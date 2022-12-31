ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, OH

WTRF- 7News

Ohio court must reconsider 65-year prison sentence for nursing home thief

Above: Susan Gwynne’s sentencing hearing in 2016 COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The 65-year prison sentence of a former Columbus woman who stole more than 3,000 items from nursing home residents must be reconsidered, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled last month. For the second time, the state’s highest court reversed a lower court’s decision to sentence […]
OHIO STATE
unioncountydailydigital.com

What Should Be Done With The Old Kroger Building?

MARYSVILLE – The Marysville City Council generally conducts its annual organizational meeting and first work session of any given year on the first Monday in January, but as today – the first Monday of 2023 – is a national holiday in recognition of New Year’s Day, the M.C.C. organizational meeting and work session has been moved back one day to Tuesday, January 3 at the Police and Court Facility, 1250 W. 5th St. The organizational meeting is to start at 6:30 p.m., followed by the work session at 7 p.m.
MARYSVILLE, OH
countynewsonline.org

Felony Sentencing Report Open for Public Comment

The Ohio Criminal Sentencing Commission is accepting public comment on its recommendations to improve clarity and reduce complexity for felony sentencing in the state. The Criminal Sentencing Commission recently released a report that details the current felony sentencing system and how it has evolved since being established through law in 1996. The 80-page document details 12 specific adjustments the Sentencing Commission believes would restructure the system to be more fair and consistent.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Medina County Courthouse Ribbon Cutting

MEDINA – City and County officials came together on December 20, 2022 to hold a ribbon cutting and celebrate the opening of the new courthouse on the square. “The ribbon cutting was a culmination of about five years of work by a whole team of people,” said County Commissioner Bill Hutson.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
Mount Vernon News

Deer harvest in Knox County in top 10 for gun, youth seasons

Knox County was in the top 10 for deer harvests in both the extra weekend of deer gun hunting on Dec. 17 and 18 and during the two-day special youth hunting season in November, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Hunters in Knox County...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Statewide alert for Mansfield homicide suspect

MANSFIELD, Ohio —The Mansfield Police Department has issued a statewide alert for a homicide suspect. According to police reports, officers were called to the Quality Inn & Suites on Trimble Road around 11:00 a.m. on reports of shots fired. A 16-year-old teen, authorities say, was found dead from multiple...
MANSFIELD, OH
Mount Vernon News

DeWine reappoints Garner to Ohioana Library Board

COLUMBUS – Gov. Mike DeWine recently reappointed Mount Vernon resident Carol Garner to serve another four-year term as a member of the Board of Trustees for the Ohioana Library. Garner, wife of retired Knox County Court of Common Pleas Judge Otho Eyster, served as the CEO for The Columbus Council on World Affairs for 20 years and is currently employed by Road Scholar as a group leader for their tours to Cuba.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio inmate dies after ‘serious injury’ at prison

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are investigating a death at a Marion correctional center after a 55-year-old was airlifted to Grant Medical Center. Officers responded to the Multi-County Correctional Center at 1514 Victory Rd. on Monday at 7:33 a.m. after report of a “serious injury,” according to the Marion Police Department. Authorities transported Greg Bunker, […]
MARION, OH
Galion Inquirer

GALION POLICE REPORTS

A report on a sexual assault was reported at Galion Community Hospital. There was an accident involving a semi and car near US Route 30. Galion Building and Loan reported a suspicious person. H&R Wolf reported an attempted theft. A male was arrested on a warrant on Third Avenue. Dec....
GALION, OH
Mount Vernon News

Danville police blotter Dec. 7-13

Incident description: A 23-year-old from Marengo was issued a traffic citation for passing a stopped school bus. Incident description: Conducted a DARE class for fifth-grade students. Date: 12/08/22. Street name: Danville. Incident description: A 20-year-old male from Millersburg was issued a traffic citation for speeding. Date: 12/09/22. Street name: Twp....
DANVILLE, OH
13abc.com

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signs several bills into law

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed several bills into law on Monday. According to a statement released by Gov. DeWine, the following bills were enacted:. Senate Bill 33, sponsored by Senators Jay Hottinger and Andrew O. Brenner, modifies the law governing community reinvestment areas and expands the income tax deduction allowed for contributions to Ohio’s 529 education savings plans to include contributions to 529 plans established by other states.
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Shootout suspect who fled Columbus hospital arrested

The suspect escaped from Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital at 2200 W. Broad St. in Columbus shortly after 8 p.m. on Dec. 29, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken from Crawford County Jail to the hospital on Dec. 20.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Cambridge Police Need Assistance Identifying Male Suspect

The Cambridge Police Department needs the public’s help to identify a male suspect in an attempted robbery. The incident took place December 21 at the Highland Market. Along with identifying the male in the photo they are also asking for help identifying the female in the picture as a witness. She’s not considered a suspect.
CAMBRIDGE, OH

