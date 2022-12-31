Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?Jack BeaversCincinnati, OH
Cold Case Files: An Ohio Grandmother Vanished Days After The New Year HolidayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDayton, OH
Top Sports Talking Head Blasted For Questioning How NFL Can Postpone MNF GameOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin's rep gives update on his condition Monday Night as Bills Bengals game is postponed after CPR was givenJames PatrickCincinnati, OH
WLWT 5
Crews temporarily close shoulder on State Route 747 for traffic maintenance
PRINCETON, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a temporary closure along State Route 747 in Liberty Township this week. According to ODOT, crews will close the shoulder of southbound State Route 747 at the end of the eastbound State Route 129 ramp on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Click...
WLWT 5
Police close U.S. Highway 68 in Clinton County due to a crash
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — U.S. Highway 68 is closed in both directions in Liberty Township after a crash, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The road has been closed since 8:26 a.m. according to the Ohio Department of Transportation....
WLWT 5
Boone County Public Library hosting multiple concerts in February
BURLINGTON, Ky. — The Boone County Public Library is hosting three concerts throughout the month of February. On Feb. 4, the Florence branch will be hosting Jose Luis Palacio Larrodera at 2 p.m. Larrodera will be playing Flamenco and Classical guitar music, including multi-lingual singing in French, Portuguese, Spanish and more.
Heavy apartment fire in Beavercreek Twp. displaces multiple people
According to Beavercreek Township fire crews on scene, the fire began just after 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1 at an apartment on Woodview Drive.
Crews tackle fire in Kettering garage
Crews were sent to the 900 block of East Stroop Road, between Akerman Boulevard and Mengel Drive. When crews arrived on the scene, they discovered a garage had caught fire. The garage was attached to a home.
linknky.com
Covington’s Bourbon Haus 1841 announces permanent closure
After six years of operation in MainStrasse, Bourbon Haus 1841 has officially closed. The announcement was made in a post on the bar’s Facebook account by owner Dave Brumfield. Bourbon Haus was a featured bar on the B-Line, Northern Kentucky’s Bourbon Trail, and was one of America’s Best Bourbon...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to a report of wires down on SR 63 at Miami Valley Gaming
LEBANON, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of wires down on SR 63 at Miami Valley Gaming Drive in Lebanon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
WLWT 5
Report of a structure fire on Hartland Boulevard in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a structure fire on Hartland Boulevard and Valleycreek Drive in Independence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Coroner: Second man dies after boat fire along Ohio River
DAYTON, Ky. — A second person has diedfollowing a boat fire in a marina along the Ohio River last week. According to Tuesday morning's Hamilton County Coroner's report, a person, identified only as a white man, died Sunday at UC Medical Center, with "boat fire" listed as the cause of death.
Dayton, Springfield businesses among 7 sued by Ohio AG
COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing seven businesses across the state, including businesses in Dayton and Springfield. “Misleading and unlawful business practices – especially those that take direct aim at customers’ wallets – will not be overlooked,” Yost said. “Ohioans work hard for their money, and we work year-round to protect it.”
WLWT 5
Assault with injury reported on Hillside Avenue in Delhi Township
CINCINNATI — Assault with injury reported on Hillside Avenue in Delhi Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
dayton.com
Old Scratch Pizza to open tomorrow in Beavercreek
Old Scratch Pizza is opening its third Dayton-area location at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4 in Beavercreek. The new restaurant is located at 2450 Dayton Xenia Road in the building that previously housed The Wellington Grille. The Wellington Grille’s last day of operation was June 21. Similar to...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported vehicle fire on I-75 in Miami Township
SPRINGBORO, Ohio — Crews responding to reported vehicle fire on I-75 in Miami Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
wnewsj.com
WPD: New shooting info received
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Police Department Investigation Unit has received new information about a Sept. 12 shooting. On Thursday, police were provided information regarding possible evidence at a residence located within the City of Wilmington, according to a release from Chief Ron Fithen. The information received stems from an active investigation into a shooting.
‘Stop using the blue boxes;’ Another area police department issues warning of increased mail theft
BEAVERCREEK — Another area police department is warning people to stop using outdoor U.S. Post Office boxes amid an increase in thefts from the boxes. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Hundreds of stolen checks recovered after investigation of mail theft in Kettering. Beavercreek police issued the public notice Tuesday after officers said...
Deadline approaching to apply for Homestead Exemption program
The Homestead Exemption program provides homeowners ages 65 and older, or those who have a permanent and total disability, a credit on their annual real estate taxes.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to a report of an apartment fire on Mack Road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of an apartment fire on Mack Road in Fairfield. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to a crash on US 127 and Oxford Middletown Road
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash, with multiple victims reported, on US 127 and Oxford Middletown Road. Use caution when approaching this area. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This...
Man, 2 children dead in Jefferson Twp. head-on collision ID’d
JEFFERSON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — The three people who died in a head-on crash in Jefferson Township on New Year’s Day have been identified. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a crash in the 5900 block of Germantown Pike on Sunday, Jan. 1 just after 7 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies learned […]
moversmakers.org
Ault Park putting $350K grant to work
It may be the middle of winter, but volunteer leaders of Ault Park are thinking about warmer weather when much of a $350,000 grant will be put to work to restore the park’s five-mile hiking trail network and make improvements to the children’s playground. “Our mission is to...
