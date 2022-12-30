ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Juliet, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

Preschool teacher threw chair at 3-year-old girl: deputies

WARTRACE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A preschool teacher in Bedford County was arrested last Wednesday after police say she hit a 3-year-old girl in the head with a chair. Camryn Faye Hunter, 22, was charged with aggravated child abuse. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office said the Dec. 28 incident happened at...
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
WKRN

One killed, one injured in overnight crash, Metro Police say

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, speeding was a contributing factor in a crash that left one person dead and another hurt on New Year's Day. One killed, one injured in overnight crash, Metro …. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, speeding was a contributing factor in a...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Police identify man killed in crash on Neelys Bend Road

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said speed was a contributing factor in a fatal crash on Neelys Bend Road early Sunday morning. Police said Gregory Lee Young, 67, of Madison was driving his Chrysler Town & Country minivan east on Neelys Bend Road when he lost control in a curve at Neelys Chase Drive, traveled off the roadway and struck a tree. Young died at the scene.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

New Year's Rollover Crash In Smyrna--No Injuries!

(SMYRNA) There was a New Year's crash in Smyrna at the intersection of N. Lowry Street and Aviation Drive. Smyrna Police as well as Fire-Rescue report there were no injuries. The single vehicle rollover accident involved a dark blue Toyota.
SMYRNA, TN
WKRN

Celebration of life planned for Mt. Juliet teen

Services are scheduled for a Green Hill High School student who died following a car crash in early December. Services are scheduled for a Green Hill High School student who died following a car crash in early December. NWS confirms NOAA radio system down. NWS confirms NOAA radio system down.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
whvoradio.com

Teenager In Critical Condition After Guthrie Shooting

A teenager was taken to a Nashville hospital after he was shot on Locust Street in Guthrie Saturday morning. Guthrie Police say two people were in the room when the teenager was shot in the head. The shooting is believed to have been accidental but remains under investigation. The teenager...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Police investigating apparent murder-suicide at Nashville, TN hotel

Metro police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened at a hotel in downtown Nashville. https://www.wkrn.com/news/local-news/nashville/police-investigating-apparent-murder-suicide-at-downtown-hotel/. Police investigating apparent murder-suicide at Nashville, …. Metro police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened at a hotel in downtown Nashville. https://www.wkrn.com/news/local-news/nashville/police-investigating-apparent-murder-suicide-at-downtown-hotel/. Trees downed after storms pass through Kentucky. Trees downed after storms...
NASHVILLE, TN
DogTime

Tennessee Police Find 77 Neglected Dogs Living in Abandoned Home

Dozens of neglected dogs were rescued from horrendous living conditions recently in northwestern Tennessee. 77 pups total were seized from a property that was quite literally rotting. Neglected Dogs Living in Squalor The Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit, was called upon, in partnership with the Dyer City Police Department, to rescue the dogs. […] The post Tennessee Police Find 77 Neglected Dogs Living in Abandoned Home appeared first on DogTime.
DYER, TN
wvlt.tv

Officer-involved shooting under investigation

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A police chase in Cheatham County Sunday night ended with two suspects in the hospital. The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office public information officer says shots were fired after two suspects led one of their deputies on a pursuit. Investigators say one of the suspects got hurt in a car accident before the shooting. The other suspect in the car got shot in the leg by a deputy after getting out of his car and reaching for his waistband, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. This happened near the Old Clarksville Pike and Randy Road intersection.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
WKRN

TRAFFIC: Death investigation causes road closure on I-65 in Nashville

Alternate routes will be needed as Metro Police investigate a death on Interstate 65 South between Briley Parkway & the I-65/I-24 merger. TRAFFIC: Death investigation causes road closure …. Alternate routes will be needed as Metro Police investigate a death on Interstate 65 South between Briley Parkway & the I-65/I-24...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Crash in Midtown leaves one person dead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a deadly crash from Friday night in Midtown. According to MNPD, the crash involved one vehicle and occurred around 10:15 p.m. on Friday in front of the Hutton Hotel on West End Avenue. Police confirmed one person died in the crash...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy