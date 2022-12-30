Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wvlt.tv
Preschool teacher threw chair at 3-year-old girl: deputies
WARTRACE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A preschool teacher in Bedford County was arrested last Wednesday after police say she hit a 3-year-old girl in the head with a chair. Camryn Faye Hunter, 22, was charged with aggravated child abuse. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office said the Dec. 28 incident happened at...
17-year-old facing charges after returning to scene of fatal hit-and-run in Nashville
A pedestrian who was struck by a car while crossing Murfreesboro Pike died from his injuries Monday morning.
Tullahoma man charged after Police Pursuit that ended in Gunfire
On Sunday night (January 1, 2023), Coffee County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Dustan Foster was conducting a traffic stop on I-24 near the 114 mm when a vehicle came close to hitting Foster. Sgt. Foster attempted a traffic stop on the car in which the driver tried to elude the officer.
WKRN
One killed, one injured in overnight crash, Metro Police say
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, speeding was a contributing factor in a crash that left one person dead and another hurt on New Year's Day. One killed, one injured in overnight crash, Metro …. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, speeding was a contributing factor in a...
Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in car in North Nashville
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a vehicle late Monday night in North Nashville.
Missing Shelbyville woman found safe
A missing woman from Shelbyville has been found safe.
WSMV
Police identify man killed in crash on Neelys Bend Road
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said speed was a contributing factor in a fatal crash on Neelys Bend Road early Sunday morning. Police said Gregory Lee Young, 67, of Madison was driving his Chrysler Town & Country minivan east on Neelys Bend Road when he lost control in a curve at Neelys Chase Drive, traveled off the roadway and struck a tree. Young died at the scene.
wgnsradio.com
New Year's Rollover Crash In Smyrna--No Injuries!
(SMYRNA) There was a New Year's crash in Smyrna at the intersection of N. Lowry Street and Aviation Drive. Smyrna Police as well as Fire-Rescue report there were no injuries. The single vehicle rollover accident involved a dark blue Toyota.
One brought to hospital after stabbing reported in Nashville
Nashville authorities were called out to the scene of a stabbing Sunday evening that sent one person to the hospital.
WSMV
Bullets from New Year Eve celebratory shots hit Nashville apartments
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Residents at an apartment complex in Nashville said stray bullets shattered a patio door and a window early Sunday morning. They said the bullets were from people firing guns into the air to celebrate the new year on Sunday. Bradley Bostick lives on the second floor...
WKRN
Celebration of life planned for Mt. Juliet teen
Services are scheduled for a Green Hill High School student who died following a car crash in early December. Services are scheduled for a Green Hill High School student who died following a car crash in early December. NWS confirms NOAA radio system down. NWS confirms NOAA radio system down.
whvoradio.com
Teenager In Critical Condition After Guthrie Shooting
A teenager was taken to a Nashville hospital after he was shot on Locust Street in Guthrie Saturday morning. Guthrie Police say two people were in the room when the teenager was shot in the head. The shooting is believed to have been accidental but remains under investigation. The teenager...
WKRN
Police investigating apparent murder-suicide at Nashville, TN hotel
Metro police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened at a hotel in downtown Nashville. https://www.wkrn.com/news/local-news/nashville/police-investigating-apparent-murder-suicide-at-downtown-hotel/. Police investigating apparent murder-suicide at Nashville, …. Metro police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened at a hotel in downtown Nashville. https://www.wkrn.com/news/local-news/nashville/police-investigating-apparent-murder-suicide-at-downtown-hotel/. Trees downed after storms pass through Kentucky. Trees downed after storms...
Tennessee Police Find 77 Neglected Dogs Living in Abandoned Home
Dozens of neglected dogs were rescued from horrendous living conditions recently in northwestern Tennessee. 77 pups total were seized from a property that was quite literally rotting. Neglected Dogs Living in Squalor The Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit, was called upon, in partnership with the Dyer City Police Department, to rescue the dogs. […] The post Tennessee Police Find 77 Neglected Dogs Living in Abandoned Home appeared first on DogTime.
New Year’s Day shooting leaves one injured in Wedgewood area
Metro police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Sunday morning.
wvlt.tv
Officer-involved shooting under investigation
CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A police chase in Cheatham County Sunday night ended with two suspects in the hospital. The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office public information officer says shots were fired after two suspects led one of their deputies on a pursuit. Investigators say one of the suspects got hurt in a car accident before the shooting. The other suspect in the car got shot in the leg by a deputy after getting out of his car and reaching for his waistband, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. This happened near the Old Clarksville Pike and Randy Road intersection.
WKRN
TRAFFIC: Death investigation causes road closure on I-65 in Nashville
Alternate routes will be needed as Metro Police investigate a death on Interstate 65 South between Briley Parkway & the I-65/I-24 merger. TRAFFIC: Death investigation causes road closure …. Alternate routes will be needed as Metro Police investigate a death on Interstate 65 South between Briley Parkway & the I-65/I-24...
List of places in Tennessee that are hard to pronounce
Tennesseans definitely have a unique dialect, even for the South. So, it's no surprise when newcomers and visitors have a hard time pronouncing these ten places.
WSMV
Crash in Midtown leaves one person dead
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a deadly crash from Friday night in Midtown. According to MNPD, the crash involved one vehicle and occurred around 10:15 p.m. on Friday in front of the Hutton Hotel on West End Avenue. Police confirmed one person died in the crash...
Florida Man Arrested After Stealing Semi-Truck In Georgia, Ramming Police Vehicle
A Florida man was arrested after stealing a semi-truck in Georgia, driving it back to Florida, and eventually ramming a police vehicle. According to the Ocala Police Department (OPD), they arrested Edward Dial, 45, of Citrus Spring, Florida, for fleeing after hitting a police car
