Mount Vernon News
Sheriff's Sale Case #19FR09-0276
UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES FIDUCARIES, DEVISEES AND DONEES OF GLEN R ANDERSON, et al. By virtue of an order of sale TWO (2) Judgement(s) issued out of the Court of Common Pleas of Knox County, Ohio, and to me directed, I will offer for sale at REALAUCTION.COM on Friday, JANUARY 20, 2023 beginning at 10:00 a.m., on said day, the following Real Estate:
Mount Vernon News
Historic glass making company in Mount Vernon has closed its doors after 132 years in business
After 132 years of serving Knox County's glass needs, Strang Glass has closed. This family-owned business's storied history goes back to Lafe Strang, great-grandfather to current owner Jeff Ulery. The business started as something other than a glass manufacturer. When Strang left Fredricktown in 1889 and moved to Mount Vernon,...
Mount Vernon News
David Ray Craig
MOUNT VERNON – David Ray Craig, 74, of Gahanna and formerly of Columbus, Ohio, passed peacefully Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Sage Park Assisted Living & Memory Care in Gahanna. Dave was born Nov. 14, 1948, in Athens, Ohio, the son of the late Robert & Ethel (Liskey) Craig....
unioncountydailydigital.com
What Should Be Done With The Old Kroger Building?
MARYSVILLE – The Marysville City Council generally conducts its annual organizational meeting and first work session of any given year on the first Monday in January, but as today – the first Monday of 2023 – is a national holiday in recognition of New Year’s Day, the M.C.C. organizational meeting and work session has been moved back one day to Tuesday, January 3 at the Police and Court Facility, 1250 W. 5th St. The organizational meeting is to start at 6:30 p.m., followed by the work session at 7 p.m.
crawfordcountynow.com
Accused murderer arraigned…no apparent connection to victim
UPPER SANDUSKY—Bethel Bekele, 27, of Upper Sandusky, made his initial appearance in the Wyandot County Municipal Court Tuesday. Bekele is charged with one count of murder, an unclassified felony punishable with up to life in prison. Bekele is charged with the New Year’s Day death of Keris Dilgard Riebel....
WKYC
Machete used to murder clerk at Ohio Dollar Tree store; style of knife is becoming weapon of choice for criminals
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — A New Year's Day murder shocked the quiet town of Upper Sandusky when a man armed with a machete killed a recent college graduate. Keris Reibel was working as a cashier at a Dollar Tree store when police say Columbus resident Bethel Berkele walked into the store waving a machete, killing the 22-year-old.
Galion Inquirer
UCT Bucyrus Council #334 serves annual Christmas dinner
United Commercial Travelers (UCT) Bucyrus Council # 334 served an annual Christmas Dinner to 162 individuals served by the Crawford County Board of DD, staff and providers on Friday, December 16 at noon, at Trillium Event Center. Mary Morton, President for Bucyrus Council of UCT, shared that this year is...
Mount Vernon News
Deer harvest in Knox County in top 10 for gun, youth seasons
Knox County was in the top 10 for deer harvests in both the extra weekend of deer gun hunting on Dec. 17 and 18 and during the two-day special youth hunting season in November, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Hunters in Knox County...
myfox28columbus.com
Police investigating if escapee is responsible for Ohio electric substation shootings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An escaped inmate from Twin Valley Behavioral Health on Broad Street is back in custody after his arrest late Sunday in West Virginia. The intense search for Jacob Davidson is over, but the capture may be just the beginning of a twisted and dangerous case for investigators.
WHIZ
Cambridge Police Need Assistance Identifying Male Suspect
The Cambridge Police Department needs the public’s help to identify a male suspect in an attempted robbery. The incident took place December 21 at the Highland Market. Along with identifying the male in the photo they are also asking for help identifying the female in the picture as a witness. She’s not considered a suspect.
Experts predict lower gas prices in 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a year of record-high gas prices, analysts are forecasting relief for Ohioans in 2023. Barring any major catastrophes, petroleum analysts at GasBuddy.com don’t expect the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas to rise above $4 per gallon, but it could come close. Gas prices in Columbus peaked […]
Escaped Ohio inmate arrested by state police in West Virginia
CHAPMANVILLE, West Virginia — An Ohio inmate who escaped custody in Columbus last week was captured by state police in West Virginia late Sunday evening. Jacob Davidson, 38, was arrested by state police in Chapmanville, West Virginia, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 29, Davidson...
Mount Vernon News
DeWine reappoints Garner to Ohioana Library Board
COLUMBUS – Gov. Mike DeWine recently reappointed Mount Vernon resident Carol Garner to serve another four-year term as a member of the Board of Trustees for the Ohioana Library. Garner, wife of retired Knox County Court of Common Pleas Judge Otho Eyster, served as the CEO for The Columbus Council on World Affairs for 20 years and is currently employed by Road Scholar as a group leader for their tours to Cuba.
Ohio inmate dies after ‘serious injury’ at prison
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are investigating a death at a Marion correctional center after a 55-year-old was airlifted to Grant Medical Center. Officers responded to the Multi-County Correctional Center at 1514 Victory Rd. on Monday at 7:33 a.m. after report of a “serious injury,” according to the Marion Police Department. Authorities transported Greg Bunker, […]
crawfordcountynow.com
Police release identity of victim and suspect in Dollar Tree murder
UPPER SANDUSKY—On January 01, 2023, at 4:25 PM, the Upper Sandusky Police Department was dispatched to Dollar Tree for a man waving a machete around inside the store and had struck an employee. Before police arrived, the suspect left the store. Officers arrived and found 22-year-old Keris L. Riebel...
Upper Sandusky man charged with killing Dollar Tree store cashier Sunday
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect information from aGoFundMe started by Riebel's husband's family and information from the suspect's arraignment Tuesday. Police have charged a 27-year-old Upper Sandusky man with murder after they say he killed a female employee at a Dollar...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Statewide alert for Mansfield homicide suspect
MANSFIELD, Ohio —The Mansfield Police Department has issued a statewide alert for a homicide suspect. According to police reports, officers were called to the Quality Inn & Suites on Trimble Road around 11:00 a.m. on reports of shots fired. A 16-year-old teen, authorities say, was found dead from multiple...
crawfordcountynow.com
Community rallies around family of murder victim
UPPER SANDUSKY—An entire community is rallying to support the family and friends of Keris Dilgard Riebel. Riebel, a 2019 graduate of Wynford High School, is being remembered as a light to all who knew her. A tribute was posted Monday on the Wynford Royals Facebook page that read:. Wynford...
theprogressortimes.com
Dollar Tree employee murdered
An employee of Dollar Tree in Upper Sandusky was found murdered there Jan. 1 following the report of a man waving a machete around inside the store. Upper Sandusky Police Department was dispatched to Dollar Tree at 4:25 p.m. that day, according to Upper Sandusky Police Chief Jared Lucas. The...
Ohio bison ranchers to star in new documentary film.
Cherokee Valley Bison Ranch of Thornville, Ohio will be featured in an upcoming documentary about the official mammal of the United States, the American bison. Cherokee Valley Ranch is a multi-generational homestead turned into a bison ranch by Jared and Carrie Starr. The ranch offers a unique opportunity for visitors to stay in real Tipi’s as they enjoy the company of beautiful bison all around.
