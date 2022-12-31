MARYSVILLE – The Marysville City Council generally conducts its annual organizational meeting and first work session of any given year on the first Monday in January, but as today – the first Monday of 2023 – is a national holiday in recognition of New Year’s Day, the M.C.C. organizational meeting and work session has been moved back one day to Tuesday, January 3 at the Police and Court Facility, 1250 W. 5th St. The organizational meeting is to start at 6:30 p.m., followed by the work session at 7 p.m.

