Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Will Florida be seeing a rise in gun violence for 2023?Evie M.Ocala, FL
Lake County Florida Dining - Twisted Biscuit DinerLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Lake County Florida Dining - Lake Eustis Waterfront GrilleLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Honoring The Fallen- The Dade Massacre 197 Years LaterMark StoneBushnell, FL
Let's Go Boating in Lake County, FloridaLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Related
villages-news.com
The Villages announces cost-of-living hike for amenity fees as of Jan. 1
The Villages has announces a cost-of-living hike for amenity fees as of Jan. 1. The adjustment based on the Consumer Price Index impacts the contractual amenity fee for all previously owned homes closed on after Jan. 1, 2023 and all new homes contracted in The Villages on or after Jan. 1, 2023.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Solid Waste to host recycling event for household electronics
Marion County Solid Waste will host a special collection event this weekend to help residents properly dispose of their broken home electronic devices. The recycling event will take place on Saturday, January 7, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Marion County McPherson Government Complex, which is located at 601 SE 25th Avenue in Ocala.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Local Firefighters Compete in Food Drive Challenge
The third annual Tri-County Fire Department Food Drive Challenge is happening January 21 and local firefighters are already collecting donations to win the trophy for their station. This year’s competitors are Tavares Station 28, Mount Dora Station 34 and Eustis Station 22. “It’s a friendly competition,” Chief James Dickerson...
Villages Daily Sun
Couple visits every pool in The Villages
Just when Nina and John Sabin thought they had been to every pool in The Villages, another one would open. The Sabins, of the Village of Mallory Square, stayed on course and now have visited all of the pools in The Villages, including the 110 pools at recreation areas and the seven pools at The Villages country clubs.
Jacksonville Daily Record
The outlook for residential real estate in 2023
In the world of Northeast Florida residential real estate, 2022 began with houses staying on the market for days rather than weeks or months. Prices escalated. Cash buyers from other states didn’t flinch at what longtime residents thought were outrageous prices because those new Floridians saw them as bargains.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Jenn Clutts, 26
Company/Job Title: Lake County, Tourism Marketing Manager. Job responsibilities: I build relationships with Lake County municipalities, businesses and hotels that promote our area as a destination for visitors. I host travel writers/media on tours of Lake County, work with our marketing agency on state/national advertisements and marketing campaigns, manage social media and website content, oversee the rebranding of Visit Lake, and manage part of our event sponsorship program.
Citrus County Chronicle
Ross, Ulta, Five Below & Petsmart commit to new Lecanto plaza
Get ready for even more stores at what is fast becoming the commercial hub of Citrus County. Ross Dress for Less will anchor the new Corta Commons at Central Ridge Plaza, to be built in the open grass area fronting County Road 491 in front of Walmart.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg officials offer tips on stemming the tide of rising electricity costs
In light of the increase in electric bills, the city of Leesburg is offering tips to help citizens save money on their electric bills. Leesburg Electric’s cost to purchase power is projected to rise by over 65 percent during the course of Fiscal Year 23 and the utility has absorbed more than $12 million in FY 22 helping defray electric costs for its customers. Power generation costs or “fuel cost” increases are recovered from customers through a direct pass through on utility bills which is called the Bulk Power Cost Adjustment (BPCA).
villages-news.com
CDD 5 seeking resident to serve as alternate on Architectural Review Committee
Community Development District 5 is seeking an alternate member to serve on the Architectural Review Committee. The applicant must be a full-time resident of CDD 5 and have lived in The Villages for at least one year. Candidates are recommended to have education and/or experience in any of the following areas: architecture, ability to read site plans, residential/commercial construction, building management, deed restricted communities, landscaping, county code enforcement, etc; however, this is not required. The committee meets weekly, on Wednesdays, for approximately three hours (8 a.m. until 11a.m.).
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Brenda Anderson, 39
Company/Job title: Brenda Anderson Photography, Owner. Job responsibilities: Capturing moments, editing, communication with clients, social media, and everything else. I am a one-woman business. How I got into my career: I wanted to take better pictures of the daily moments of my own children. I started my business in 2013...
Citrus County Chronicle
Cavallo closed; county cites business for permit violation
Citrus County has cited the owner of Cavallo Farm & Market in Lecanto for failure to obtain permits to build the structure and no certificate of occupancy to open. In lieu of stiff fines, the facility is closed and poised to be torn down. The future of the estate winery on the premises is unknown.
villages-news.com
Tunnels will be closed for painting this week
Painting projects will continue this week, prompting the closure of some tunnels:. M9 (Under Morse Boulevard at Odell Circle South): at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. MB1 (Under Marsh Bend Trail at Everglades Recreation): at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4. WS2 (Under Warm Springs Ave at Marsh Bend Trail): at 5...
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Janette Watkins, 34
Company/Job Title: Treadway Elementary School, Math/Science Coach and Tri-City Dance Twirlers, Coach. How I got into my career: I began teaching in 2012 because, to this day I remember everything about fifth grade. Mr. Allison showed his love for learning daily. His lessons were related to real-world situations, including thrilling themes, and he made learning exciting. During high school, I started coaching baton twirling and realized the excitement when children learn (or catch) something new is indescribable, and I knew I wanted to make an impact on lifelong learning.
ocala-news.com
Colorful Sunset Over Ocala’s Summerglen Community
There were too many colors to list in this beautiful sunset over Ocala’s Summerglen Community. Thanks to Terrie Bauman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
villages-news.com
The Villages fire chief will be honored at retirement celebration
The Villages fire chief will be honored this week at a retirement celebration. Edmund Cain, who has served eight years as chief of The Villages Public Safety Department, will be saluted in an event set from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6 at Colony Cottage Recreation Center. Cain is...
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Health Pros: Villages Cardiology Institute
Renowned cardiologist Dr. Claudio Manubens joins Villages Cardiology Institute. Most people take the simple act of walking for granted. For Brenda Jo Bogaz of The Villages, walking became downright torturous during the past 1.5 years. “I couldn’t dance at any of the squares, I had trouble walking, and basically I...
Florida lawmakers consider what to do after dissolving Reedy Creek Improvement District
ORLANDO, Fla. — The clock is ticking, and there is $1 billion on the line. Last year, Florida lawmakers targeted Disney, dissolving the company’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. In doing so, they set the stage for $1 billion in debt to be transferred from Disney and Reedy Creek...
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Joshua Huffines, 37
Company/Job title: Umatilla Animal Hospital, Veterinarian/Owner. Job responsibilities: General Medicine and Surgery. How I got into the veterinary field: I graduated from Tuskegee University in 2013. Before that I worked with several local veterinarians. What makes me passionate about my career: My love for animals and the human/animal bond. My...
January, 2023 Events in Lake County, Florida
There's plenty to do here in Lake County, Florida to keep you busy this January 2023:. Events in January, 2023 - Lake County, FloridaPhoto byGlen CarrieonUnsplash. Clermont First Friday Food Trucks: on the first Friday of every month from 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm, you can enjoy live music and food trucks in downtown Clermont on West Montrose Street.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Lake Eustis Waterfront Grille
Lake Eustis Waterfront Grille, 350 Lakeshore Dr., Eustis, celebrated its grand opening on Nov. 3 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Eustis Area Chamber of Commerce. The event was very well attended and featured entertainment, food, cocktails, fun and wonderful lake views for those sitting inside or out. The restaurant’s owners Jim and Conni Berry were joined by friends, partners, elected officials, chamber members, and locals.
Comments / 0