Here’s the remembrance being shared with the community:. E. Lola Shugart – May 18, 1923 – November 23, 2022. Born in Missouri, Lola Shugart was a long-time West Seattle resident, first in the Admiral district with her husband, Bob, and then for 40+ years in her lime green house on 42nd Avenue SW. In October 2021, she moved to be with family in the Tri-Cities, where she passed away peacefully on Thanksgiving Eve.
westseattleblog.com
You might be invited to participate in national health survey
Public Health – Seattle & King County says some West Seattle participants are being sought for an invitation-only, voluntary national health survey starting soon. Here’s their announcement explaining the survey:. The National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), the most comprehensive survey of the health and nutritional status...
