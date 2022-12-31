Read full article on original website
koamnewsnow.com
Carl Junction woman killed in cross-median crash at Springfield
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol release details of a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday morning, 9:30 a.m., January 3, 2023, and claimed the life of a Carl Junction, Mo. woman. Troop D’s Major Crash Investigation Unit (MCIU) processed the two vehicle crash located on US-65,...
kggfradio.com
Boy Injured in Nowata County Rollover
An Afton 9 year-old is admitted to a Joplin hospital after being pinned in a semi truck crash. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the child was riding in the semi driven by 43 year-old Scott Heronemus of Afton on Nowata County Road East-West just after 1:30 p.m. yesterday afternoon. Officers learned Heronemus was driving too fast on the slick roadway and the truck slid and rolled 3-quarters of the way over and landed on its side.
Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Missouri and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
koamnewsnow.com
Power Outage: nearly 3,000 across region
KOAM-TV-7 (Joplin Region) — Storms have began as forecasted by KOAM Skywatch 7 Weather Center. 5:45 p.m. Lawrence County: Nearly 3,000 without power affecting the town of Marionville, Mo. 7:30 p.m. Lawrence County: 1,500 still without power. 7:30 p.m. Jasper County: 125 in Carl Junction. 8:15 p.m. St. Clair...
Driver identified in fatal U.S. 65 crash north of Springfield
UPDATE 1:40 P.M. — Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the woman who died in a crash earlier this morning. According to the MSHP report, Jennifer Hood, 30, of Carl Junction, Missouri, was pronounced dead by the Greene County Examiner’s Office following this morning’s crash. UPDATE 12:15 P.M. — All lanes of U.S. Highway 65 […]
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas runaway found in trunk of stolen car – Pittsburg teen arrested
PITTSBURG, Kans. — A 14-year-old girl who ran away from home is back with her family and her 18-year-old boyfriend is under arrest after police say he stole his mom’s car and was hiding the girl. Two days after Christmas Pittsburg Police took a report of a stolen...
facilitymanagement.com
Insulfoam Rebuilds Hospital Roof
A Missouri hospital rebuilds stronger after a force five tornado largely destroyed most of the St. John’s Regional Medical Center in Joplin. By using Insulfoam 15” Tapered EPS as part of the roof system on the new hospital (now known as Mercy Hospital Joplin), the resulting structure is 30% stronger than the requirements for the old hospital.
koamnewsnow.com
9-year-old pinned in semi crash; Transported to Mercy Joplin by EMS
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. - A 9-year-old was transported to Mercy Hospital in Joplin after they were pinned as a result of a crash. Just after 1:40 P.M. on Monday, January 2nd, Police responded to a personal injury collision approximately 7 miles north of Afton, Oklahoma. While on the scene, officers...
fourstateshomepage.com
Veteran opens Joplin’s newest coffee shop
JOPLIN, Mo. — If you’re a coffee drinker in the Joplin area, there’s a new option for you, but it’s unlike any other shop in the Four States. It’s called Cup O’ Joe and is located near the intersection of 9th and Maiden Lane. The business opened on Monday and is owned and operated by Eldorado Springs native, Dustin Drilling.
fourstateshomepage.com
Witnessing the Schifferdecker & Zelleken houses’ restoration
JOPLIN, Mo. — Two historical pieces of Joplin open up to the community, despite still being under construction. “What we want to do is to tell the story of these two families,” said Brad Belk, Director of Joplin Historical Neighborhoods, Inc. Around 50 people showed up to tour...
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma couple accused of transporting 32lbs of pot
SARCOXIE, Mo. — Two people from Oklahoma City were arrested on Saturday when authorities say they made a large drug bust during a traffic stop. A K-9 deputy stopped a car around 10 AM on New Year’s Eve at a Sarcoxie Kum and Go for a registration violation, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies arrested the occupants of the vehicle, Wylette Overton, 31, and Rodrick Richey, 33, both of Oklahoma City.
News On 6
Nearly 20 Old Wallets Found During Renovation Of Historic Coffeyville Theater
More than a dozen wallets from the 1950s were discovered inside an old theater in Coffeyville, Kansas. Now, something old is new again, and it's offering comfort to a woman who recently lost her husband. Coffeyville's Midland Theater is undergoing multi-million dollar renovations right now and the discovery during construction...
koamnewsnow.com
Freeman announces its first baby of 2023
JOPLIN, Mo. - Freeman Health System recently announced its first baby of the new year, Dustin J. Doctors say Dustin was born at 11:19 am Sunday, January 1, 2023, at the Freeman West campus. He weighed 8 pounds and 0.7 ounces and measured 21.3 inches in length. His parents, Laura...
fourstateshomepage.com
NYE at Downstream Casino Resort
QUAPAW, Okla. — A local casino is providing the space, yet again this year, for people to ring in the new year. “Downstream Casino Resort” has been prepping for the past several days for New Year’s Eve, and they’re anticipating a big crowd tonight. Representatives say...
koamnewsnow.com
Joplin begins taking bids for City's Homelessness Strategic Plan
JOPLIN, Mo. - The City of Joplin says it will begin accepting bid proposals until March 1st to acquire services for the Joplin Homelessness Strategic Plan. Officials say the City of Joplin along with partners intend to better align and leverage resources toward solutions to better address the most vulnerable homeless and at-risk individuals and households, along with associated impacts of homelessness on our community.
