Mount Vernon, OH

Mount Vernon News

Utility reorganization enables cross-training, supervision

Mount Vernon is shifting positions and changing job titles to reorganize its Water and Wastewater Department. The city is following a similar process used to restructure the Public Works Department. In addition to the top-level director who already reports to Rick Dzik, safety-service director, an assistant utilities director will be...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
LIFE_HACKS

4 Affordable weekend Gateways In Ohio

Ohio is a beautiful state with a wide variety of landscapes and attractions. From the rolling hills of the Appalachian Mountains to the sandy beaches of Lake Erie, Ohio has something to offer for everyone. If you're looking for a quick and affordable getaway, there are plenty of options within the state. Here are four affordable weekend getaways in Ohio:
OHIO STATE
morrowcountysentinel.com

Mt. Gilead resident donates quilts

On Nov. 22, little Miss Cora Lantini, marched into OhioHealth Marion General Hospital in her pink princess high heels to celebrate her third birthday with her mom Kinzie of Galion and grandma Kim Porter of Mt. Gilead. Cora had a rough start on Nov. 22, 2019, when mom went into...
MOUNT GILEAD, OH
Mount Vernon News

Ohio sees online job postings jump by 8,500

The number of Ohio job listings posted online increased by 8,503 ads from Sep. 14 through Oct. 13. According to a release from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, a total of 69,433 job openings were posted online to the Central Ohio Online network during the month-long period, representing an increase of 8,503 ads from the previous reporting period and an increase of 15,973 ads compared to the same period of the prior year.
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

ODNR Hiring for Ohio Wildlife Officers

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Applications are being accepted now through Sunday, Jan. 29 for the next Ohio Wildlife Officer training school, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The Division of Wildlife is seeking to fill up to 15 wildlife officer positions throughout Ohio and training begins in August 2023.
OHIO STATE
Mount Vernon News

DeWine reappoints Garner to Ohioana Library Board

COLUMBUS – Gov. Mike DeWine recently reappointed Mount Vernon resident Carol Garner to serve another four-year term as a member of the Board of Trustees for the Ohioana Library. Garner, wife of retired Knox County Court of Common Pleas Judge Otho Eyster, served as the CEO for The Columbus Council on World Affairs for 20 years and is currently employed by Road Scholar as a group leader for their tours to Cuba.
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Minimum wage for tipped, non-tipped employees rises in Ohio

Some Ohio workers are getting a boost in their pay as the state's minimum wage rose for the new year. Non-tipped employees will now make $10.10 per hour, an 80-cent increase over 2022. Tipped employees will also get a bump in pay by 40 cents. Their minimum wage is now...
OHIO STATE
addictedtovacation.com

15+ Ohio Day Trip Destinations & Why They’re The Best!

Ohio can be an interesting place to visit for travelers and even for people within the state. What are the best day trips to take in Ohio?. Ohio has several great day trip destinations, including Cleveland for history and art, Columbus for a great art museum as well as the biggest college in the state, and Athens for a college and a bit older crowd with lots of nightlife and a vibrant waterfront.
OHIO STATE
Mount Vernon News

Mary Catherine Schlairet

MOUNT VERNON – Mary Catherine Schlairet, 82, of Mount Vernon, passed away surrounded by her family on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Knox Community Hospital. She was born on Oct. 31, 1940, in Danville to the late Elmer “Pete” and Margaret (Cagnon) Blubaugh. Mary was a member...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Travel Maven

These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in Ohio

If skiing, snowboarding, and ice skating just aren't your things, you can still enjoy a thrilling winter adventure in Ohio on these bumper cars on ice. Bumper cars on ice have been popping up as attractions all over the country this holiday season. If you're looking for a unique one-of-a-kind winter activity this is it.
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Rail enthusiasts remain optimistic on future of Ohio Corridor

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thea Ewing, MORPC Chief Regional Development Officer, said in the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission's letter to the Federal Railroad Administration, they focused on a number of potential routes for central Ohio to be connected to other parts of our state and beyond. “I'm really excited and...
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Updated Ohio pet law requires proper feeding, outlaws gas chamber euthanizing

Ohio is increasing the penalties for companion animal cruelty and prohibiting the use of gas chambers to euthanize companion animals. Governor Mike DeWine on Monday signed Senate Bill 164, co-sponsored by Senators Kenny Yuko (D-Richmond Heights) and Jay Hottinger (R-Newark). The law prohibits confining companion animals, such as any cat,...
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio crash closes U.S. Route, powerlines across road

UPDATE: U.S. Route 250 is open in both directions. A crash in Ohio has closed U.S. Route 250 in both directions. The crash happened at Deersville Road and powerlines are currently across the roadway. DOT anticipates the road to be closed for several hours. Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.  According to Ohio […]
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). In addition to fresh produce, Smith Farm Market offers delicious baked goods, including excellent pies. Locals love their Dutch apple, banana cream, coconut cream, and blackberry pies. They're also known for Grandma Sally's pies (Grandma Sally is the grandmother of one of the owners, and these pies are made from her recipes), which are one-crust pies filled with fresh in-season fruits and berries. Smith Farm Market also has delectable cookies (try the pumpkin spice or chewy caramel pecan), fudge (samples are available!), brownies, and cheesecakes.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio first loves reconnect after a half century apart

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Hal and Mary Ellen fell in love nearly six decades ago, but life got in the way. A perfect composition takes time. “How did we do that … yes, you had your arms crossed,” Dr. Hall Benson and Mary Ellen Martin sat on their piano bench trying to recreate how they […]
OHIO STATE

