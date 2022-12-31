ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

American men have the tools to improve their overall health in the new year, despite a poor showing in 2022

By Louis Bezich
phillyvoice.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Top New Year’s resolution among Gen Z shows cultural shift away from physical fitness goals

As the end of the year approaches, attention has shifted to New Year’s resolutions.Unlike years past, which have seen New Year’s resolutions largely centred around physical health, the younger generations appear to be focused more on improved mental health in the coming year.The cultural shift was discovered through a November Forbes Health/OnePoll survey, which surveyed 1,005 adults in the US, and saw 45 per cent of respondents state that improved mental health was one of their top resolutions.The number of individuals who plan to focus on mental health in 2023 was higher than those concerned with improving their physical...
whereyoulivematters.org

Exercises For Seniors to Improve Their Mobility

Mobility is the ability to move comfortably through deep ranges of motion without pain. Seniors with good mobility can make wide ranges of movement without pain, like squatting down to garden or reaching to change a lightbulb, and often experience decreased joint stiffness and fewer injuries. Moving pain-free should be...
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Older adult fitness a trend for 2023

Health and fitness always are top of mind for people when the calendar page flips to a new year. And this year, it turns out that “fitness programs for older adults” is one of the top 20 worldwide fitness trends for 2023, according to a survey of more than 4,500 health and fitness professionals by the American College of Sports Medicine. The group published the results Dec. 28 in the January / February issue of its Health & Fitness Journal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy