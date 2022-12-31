Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs End Year With Sweep Of Ice RaysUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Twelve Days of Mudbug Christmas (Really 13)Under The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
District 1-A Releases All-DistrictUnder The Radar NWLAHaynesville, LA
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport LousianaPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Winning Streak at HomeUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
KTBS
Be aware of fake check scam in the ArkLaTex
SHREVEPORT, La. - It's a new year, but plenty of old crooks trying to scam you out of your money. The holidays have just passed and many are thinking about how they are going to pay for all those Christmas gifts charged to a credit card. The bad guys know...
KSLA
Shreveport church to host Bible Study Conference 2023
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Bible ministries with members all over the country will soon be headed to Shreveport. G & W Ministries is hosting a Bible Study Conference along with area church Mary Springhill AME. Host Wanda Holmes and Speaker Isiah Anderson sat down with KSLA on Tuesday, Jan. 3 to discuss the upcoming event.
arklatexweekend.com
January concerts coming to the area
January 6-8 7:30pm (Sun @ 2:00pm) Expect a swinging and boogie-woogie fun time filled with great historical feeling performances. Read more about it here. This night will be a tribute to the King of Rock and Roll as Powell performs a spectacular tribute to Elvis Presley. Location - The Perot...
ktalnews.com
1st baby born in 2023 at Minden Medical Center has Mom with same birthday
MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two birthdays are being celebrated at Minden Medical Center on the first day of the new year: little Braylon Alexander is officially listed as the first baby born at MMC in 2023, but Braylon is not the only member of his immediate family with a birthday on the 1st day of January.
q973radio.com
Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??
Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
KSLA
Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport responds to video of large leak in ceiling
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport has released a statement about a leak at one of its facilities. On Tuesday, Jan. 3, KSLA was sent a video of a substantial amount of water leaking from the ceiling of the medical facility. In the video, several people dressed in scrubs are seen trying to sop up the water with a number of towels. The individual who sent the video said they were concerned about sanitation and patient safety.
KSLA
Celebratory gunfire finds Shreveport woman inches from tragedy
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Most people celebrate New Year’s with fireworks. But as the holiday approached, celebratory gunshots were another loud sound heard by residents in the city of Shreveport. New Year’s Day found one resident just inches away from tragedy. It’s normal to hear fireworks outside...
ktalnews.com
Fire destroys Hendrix Place home
Shreveport fire crews were unable to save a single-story, wood-framed home in the 600 block of Hendrix after being dispatched to the residential fire around 8:00 p.m. on New Year's Eve. Fire destroys Hendrix Place home. Shreveport fire crews were unable to save a single-story, wood-framed home in the 600...
KSLA
Single-story home becomes inferno on Hendrix Place; SFD considers it total loss
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) battle blazing hot flames at a home in the Cedar Grove neighborhood. On Dec. 31, at 7:58 p.m., SFD was dispatched to the 600 block of Hendrix Place to a single-story home fire. As crews arrived they discovered heavy flames and smoke coming from all sides of the home.
ktalnews.com
Coushatta man killed in De Soto Parish crash
Louisiana State Police are investigating after a Coushatta man was killed in a De Soto Parish crash Saturday afternoon. Louisiana State Police are investigating after a Coushatta man was killed in a De Soto Parish crash Saturday afternoon. Update: Tornado threat decreases as flood threat continues. Update: Tornado threat decreases...
q973radio.com
Louisiana City on Track to Have Highest Homicide Rate in America
Spoiler alert: It’s not Shreveport. While typically the conversation around our neck of the woods would lead many to believe that Shreveport could be the city in question, however, I bet you can guess the city on your second try. Sad news today out of the bottom of our...
KTBS
MPC to consider redevelopment of old school site in Lakeside
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A request to rezone property in the Lakeside neighborhood for a mixed income housing development will be considered Wednesday by the Shreveport Metropolitan Planning Commission, board Chairman Bill Robertson said Tuesday in a news release. Beechwood Residential, a Baton Rouge development firm, wants to build 60 one-,...
KSLA
Benton woman, her attorney fail to show up in court
BENTON, La. (KSLA) — A Benton woman who is accused of selling goods to dozens of women nationally and not delivering them was scheduled to be back in court Tuesday, Jan. 3. The Bossier Parish clerk of court’s office told KSLA News 12 that 23-year-old Bailey Baker paid bond on eight counts of illegal use of counterfeit trademark in September.
Shreveport Carjacking Turns Deadly on New Year’s Eve
Shreveport Police Violent Crimes Detectives have an investigation underway into what information says is a carjacking turned deadly. On December 31, 2022, just before 1:45 a.m., Shreveport Police Patrol officers were dispatched to 3215 Knight Street on reports of a shooting. Officers located a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot injuries. Despite the Shreveport Fire Department’s efforts, the man was pronounced deceased on scene.
KTBS
Villa Norte shooting victim named
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man shot and killed in north Shreveport late Sunday has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Jeremiah Kelly, 19, of Shreveport, was found suffering from several gunshot wounds just after 6 p.m. at the Villa Norte Apartments in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street. That runs north off North Hearne Avenue just west of North Market Street.
gocentenary.com
Alana Jones, Ladies Basketball
Sophomore G Alana Jones (Shreveport, La.) had a big weekend as she helped lead the Ladies to their first victory of the season (68-62 on Saturday at home over Austin College) and had a pair of big games. She led the Ladies with 17 points and 12 rebounds against Dallas on Dec. 30 in 34 minutes with two steals for her third double-double of the season, recorded her sixth double-figure scoring game as well as sixth double-digit rebounding effort. In Saturday's NYE win over the 'Roos, she just missed another double-double as she scored nine points and grabbed 13 rebounds with a team-high five assists, two steals, and blocked a shot in 28 minutes of action.
Flash Flooding & Severe Storms Strike Shreveport and Bossier City
The weather has started off 2023 with heavy storms across the Shreveport and Bossier area. Before the day even got started on January 2nd, weather forecasters and storm chasers were paying attention to the Shreveport area. Multiple forecasts expected storms storms to come through in the early afternoon, and there...
ktalnews.com
Man sustained minor injuries in Market Street shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened just before overnight on North Market Street. SPD responded to shots fired call at 1906 North Market St. just before 3 a.m. Tuesday. The victim told police that he was walking near Popeyes on N....
KSLA
Housefire in Shreveport extinguished by 5 fire units
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Fire Department fire crews were dispatched at 7:58PM on Saturday to the 1600 block of Mayhaw Circle to a reported single-story wood framed house fire. The first unit on the scene reportedly saw smoke coming from the right side of the house. Firefighters were able...
KTBS
Shooting at apartment sends one to the hospital
SHREVEPORT, La. - A shooting in Shreveport sends one person to the hospital. Police tell us a 19-year-old man was shot in the upper left chest and his stomach. It happened just after 6 p.m., at the Villa Norte Apartments in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street. The man was...
