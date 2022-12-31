American men have the tools to improve their overall health in the new year, despite a poor showing in 2022

As the end of the year approaches, attention has shifted to New Year’s resolutions.Unlike years past, which have seen New Year’s resolutions largely centred around physical health, the younger generations appear to be focused more on improved mental health in the coming year.The cultural shift was discovered through a November Forbes Health/OnePoll survey, which surveyed 1,005 adults in the US, and saw 45 per cent of respondents state that improved mental health was one of their top resolutions.The number of individuals who plan to focus on mental health in 2023 was higher than those concerned with improving their physical...

5 DAYS AGO