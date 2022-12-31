ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty Township, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WLWT 5

Police close U.S. Highway 68 in Clinton County due to a crash

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — U.S. Highway 68 is closed in both directions in Liberty Township after a crash, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The road has been closed since 8:26 a.m. according to the Ohio Department of Transportation....
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Boone County Public Library hosting multiple concerts in February

BURLINGTON, Ky. — The Boone County Public Library is hosting three concerts throughout the month of February. On Feb. 4, the Florence branch will be hosting Jose Luis Palacio Larrodera at 2 p.m. Larrodera will be playing Flamenco and Classical guitar music, including multi-lingual singing in French, Portuguese, Spanish and more.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WDTN

Crews tackle fire in Kettering garage

Crews were sent to the 900 block of East Stroop Road, between Akerman Boulevard and Mengel Drive. When crews arrived on the scene, they discovered a garage had caught fire. The garage was attached to a home.
KETTERING, OH
linknky.com

Covington’s Bourbon Haus 1841 announces permanent closure

After six years of operation in MainStrasse, Bourbon Haus 1841 has officially closed. The announcement was made in a post on the bar’s Facebook account by owner Dave Brumfield. Bourbon Haus was a featured bar on the B-Line, Northern Kentucky’s Bourbon Trail, and was one of America’s Best Bourbon...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Coroner: Second man dies after boat fire along Ohio River

DAYTON, Ky. — A second person has diedfollowing a boat fire in a marina along the Ohio River last week. According to Tuesday morning's Hamilton County Coroner's report, a person, identified only as a white man, died Sunday at UC Medical Center, with "boat fire" listed as the cause of death.
DAYTON, KY
WHIO Dayton

Dayton, Springfield businesses among 7 sued by Ohio AG

COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing seven businesses across the state, including businesses in Dayton and Springfield. “Misleading and unlawful business practices – especially those that take direct aim at customers’ wallets – will not be overlooked,” Yost said. “Ohioans work hard for their money, and we work year-round to protect it.”
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Old Scratch Pizza to open tomorrow in Beavercreek

Old Scratch Pizza is opening its third Dayton-area location at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4 in Beavercreek. The new restaurant is located at 2450 Dayton Xenia Road in the building that previously housed The Wellington Grille. The Wellington Grille’s last day of operation was June 21. Similar to...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
wnewsj.com

WPD: New shooting info received

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Police Department Investigation Unit has received new information about a Sept. 12 shooting. On Thursday, police were provided information regarding possible evidence at a residence located within the City of Wilmington, according to a release from Chief Ron Fithen. The information received stems from an active investigation into a shooting.
WILMINGTON, OH
WLWT 5

Crews are responding to a crash on US 127 and Oxford Middletown Road

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash, with multiple victims reported, on US 127 and Oxford Middletown Road. Use caution when approaching this area. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This...
OXFORD, OH
WDTN

Man, 2 children dead in Jefferson Twp. head-on collision ID’d

JEFFERSON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — The three people who died in a head-on crash in Jefferson Township on New Year’s Day have been identified. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a crash in the 5900 block of Germantown Pike on Sunday, Jan. 1 just after 7 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies learned […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
moversmakers.org

Ault Park putting $350K grant to work

It may be the middle of winter, but volunteer leaders of Ault Park are thinking about warmer weather when much of a $350,000 grant will be put to work to restore the park’s five-mile hiking trail network and make improvements to the children’s playground. “Our mission is to...
CINCINNATI, OH

