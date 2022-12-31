ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns vs. Commanders Week 17: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Lines

By Nathaniel Marrero
The Washington Commanders are potentially a win away from clinching a playoff spot in the penultimate game of the season.

When the Washington Commanders traded for Carson Wentz in March, they believed he’d be the quarterback that propelled them to the playoffs .

Now, with a playoff berth on the line, Wentz can prove Washington right on Sunday when they host the Cleveland Browns.

Wentz will be making his first start since Oct. 13, when the Commanders beat the Chicago Bears. Wentz was 2-4 before a fractured ring finger on his right hand put him on injured reserve.

In Wentz’s absence, Taylor Heinicke went 5-3-1. In his last three starts, Heinicke was 0-2-1 with five turnovers. After an interception and fumble in the second half of a 37-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Christmas Eve, Heinicke got benched for Wentz. Wentz completed 12 of his 16 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown.

On Wednesday, Washington announced Wentz would start on New Year's Day against the Browns.

“I think seeing the way he played (and) how he handled things,” head coach Ron Rivera said of naming Wentz the starter . “I think where we are right now, I'm looking for a little bit of a spark, a little something different and I think now's a good opportunity for it.”

Cleveland got eliminated from playoff contention after a 17-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Christmas Eve. The Browns have gone 2-2 since Deshaun Watson’s return from his 11-game suspension.

“The Browns are no slouch,” Wentz said . “They're a good team. Their defense plays fast. They got some playmakers over there that we have to account for that can make life really difficult. So they're a good team.”

Washington is a win and some help away from clinching the No. 7 seed in the NFC.

Antonio Gibson is out for Washington on Sunday , while Benjamin St-Juste and Kamren Curl’s status is still undecided.

WHAT : Washington Commanders (7-7-1) vs. Cleveland Browns (6-9)

WHERE : FedEx Field, Summerfield, Maryland (82,000)

WHEN : Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, 1:00 p.m. ET

TELEVISION : FOX | FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO : WMAL 105.9

BETTING via SI SportsBook

SPREAD : Commanders 1.5

TOTAL : 40.5 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE : Commanders -133, Browns +110

