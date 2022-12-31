Read full article on original website
Mount Vernon News
Historic glass making company in Mount Vernon has closed its doors after 132 years in business
After 132 years of serving Knox County's glass needs, Strang Glass has closed. This family-owned business's storied history goes back to Lafe Strang, great-grandfather to current owner Jeff Ulery. The business started as something other than a glass manufacturer. When Strang left Fredricktown in 1889 and moved to Mount Vernon,...
Mount Vernon News
A look back at 2022: Mount Vernon fixes brick streets, increases police pay to retain officers in 2022
In 2022, the Mount Vernon News brought readers coverage of the city’s activities, from street repair projects to clean-up efforts from a storm. Here’s a recap of some of the issues we covered:. Mayor and city council. Mount Vernon City Council approved pay raises and spent money fixing...
Mount Vernon News
Utility reorganization enables cross-training, supervision
Mount Vernon is shifting positions and changing job titles to reorganize its Water and Wastewater Department. The city is following a similar process used to restructure the Public Works Department. In addition to the top-level director who already reports to Rick Dzik, safety-service director, an assistant utilities director will be...
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in Ohio
From scenic lakes in the north to mountains and rolling hills in the south, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Ohio and it comes as no surprise that there are also many beautiful restaurants located here too.
Mount Vernon News
Ohio small business owners expect similar concerns in 2023 as they faced in 2022
(The Center Square) – Not much will change in the new year for small businesses around Ohio, according to a new report released by the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB). The survey of the state’s small business owners from NFIB shows inflation and labor are expected to continue...
4 Affordable weekend Gateways In Ohio
Ohio is a beautiful state with a wide variety of landscapes and attractions. From the rolling hills of the Appalachian Mountains to the sandy beaches of Lake Erie, Ohio has something to offer for everyone. If you're looking for a quick and affordable getaway, there are plenty of options within the state. Here are four affordable weekend getaways in Ohio:
morrowcountysentinel.com
Mt. Gilead resident donates quilts
On Nov. 22, little Miss Cora Lantini, marched into OhioHealth Marion General Hospital in her pink princess high heels to celebrate her third birthday with her mom Kinzie of Galion and grandma Kim Porter of Mt. Gilead. Cora had a rough start on Nov. 22, 2019, when mom went into...
Mount Vernon News
Ohio sees online job postings jump by 8,500
The number of Ohio job listings posted online increased by 8,503 ads from Sep. 14 through Oct. 13. According to a release from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, a total of 69,433 job openings were posted online to the Central Ohio Online network during the month-long period, representing an increase of 8,503 ads from the previous reporting period and an increase of 15,973 ads compared to the same period of the prior year.
sciotopost.com
ODNR Hiring for Ohio Wildlife Officers
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Applications are being accepted now through Sunday, Jan. 29 for the next Ohio Wildlife Officer training school, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The Division of Wildlife is seeking to fill up to 15 wildlife officer positions throughout Ohio and training begins in August 2023.
Mount Vernon News
DeWine reappoints Garner to Ohioana Library Board
COLUMBUS – Gov. Mike DeWine recently reappointed Mount Vernon resident Carol Garner to serve another four-year term as a member of the Board of Trustees for the Ohioana Library. Garner, wife of retired Knox County Court of Common Pleas Judge Otho Eyster, served as the CEO for The Columbus Council on World Affairs for 20 years and is currently employed by Road Scholar as a group leader for their tours to Cuba.
WFMJ.com
Minimum wage for tipped, non-tipped employees rises in Ohio
Some Ohio workers are getting a boost in their pay as the state's minimum wage rose for the new year. Non-tipped employees will now make $10.10 per hour, an 80-cent increase over 2022. Tipped employees will also get a bump in pay by 40 cents. Their minimum wage is now...
addictedtovacation.com
15+ Ohio Day Trip Destinations & Why They’re The Best!
Ohio can be an interesting place to visit for travelers and even for people within the state. What are the best day trips to take in Ohio?. Ohio has several great day trip destinations, including Cleveland for history and art, Columbus for a great art museum as well as the biggest college in the state, and Athens for a college and a bit older crowd with lots of nightlife and a vibrant waterfront.
Mount Vernon News
Mary Catherine Schlairet
MOUNT VERNON – Mary Catherine Schlairet, 82, of Mount Vernon, passed away surrounded by her family on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Knox Community Hospital. She was born on Oct. 31, 1940, in Danville to the late Elmer “Pete” and Margaret (Cagnon) Blubaugh. Mary was a member...
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in Ohio
If skiing, snowboarding, and ice skating just aren't your things, you can still enjoy a thrilling winter adventure in Ohio on these bumper cars on ice. Bumper cars on ice have been popping up as attractions all over the country this holiday season. If you're looking for a unique one-of-a-kind winter activity this is it.
spectrumnews1.com
Rail enthusiasts remain optimistic on future of Ohio Corridor
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thea Ewing, MORPC Chief Regional Development Officer, said in the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission's letter to the Federal Railroad Administration, they focused on a number of potential routes for central Ohio to be connected to other parts of our state and beyond. “I'm really excited and...
WFMJ.com
Updated Ohio pet law requires proper feeding, outlaws gas chamber euthanizing
Ohio is increasing the penalties for companion animal cruelty and prohibiting the use of gas chambers to euthanize companion animals. Governor Mike DeWine on Monday signed Senate Bill 164, co-sponsored by Senators Kenny Yuko (D-Richmond Heights) and Jay Hottinger (R-Newark). The law prohibits confining companion animals, such as any cat,...
Ohio crash closes U.S. Route, powerlines across road
UPDATE: U.S. Route 250 is open in both directions. A crash in Ohio has closed U.S. Route 250 in both directions. The crash happened at Deersville Road and powerlines are currently across the roadway. DOT anticipates the road to be closed for several hours. Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route. According to Ohio […]
4 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). In addition to fresh produce, Smith Farm Market offers delicious baked goods, including excellent pies. Locals love their Dutch apple, banana cream, coconut cream, and blackberry pies. They're also known for Grandma Sally's pies (Grandma Sally is the grandmother of one of the owners, and these pies are made from her recipes), which are one-crust pies filled with fresh in-season fruits and berries. Smith Farm Market also has delectable cookies (try the pumpkin spice or chewy caramel pecan), fudge (samples are available!), brownies, and cheesecakes.
WSYX ABC6
Police investigating if escapee is responsible for Ohio electric substation shootings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An escaped inmate from Twin Valley Behavioral Health on Broad Street is back in custody after his arrest late Sunday in West Virginia. The intense search for Jacob Davidson is over, but the capture may be just the beginning of a twisted and dangerous case for investigators.
Ohio first loves reconnect after a half century apart
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Hal and Mary Ellen fell in love nearly six decades ago, but life got in the way. A perfect composition takes time. “How did we do that … yes, you had your arms crossed,” Dr. Hall Benson and Mary Ellen Martin sat on their piano bench trying to recreate how they […]
