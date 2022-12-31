American men have the tools to improve their overall health in the new year, despite a poor showing in 2022

Read full article on original website
I challenged myself to walk for an hour every day, and I was surprised by how much it improved my mental and physical health
An Insider writer forced herself to walk for an hour every day while working from home, and she was surprised by the benefits she experienced.
11 New Year's Resolutions That Can Actually Improve Your Health
Read this list before you commit to a weight loss goal for the next 12 months.
Top New Year’s resolution among Gen Z shows cultural shift away from physical fitness goals
As the end of the year approaches, attention has shifted to New Year’s resolutions.Unlike years past, which have seen New Year’s resolutions largely centred around physical health, the younger generations appear to be focused more on improved mental health in the coming year.The cultural shift was discovered through a November Forbes Health/OnePoll survey, which surveyed 1,005 adults in the US, and saw 45 per cent of respondents state that improved mental health was one of their top resolutions.The number of individuals who plan to focus on mental health in 2023 was higher than those concerned with improving their physical...
A doctor who lost 100 pounds shared 4 weight loss tips that worked for her
Dr. Emi Hosoda said she lost 100 pounds and managed to keep it off by restricting sugar, drinking water, and starting strength training.
You can live longer by exercising only one minute at a time, research claims
Vigorous intermittent lifestyle physical activity (VILPA) could significantly reduce risk of heart disease and cancer mortality
whereyoulivematters.org
Exercises For Seniors to Improve Their Mobility
Mobility is the ability to move comfortably through deep ranges of motion without pain. Seniors with good mobility can make wide ranges of movement without pain, like squatting down to garden or reaching to change a lightbulb, and often experience decreased joint stiffness and fewer injuries. Moving pain-free should be...
Want to be healthier in 2023? Experts offer realistic way to stay true to New Year's resolutions
Thanks to actionable advice from Kaiser Permanente's Healthy Balance program, you can be making progress with your New Year's resolutions.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Older adult fitness a trend for 2023
Health and fitness always are top of mind for people when the calendar page flips to a new year. And this year, it turns out that “fitness programs for older adults” is one of the top 20 worldwide fitness trends for 2023, according to a survey of more than 4,500 health and fitness professionals by the American College of Sports Medicine. The group published the results Dec. 28 in the January / February issue of its Health & Fitness Journal.
