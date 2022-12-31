Read full article on original website
Ohio court must reconsider 65-year prison sentence for nursing home thief
Above: Susan Gwynne’s sentencing hearing in 2016 COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The 65-year prison sentence of a former Columbus woman who stole more than 3,000 items from nursing home residents must be reconsidered, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled last month. For the second time, the state’s highest court reversed a lower court’s decision to sentence […]
unioncountydailydigital.com
What Should Be Done With The Old Kroger Building?
MARYSVILLE – The Marysville City Council generally conducts its annual organizational meeting and first work session of any given year on the first Monday in January, but as today – the first Monday of 2023 – is a national holiday in recognition of New Year’s Day, the M.C.C. organizational meeting and work session has been moved back one day to Tuesday, January 3 at the Police and Court Facility, 1250 W. 5th St. The organizational meeting is to start at 6:30 p.m., followed by the work session at 7 p.m.
countynewsonline.org
Felony Sentencing Report Open for Public Comment
The Ohio Criminal Sentencing Commission is accepting public comment on its recommendations to improve clarity and reduce complexity for felony sentencing in the state. The Criminal Sentencing Commission recently released a report that details the current felony sentencing system and how it has evolved since being established through law in 1996. The 80-page document details 12 specific adjustments the Sentencing Commission believes would restructure the system to be more fair and consistent.
Medina County Courthouse Ribbon Cutting
MEDINA – City and County officials came together on December 20, 2022 to hold a ribbon cutting and celebrate the opening of the new courthouse on the square. “The ribbon cutting was a culmination of about five years of work by a whole team of people,” said County Commissioner Bill Hutson.
Mount Vernon News
Deer harvest in Knox County in top 10 for gun, youth seasons
Knox County was in the top 10 for deer harvests in both the extra weekend of deer gun hunting on Dec. 17 and 18 and during the two-day special youth hunting season in November, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Hunters in Knox County...
cwcolumbus.com
Police investigating if escapee is responsible for Ohio electric substation shootings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An escaped inmate from Twin Valley Behavioral Health on Broad Street is back in custody after his arrest late Sunday in West Virginia. The intense search for Jacob Davidson is over, but the capture may be just the beginning of a twisted and dangerous case for investigators.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Statewide alert for Mansfield homicide suspect
MANSFIELD, Ohio —The Mansfield Police Department has issued a statewide alert for a homicide suspect. According to police reports, officers were called to the Quality Inn & Suites on Trimble Road around 11:00 a.m. on reports of shots fired. A 16-year-old teen, authorities say, was found dead from multiple...
WSYX ABC6
Franklin County courts removed 3 children from suspected twins' abductor's care
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Suspected child abductor Nalah Jackson will face a judge Tuesday in Indianapolis after Columbus Police say she kidnapped a pair of twins less than a week before Christmas. Police say Jackson stole the car of a door dash driver while five-month-old Kason and Kyair Thomas were in the backseat.
Mount Vernon News
DeWine reappoints Garner to Ohioana Library Board
COLUMBUS – Gov. Mike DeWine recently reappointed Mount Vernon resident Carol Garner to serve another four-year term as a member of the Board of Trustees for the Ohioana Library. Garner, wife of retired Knox County Court of Common Pleas Judge Otho Eyster, served as the CEO for The Columbus Council on World Affairs for 20 years and is currently employed by Road Scholar as a group leader for their tours to Cuba.
Ohio inmate dies after ‘serious injury’ at prison
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are investigating a death at a Marion correctional center after a 55-year-old was airlifted to Grant Medical Center. Officers responded to the Multi-County Correctional Center at 1514 Victory Rd. on Monday at 7:33 a.m. after report of a “serious injury,” according to the Marion Police Department. Authorities transported Greg Bunker, […]
Galion Inquirer
GALION POLICE REPORTS
A report on a sexual assault was reported at Galion Community Hospital. There was an accident involving a semi and car near US Route 30. Galion Building and Loan reported a suspicious person. H&R Wolf reported an attempted theft. A male was arrested on a warrant on Third Avenue. Dec....
WKYC
Machete used to murder clerk at Ohio Dollar Tree store; style of knife is becoming weapon of choice for criminals
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — A New Year's Day murder shocked the quiet town of Upper Sandusky when a man armed with a machete killed a recent college graduate. Keris Reibel was working as a cashier at a Dollar Tree store when police say Columbus resident Bethel Berkele walked into the store waving a machete, killing the 22-year-old.
Mount Vernon News
Danville police blotter Dec. 7-13
Incident description: A 23-year-old from Marengo was issued a traffic citation for passing a stopped school bus. Incident description: Conducted a DARE class for fifth-grade students. Date: 12/08/22. Street name: Danville. Incident description: A 20-year-old male from Millersburg was issued a traffic citation for speeding. Date: 12/09/22. Street name: Twp....
13abc.com
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signs several bills into law
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed several bills into law on Monday. According to a statement released by Gov. DeWine, the following bills were enacted:. Senate Bill 33, sponsored by Senators Jay Hottinger and Andrew O. Brenner, modifies the law governing community reinvestment areas and expands the income tax deduction allowed for contributions to Ohio’s 529 education savings plans to include contributions to 529 plans established by other states.
Shootout suspect who fled Columbus hospital arrested
The suspect escaped from Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital at 2200 W. Broad St. in Columbus shortly after 8 p.m. on Dec. 29, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken from Crawford County Jail to the hospital on Dec. 20.
Upper Sandusky man charged with killing Dollar Tree store cashier Sunday
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect information from aGoFundMe started by Riebel's husband's family and information from the suspect's arraignment Tuesday. Police have charged a 27-year-old Upper Sandusky man with murder after they say he killed a female employee at a Dollar...
WHIZ
Cambridge Police Need Assistance Identifying Male Suspect
The Cambridge Police Department needs the public’s help to identify a male suspect in an attempted robbery. The incident took place December 21 at the Highland Market. Along with identifying the male in the photo they are also asking for help identifying the female in the picture as a witness. She’s not considered a suspect.
Mount Vernon News
Historic glass making company in Mount Vernon has closed its doors after 132 years in business
After 132 years of serving Knox County's glass needs, Strang Glass has closed. This family-owned business's storied history goes back to Lafe Strang, great-grandfather to current owner Jeff Ulery. The business started as something other than a glass manufacturer. When Strang left Fredricktown in 1889 and moved to Mount Vernon,...
Two people accused of stealing eight pairs of shoes from store near Hilliard
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking to identify a man and woman accused of stealing shoes from a retail store near Hilliard. CPD says on Dec. 13 at 10:45 a.m., the man and woman went to a store on the 1800 block of Hilliard Rome Road where they allegedly stole eight pairs of […]
From marijuana to tax cuts: What Ohio lawmakers might pass in the next two years
COLUMBUS, Ohio—When state lawmakers begin the 135th General Assembly session next Tuesday, Republicans will aim to use their record-setting majorities to pass an ambitiously conservative agenda ranging from expanding school vouchers to reducing – or even eliminating – the state’s income tax. Under a legislative redistricting...
